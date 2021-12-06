Societe Generale : SG SCF - HTT Covered Bond Label Reporting 31-10-2021 (pdf)

Derivatives in the register / cover pool [notional] (mn)
2,620.0
G.3.13.2
Type of interest rate swaps (intra-group, external or both)
Intra-group
G.3.13.3
Type of currency rate swaps (intra-group, external or both)
Intra-group
4. References to Capital Requirements Regulation (CRR)
Row
Row
129(7)
The issuer believes that, at the time of its issuance and based on transparency data made publicly available by the issuer, these covered bonds would satisfy the eligibility criteria for Article 129(7) of the Capital Requirements Regulation (EU) 648/2012. It should be noted, however, that
whether or not exposures in the form of covered bonds are eligible to preferential treatment under Regulation (EU) 648/2012 is ultimately a matter to be determined by a relevant investor institution and its relevant supervisory authority and the issuer does not accept any responsibility in this regard.
G.4.1.1
(i)
Value of the cover pool outstanding covered bonds:
38
G.4.1.2
(i)
Value of covered bonds:
39
G.4.1.3
(ii)
Geographical distribution:
48 for Public Sector Assets
G.4.1.4
(ii)
Type of cover assets:
52
G.4.1.5
(ii)
Loan size:
18 for Public Sector Assets
G.4.1.6
(ii)
Interest rate risk - cover pool:
163
129 for Public Sector Assets
G.4.1.7
(ii)
Currency risk - cover pool:
111
G.4.1.8
(ii)
Interest rate risk - covered bond:
163
G.4.1.9
(ii)
Currency risk - covered bond:
137
G.4.1.10
(Please refer to "Tab D. HTT Harmonised Glossary" for hedging strategy)
17 for Harmonised Glossary
G.4.1.11
(iii)
Maturity structure of cover assets:
65
G.4.1.12
(iii)
Maturity structure of covered bonds:
88
G.4.1.13
(iv)
Percentage of loans more than ninety days past due:
166 for Public Sector Assets
5. References to Capital Requirements Regulation (CRR)
129(1)
G.5.1.1
Exposure to credit institute credit quality step 1 & 2
265.0
6. Other relevant information
B2. Harmonised Transparency Template - Public Sector Assets
HTT 2021
Reporting in Domestic Currency
EUR
CONTENT OF TAB B2
8. Public Sector Assets
Field
8. Public Sector Assets
Number
1. General Information
PS.8.1.1
Number of public sector exposures
1420
2. Size Information
Nominal
Number of Exposures
% Public Sector Assets
% No. of Exposures
PS.8.2.1
Average exposure size (000s)
10,852.5
1,420.0
By buckets (mn):
PS.8.2.2
0-500k€
65.7
348.0
0.4%
24.5%
PS.8.2.3
500-1M€
138.2
186.0
0.9%
13.1%
PS.8.2.4
1M-5M€
1,213.1
495.0
7.9%
34.9%
PS.8.2.5
5M-10M€
1,007.3
144.0
6.5%
10.1%
PS.8.2.6
10M-50M€
4,015.0
193.0
26.1%
13.6%
PS.8.2.7
50M-100M€
2,452.1
34.0
15.9%
2.4%
PS.8.2.8
>100M€
6,519.1
20.0
42.3%
1.4%
PS.8.2.9
0.0%
0.0%
PS.8.2.10
0.0%
0.0%
PS.8.2.11
0.0%
0.0%
PS.8.2.12
0.0%
0.0%
PS.8.2.13
0.0%
0.0%
PS.8.2.14
0.0%
0.0%
PS.8.2.15
0.0%
0.0%
PS.8.2.16
0.0%
0.0%
PS.8.2.17
Total
15,410.6
1,420.0
100.0%
100.0%
3. Breakdown by Asset Type
Nominal (mn)
% Public Sector Assets
PS.8.3.1
Loans
15,321.6
99.4%
PS.8.3.2
Bonds
89.0
0.6%
PS.8.3.3
Other
0.0
0.0%
PS.8.3.4
Total
15,410.6
100.0%
