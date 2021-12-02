Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. France
  4. Euronext Paris
  5. Société Générale
  6. News
  7. Summary
    GLE   FR0000130809

SOCIÉTÉ GÉNÉRALE

(GLE)
  Report
Real-time Quote. Real-time Euronext Paris - 12/02 11:29:59 am
28.515 EUR   +0.23%
11:21aSOCIETE GENERALE : SG SFH Final Terms Serie 110
PU
09:27aSocGen Previews The ECB December Policy Meeting
MT
02:41aSOCIETE GENERALE : Premium Review Conference Presentation - 02/12/2021
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Societe Generale : SG SFH Final Terms Serie 110

12/02/2021 | 11:21am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

PRIIPs / IMPORTANT - PROHIBITION OF SALES TO EEA RETAIL INVESTORS - The Notes are not intended to be offered, sold or otherwise made available to and should not be offered, sold or otherwise made available to any retail investor in the European Economic Area (EEA). For these purposes, a retail investor means a person who is one (or more) of: (i) a retail client as defined in point (11) of Article 4(1) of Directive 2014/65/EU, as amended (MiFID II); (ii) a customer within the meaning of Directive (EU) 2016/97 (as amended, the Insurance Distribution Directive) where that customer would not qualify as a professional client as defined in point (10) of Article 4(1) of MiFID II; or (iii) not a qualified investor as defined in Regulation (EU) 2017/1129, as amended (the Prospectus Regulation). Consequently, no key information document required by Regulation (EU) no. 1286/2014 (as amended, the PRIIPs Regulation) for offering or selling the Notes or otherwise making them available to retail investors in the EEA has been prepared and therefore offering or selling the Notes or otherwise making them available to any retail investor in the EEA may be unlawful under the PRIIPs Regulation.

PRIIPs / IMPORTANT - PROHIBITION OF SALES TO UK RETAIL INVESTORS - The Notes are not intended to be offered, sold or otherwise made available to and should not be offered, sold or otherwise made available to any retail investor in the United Kingdom (the UK). For these purposes, a retail investor means a person who is one (or more) of: (i) a retail client, as defined in point (8) of Article 2 of Regulation (EU) No 2017/565 as it forms part of UK domestic law by virtue of the European Union (Withdrawal) Act 2018 (EUWA); (ii) a customer within the meaning of the provisions of the Financial Services and Markets Act 2000, as amended (FSMA) and any rules or regulations made under the FSMA to implement Directive (EU) 2016/97, where that customer would not qualify as a professional client, as defined in point (8) of Article 2(1) of Regulation (EU) No 600/2014 as it forms part of UK domestic law by virtue of the EUWA; or (iii) not a qualified investor as defined in Article 2 of the Prospectus Regulation as it forms part of UK domestic law by virtue of the EUWA. Consequently, no key information document required by Regulation (EU) No 1286/2014 as it forms part of UK domestic law by virtue of the EUWA (the UK PRIIPs Regulation) for offering or selling the Notes or otherwise making them available to retail investors in the UK has been prepared and therefore offering or selling the Notes or otherwise making them available to any retail investor in the UK may be unlawful under the UK PRIIPs Regulation.

MiFID II PRODUCT GOVERNANCE / PROFESSIONAL INVESTORS AND ECPs ONLY TARGET MARKET - Solely for the purposes of each manufacturer's product approval process, the target market assessment in respect of the Notes, taking into account the five categories referred to in item 18 of the Guidelines published by ESMA on 5 February 2018 has led to the conclusion that: (i) the target market for the Notes is eligible counterparties, and professional clients only, each as defined in MiFID II; and (ii) all channels for distribution of the Notes to eligible counterparties and professional clients are appropriate. Any person subsequently offering, selling or recommending the Notes (a distributor) should take into consideration the manufacturers' target market assessment; however, a distributor subject to MiFID II is responsible for undertaking its own target market assessment in respect of the Notes (by either adopting or refining the manufacturers' target market assessment) and determining appropriate distribution channels.

UK MiFIR PRODUCT GOVERNANCE / PROFESSIONAL INVESTORS AND ECPs ONLY TARGET MARKET - Solely for the purposes of the manufacturer's product approval process, the target market assessment in respect of the Notes, taking into account the five categories referred to in item 18 of the Guidelines published by ESMA on 5 February 2018 (in accordance with the FCA's policy statement entitled "Brexit our approach to EU non- legislative materials"), has led to the conclusion that: (i) the target market for the Notes is only eligible counterparties, as defined in the FCA Handbook Conduct of Business Sourcebook

(COBS), and professional clients, as defined in Regulation (EU) No 600/2014 as it forms part of UK domestic law by virtue of the European Union (Withdrawal) Act 2018 (UK MiFIR); and

  1. all channels for distribution of the Notes to eligible counterparties and professional clients are appropriate. Any person subsequently offering, selling or recommending the Notes (a distributor) should take into consideration the manufacturer's target market assessment; however, a distributor subject to the FCA Handbook Product Intervention and Product Governance Sourcebook (the UK MiFIR Product Governance Rules) is responsible for undertaking its own target market assessment in respect of the Notes (by either adopting or refining the manufacturer's target market assessment) and determining appropriate distribution channels.

Final Terms dated 30 November 2021

SOCIÉTÉ GÉNÉRALE SFH

(the Issuer)

Legal Entity Identifier (LEI): 969500KN90DZLHUN3566

Issue of €1,500,000,000 0.010 per cent. obligations de financement de l'habitat due 2

December 2026 extendible up to 2 December 2027

Series 110

Tranche 1

(the Notes or the Green Positive Impact Notes)

under the €50,000,000,000 Euro Medium Term Note Programme

Issue Price: 100.627 per cent.

ABN AMRO

SANTANDER CORPORATE & INVESTMENT BANKING

DANSKE BANK

ING

LANDESBANK BADEN-WÜRTTEMBERG

SOCIETE GENERALE CORPORATE & INVESTMENT BANKING

(together the Joint Lead Managers)

PART A - CONTRACTUAL TERMS

Terms used herein shall be deemed to be defined as such for the purposes of the terms and conditions (the Conditions) set forth in the base prospectus dated 9 June 2021 which received approval n°21-216 from the Autorité des marchés financiers (the AMF) on 9 June 2021 and the first supplement to the base prospectus dated 12 October 2021 which received approval n°21- 442 from the AMF on 12 October 2021 (together, the Base Prospectus) which together constitute a base prospectus for the purposes of Regulation (EU) 2017/1129 of the European Parliament and of the Council dated 14 June 2017, as amended (the Prospectus Regulation).

This document constitutes the final terms of the Notes (the Final Terms) described herein for the purposes of Article 8 of the Prospectus Regulation and must be read in conjunction with the Base Prospectus. Full information on the Issuer and the offer of the Notes is only available on the basis of the combination of these Final Terms and the Base Prospectus. The Base Prospectus and these Final Terms are available for viewing on the websites of (a) the AMF (www.amf- france.org) during a period of twelve (12) months from the date of approval of the Base Prospectus and (b) the Issuer (http://prospectus.socgen.com/) and during normal business hours at the registered office of the Issuer where copies may be obtained.

1.

(i)

Series Number:

110

(ii)

Tranche Number:

1

(iii)

Date on which the Notes

will

be

assimilated

(assimilées) and form a

single Series:

Not Applicable

2.

Specified

Currency

or

Currencies:

Euro ()

3. Aggregate Nominal Amount of Notes:

(i)

Series:

€1,500,000,000

(ii)

Tranche:

€1,500,000,000

4.

Issue Price:

100.627 per cent. of the Aggregate Nominal

Amount

5.

Specified Denomination(s):

€100,000

6.

(i)

Issue Date:

2 December 2021

(ii)

Interest

Issue Date

Commencement Date:

7.

Maturity Date:

2 December 2026

8.

Extended Maturity Date:

2 December 2027

9.

Interest Basis:

0.010 per cent. Fixed Rate

(further particulars specified below)

10.

Redemption/Payment Basis:

Redemption at par

(further particulars specified below)

  1. Change of Interest Basis:
  2. Redemption at the Option of the Issuer:
  3. Date of corporate authorisations for issuance of Notes obtained:

Not Applicable

Not Applicable

Decision of the Board of Directors (Conseil d'administration) of the Issuer dated 20 September 2021 (i) approving the issuance programme of obligations de financement de l'habitat for a period of one year as from 29 September 2021, (ii) granting authority to the Chief Executive Officer (Directeur Général) of the Issuer and to the Deputy Chief Executive Officer (Directeur Général Délégué) of the Issuer, acting jointly or separately, to decide the issue of obligations de financement de l'habitat, within certain limits and (iii) approving the quarterly issuance programme of the obligations de financement de l'habitat for the fourth quarter 2021.

Decision of Mr. Arnaud Mezrahi, Deputy Chief Executive Officer (Directeur Général Délégué) of the Issuer dated 24 November 2021 deciding the issue of the Notes.

14.

Method of distribution:

Syndicated

PROVISIONS RELATING TO INTEREST (IF ANY) PAYABLE

15.

Fixed Rate Notes Provisions:

Applicable

(i)

Rate of Interest:

0.010 per cent. per annum payable annually

in arrear on each Interest Payment Date

  1. Interest Payment Dates: 2 December in each year, from (and including) 2 December 2022 up to (and including) the Maturity Date and, if applicable, up to (and including) the Extended Maturity Date (Unadjusted).
  1. Fixed Coupon Amount: €10 per Note of €100,000 in Specified
    Denomination

(iv)

Broken Amount(s):

Not Applicable

(v)

Day Count Fraction:

Actual/Actual-ICMA

(vi)

Determination Dates:

2 December in each year

  1. Floating Rate Notes Provisions: Not Applicable
  2. Fixed/Floating Rate Notes

Provisions:

Not Applicable

18. Zero Coupon Notes Provisions:

Not Applicable

PROVISIONS RELATING TO REDEMPTION

  1. Redemption at the Option of the Issuer:
  2. Redemption by Instalments:
  3. Final Redemption Amount of each Note:
  4. Early Redemption Amount:
    Early Redemption Amount(s) of each Note payable on early redemption (Condition 6(i)) :

Not Applicable

Not Applicable

€100,000 per Note of €100,000 Specified Denomination

As per Condition 6(d)(i)

GENERAL PROVISIONS APPLICABLE TO THE NOTES

23. Form of Notes:

Dematerialised Notes

  1. Form of Dematerialised

Notes:

Bearer form (au porteur)

(ii)

Registration Agent:

Not Applicable

(iii)

Temporary

Global

Certificate:

Not Applicable

24. Financial Centre(s) or other

special

provisions

relating

to

payment dates for the purposes

of Condition 7(g):

Paris

Pour lire la suite de ce noodl, vous pouvez consulter la version originale ici.

Disclaimer

Société Générale SA published this content on 02 December 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 02 December 2021 16:20:04 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about SOCIÉTÉ GÉNÉRALE
11:21aSOCIETE GENERALE : SG SFH Final Terms Serie 110
PU
09:27aSocGen Previews The ECB December Policy Meeting
MT
02:41aSOCIETE GENERALE : Premium Review Conference Presentation - 02/12/2021
PU
12/01SocGen Previews Next Week's Policy Meeting at India's Central Bank
MT
12/01SOCIETE GENERALE : Inside Information / Ad Hoc Information
PU
12/01SocGen Notes Taiwan's Own Kind of Housing Inflation Problem
MT
12/01Soci?t? G?n?rale Appoints Bruno Laurier as New Head for Fixed Income Operations
CI
11/30US Drops Criminal Case Against Societe Generale Over Violations of Sanctions
MT
11/30Indian stocks unlikely to recoup recent losses, correction likely
RE
11/30U.S. ends Societe Generale sanctions case after bank complies with agreement
RE
More news
Analyst Recommendations on SOCIÉTÉ GÉNÉRALE
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2021 25 262 M 28 608 M 28 608 M
Net income 2021 4 391 M 4 972 M 4 972 M
Net Debt 2021 - - -
P/E ratio 2021 5,65x
Yield 2021 7,14%
Capitalization 24 188 M 27 393 M 27 391 M
Capi. / Sales 2021 0,96x
Capi. / Sales 2022 0,99x
Nbr of Employees 133 000
Free-Float 93,6%
Chart SOCIÉTÉ GÉNÉRALE
Duration : Period :
Société Générale Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends SOCIÉTÉ GÉNÉRALE
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 23
Last Close Price 28,45 €
Average target price 33,89 €
Spread / Average Target 19,1%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Frédéric Oudéa Chief Executive Officer & Director
William Kadouch-Chassaing Group CFO, Deputy General Manager & Finance Head
Lorenzo Bini Smaghi Chairman
Carlos Goncalves Head-Global Technology Services
Hervé Audren de Kerdrel Group Deputy Head-Compliance
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
SOCIÉTÉ GÉNÉRALE67.14%27 393
JPMORGAN CHASE & CO.24.25%466 607
BANK OF AMERICA CORPORATION44.64%358 790
INDUSTRIAL AND COMMERCIAL BANK OF CHINA LIMITED-16.90%241 327
CHINA MERCHANTS BANK CO., LTD.13.74%198 183
WELLS FARGO & COMPANY56.43%188 237