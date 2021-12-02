Societe Generale : SG SFH Final Terms Serie 110

PRIIPs / IMPORTANT - PROHIBITION OF SALES TO EEA RETAIL INVESTORS - The Notes are not intended to be offered, sold or otherwise made available to and should not be offered, sold or otherwise made available to any retail investor in the European Economic Area (EEA). For these purposes, a retail investor means a person who is one (or more) of: (i) a retail client as defined in point (11) of Article 4(1) of Directive 2014/65/EU, as amended (MiFID II); (ii) a customer within the meaning of Directive (EU) 2016/97 (as amended, theInsurance Distribution Directive) where that customer would not qualify as a professional client as defined in point (10) of Article 4(1) of MiFID II; or (iii) not a qualified investor as defined in Regulation (EU) 2017/1129, as amended (theProspectus Regulation). Consequently, no key information document required by Regulation (EU) no. 1286/2014 (as amended, thePRIIPs Regulation) for offering or selling the Notes or otherwise making them available to retail investors in the EEA has been prepared and therefore offering or selling the Notes or otherwise making them available to any retail investor in the EEA may be unlawful under the PRIIPs Regulation.
Issue of €1,500,000,000 0.010 per cent. obligations de financement de l'habitat due 2
December 2026 extendible up to 2 December 2027
Series 110
Tranche 1
(the Notes or the Green Positive Impact Notes)
under the €50,000,000,000 Euro Medium Term Note Programme
Issue Price: 100.627 per cent.
ABN AMRO
SANTANDER CORPORATE & INVESTMENT BANKING
DANSKE BANK
ING
LANDESBANK BADEN-WÜRTTEMBERG
SOCIETE GENERALE CORPORATE & INVESTMENT BANKING
(together the Joint Lead Managers)
PART A - CONTRACTUAL TERMS
Terms used herein shall be deemed to be defined as such for the purposes of the terms and conditions (the Conditions) set forth in the base prospectus dated 9 June 2021 which received approval n°21-216 from the Autorité des marchés financiers (the AMF) on 9 June 2021 and the first supplement to the base prospectus dated 12 October 2021 which received approval n°21- 442 from the AMF on 12 October 2021 (together, the Base Prospectus) which together constitute a base prospectus for the purposes of Regulation (EU) 2017/1129 of the European Parliament and of the Council dated 14 June 2017, as amended (the Prospectus Regulation).
This document constitutes the final terms of the Notes (the Final Terms) described herein for the purposes of Article 8 of the Prospectus Regulation and must be read in conjunction with the Base Prospectus. Full information on the Issuer and the offer of the Notes is only available on the basis of the combination of these Final Terms and the Base Prospectus. The Base Prospectus and these Final Terms are available for viewing on the websites of (a) the AMF (www.amf- france.org) during a period of twelve (12) months from the date of approval of the Base Prospectus and (b) the Issuer (http://prospectus.socgen.com/) and during normal business hours at the registered office of the Issuer where copies may be obtained.
1.
(i)
Series Number:
110
(ii)
Tranche Number:
1
(iii)
Date on which the Notes
will
be
assimilated
(assimilées) and form a
single Series:
Not Applicable
2.
Specified
Currency
or
Currencies:
Euro (€)
3. Aggregate Nominal Amount of Notes:
(i)
Series:
€1,500,000,000
(ii)
Tranche:
€1,500,000,000
4.
Issue Price:
100.627 per cent. of the Aggregate Nominal
Amount
5.
Specified Denomination(s):
€100,000
6.
(i)
Issue Date:
2 December 2021
(ii)
Interest
Issue Date
Commencement Date:
7.
Maturity Date:
2 December 2026
8.
Extended Maturity Date:
2 December 2027
9.
Interest Basis:
0.010 per cent. Fixed Rate
(further particulars specified below)
10.
Redemption/Payment Basis:
Redemption at par
(further particulars specified below)
Change of Interest Basis:
Redemption at the Option of the Issuer:
Date of corporate authorisations for issuance of Notes obtained:
Not Applicable
Not Applicable
Decision of the Board of Directors (Conseil d'administration) of the Issuer dated 20 September 2021 (i) approving the issuance programme of obligations de financement de l'habitat for a period of one year as from 29 September 2021, (ii) granting authority to the Chief Executive Officer (Directeur Général) of the Issuer and to the Deputy Chief Executive Officer (Directeur Général Délégué) of the Issuer, acting jointly or separately, to decide the issue of obligations de financement de l'habitat, within certain limits and (iii) approving the quarterly issuance programme of the obligations de financement de l'habitat for the fourth quarter 2021.
Decision of Mr. Arnaud Mezrahi, Deputy Chief Executive Officer (Directeur Général Délégué) of the Issuer dated 24 November 2021 deciding the issue of the Notes.
14.
Method of distribution:
Syndicated
PROVISIONS RELATING TO INTEREST (IF ANY) PAYABLE
15.
Fixed Rate Notes Provisions:
Applicable
(i)
Rate of Interest:
0.010 per cent. per annum payable annually
in arrear on each Interest Payment Date
Interest Payment Dates: 2 December in each year, from (and including) 2 December 2022 up to (and including) the Maturity Date and, if applicable, up to (and including) the Extended Maturity Date (Unadjusted).
Fixed Coupon Amount: €10 per Note of €100,000 in Specified
Denomination
(iv)
Broken Amount(s):
Not Applicable
(v)
Day Count Fraction:
Actual/Actual-ICMA
(vi)
Determination Dates:
2 December in each year
Floating Rate Notes Provisions:Not Applicable
Fixed/Floating Rate Notes
Provisions:
Not Applicable
18. Zero Coupon Notes Provisions:
Not Applicable
PROVISIONS RELATING TO REDEMPTION
Redemption at the Option of the Issuer:
Redemption by Instalments:
Final Redemption Amount of each Note:
Early Redemption Amount:
Early Redemption Amount(s) of each Note payable on early redemption (Condition 6(i)) :
Not Applicable
Not Applicable
€100,000 per Note of €100,000 Specified Denomination
As per Condition 6(d)(i)
GENERAL PROVISIONS APPLICABLE TO THE NOTES
23. Form of Notes:
Dematerialised Notes
Form of Dematerialised
Notes:
Bearer form (au porteur)
(ii)
Registration Agent:
Not Applicable
(iii)
Temporary
Global
Certificate:
Not Applicable
24. Financial Centre(s) or other
special
provisions
relating
to
payment dates for the purposes
of Condition 7(g):
Paris
