Final Terms dated 27 July 2023
SOCIÉTÉ GÉNÉRALE SFH
(the Issuer)
Legal Entity Identifier (LEI): 969500KN90DZLHUN3566
Issue of €1,250,000,000 3.375 per cent. obligations de financement de l'habitat due 31 July
2030 extendible up to 31 July 2031
Series 125
Tranche 1
(the Notes)
under the €70,000,000,000 Euro Medium Term Note Programme
Issue Price: 99.736 per cent.
SOCIÉTÉ GÉNÉRALE CORPORATE & INVESTMENT BANKING
(the Global Coordinator and the Joint Lead Manager)
BAYERNLB
COMMERZBANK
DANSKE BANK
ING
NORDEA
RAIFFEISEN BANK INTERNATIONAL
UNICREDIT
(together, the Joint Lead Managers)
LANDESBANK BADEN-WÜRTTEMBERG
(the Co-Manager and together with the Joint Lead Managers, the Managers)
2
PART A - CONTRACTUAL TERMS
Terms used herein shall be deemed to be defined as such for the purposes of the terms and conditions (the Conditions) set forth in the base prospectus dated 13 July 2023 which received approval n°23-314 from the Autorité des marchés financiers (the AMF) on 13 July 2023 (the Base Prospectus) which constitutes a base prospectus for the purposes of Regulation (EU) 2017/1129 of the European Parliament and of the Council dated 14 June 2017, as amended (the Prospectus Regulation).
This document constitutes the final terms of the Notes (the Final Terms) described herein for the purposes of Article 8 of the Prospectus Regulation and must be read in conjunction with the Base Prospectus. Full information on the Issuer and the offer of the Notes is only available on the basis of the combination of these Final Terms and the Base Prospectus. The Base Prospectus and these Final Terms are available for viewing on the websites of (a) the AMF (www.amf- france.org) during a period of twelve (12) months from the date of approval of the Base Prospectus and (b) the Issuer (http://prospectus.socgen.com) and during normal business hours at the registered office of the Issuer where copies may be obtained.
1.
(i)
Series Number:
125
(ii)
Tranche Number:
1
- Date on which the Notes
will
be
assimilated
(assimilées) and form a
single Series:
Not Applicable
- Specified Currency or Currencies:Euro (€)
- Aggregate Nominal Amount of Notes:
(i)
Series:
€1,250,000,000
(ii)
Tranche:
€1,250,000,000
4.
Issue Price:
99.736 per cent. of the Aggregate
Nominal Amount
5.
Specified Denomination(s):
€100,000
6.
(i)
Issue Date:
31 July 2023
(ii)
Interest Commencement
Date:
Issue Date
7.
Maturity Date:
31 July 2030
8.
Extended Maturity Date:
31 July 2031
8
Maturity
Extension
Trigger
bis
Event(s):
Applicable (as per Condition 6(a))
3
9.
Interest Basis:
3.375 per cent. Fixed Rate
(further particulars specified below)
10.
Redemption/Payment Basis:
Redemption at par
(further particulars specified below)
- Change of Interest Basis:
- Redemption at the Option of the Issuer:
- Date of corporate authorisations for issuance of Notes obtained:
Not Applicable
Not Applicable
Decision of the Board of Directors (Conseil d'administration) of the Issuer dated 28 June 2023 (i) approving the issuance programme of obligations de financement de l'habitat for a period of one year as from 11 July 2023, (ii) granting authority to the Chief Executive Officer (Directeur Général) of the Issuer and to the Deputy Chief Executive Officer (Directeur Général Délégué) of the Issuer, acting jointly or separately, to decide the issue of obligations de financement de l'habitat, within certain limits and (iii) approving the quarterly issuance programme of the obligations de financement de l'habitat for the third quarter 2023.
Decision of Mr. Arnaud Mezrahi, Deputy Chief Executive Officer (Directeur Général Délégué) of the Issuer dated 20 July 2023 deciding the issue of the Notes.
14.
Method of distribution:
Syndicated
PROVISIONS RELATING TO INTEREST (IF ANY) PAYABLE
15.
Fixed Rate Notes Provisions:
Applicable
(i)
Rate(s) of Interest:
3.375 per cent. per annum payable
annually in arrear on each Interest
Payment Date
(ii)
Interest Payment Date(s):
31 July in each year from (and
including) 31 July 2024 up to (and
including) the Maturity Date and, if applicable, up to (and including) the
4
Extended Maturity Date (Unadjusted, as per Condition 7 (g))
- Fixed Coupon Amount(s): €3,375 per Note of €100,000 in Specified Denomination
(iv)
Broken Amount(s):
Not Applicable
(v)
Day Count Fraction:
Actual/Actual-ICMA
(vi)
Determination Dates:
31 July in each year
16.
Floating Rate Notes Provisions:
Not Applicable
17.
Fixed/Floating
Rate
Notes
Provisions:
Not Applicable
18.
Zero Coupon Notes Provisions:
Not Applicable
PROVISIONS RELATING TO REDEMPTION
19.
Redemption at the Option of the
Issuer:
Not Applicable
20.
Redemption by Instalments:
Not Applicable
21.
Final Redemption Amount of each
Note:
€100,000 per Note of €100,000
Specified Denomination
22.
Early Redemption Amount:
Early Redemption Amount(s) of each
Note payable on early redemption
(Condition 6(d)(i)):
As per Condition 6(d)(i)
GENERAL PROVISIONS APPLICABLE TO THE NOTES
23.
Form of Notes:
Dematerialised Notes
- Form of Dematerialised
Notes:
Bearer form (au porteur)
(ii)
Registration Agent:
Not Applicable
(iii)
Temporary
Global
Certificate:
Not Applicable
24. Financial Centre(s) or other special provisions relating to payment dates for the purposes of Condition
7(g):Paris
5
