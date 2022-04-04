Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. France
  4. Euronext Paris
  5. Société Générale
  6. News
  7. Summary
    GLE   FR0000130809

SOCIÉTÉ GÉNÉRALE

(GLE)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Societe Generale : SG SFH HTT Covered Bond Label Reporting 28-02-2022 (PDF)

04/04/2022 | 12:27pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Harmonised Transparency Template

2022 Version

FRANCE

Societe Generale SFH

Reporting Date: 28/02/2022

Cut-off Date: 28/02/2022

Index

Worksheet A: HTT General

Worksheet B1: HTT Mortgage Assets

Worksheet C: HTT Harmonised Glossary

Covered Bond Label Disclaimer

Worksheet E: Optional ECB-ECAIs data

3. General Cover Pool / Covered Bond Information

4. Cover Pool Amortisation Profile

Contractual (mn)

Expected Upon Prepayments (mn)

5. Maturity of Covered Bonds

Initial Maturity (mn)

Extended Maturity (mn)

A. Harmonised Transparency Template - General Information

HTT 2022

3. General Cover Pool / Covered Bond Information

4. References to Capital Requirements Regulation (CRR) 129(7)

5. References to Capital Requirements Regulation (CRR) 129(1)

6. Other relevant information

Minimum Committed

Purpose

"Legal" OC: As mentioned in SFH law.

8.5%

"Committed" OC is equal to Contractual OC in

order to reassure Rating Agencies.

% Cover Pool

98.5%

0.0%

0.0%

1.5%

0.0%

100.0%

% Total Contractual

% Total Expected Upon Prepayments

7.5%

12.9%

6.9%

11.2%

8.0%

11.2%

7.3%

9.5%

7.0%

8.4%

29.6%

28.4%

33.7%

18.5%

100.0%

100.0%

% Total Initial Maturity

% Total Extended Maturity

7.9%

0.0%

8.5%

7.9%

8.7%

10.3%

8.6%

6.9%

9.7%

8.6%

42.3%

45.9%

14.5%

20.5%

100.0%

100.0%

Reporting in Domestic Currency

EUR

Field Number

1. Basic Facts

G.1.1.1

G.1.1.2

Issuer Name

G.1.1.3

Link to Issuer's Website

G.1.1.4

Cut-off date

2. Regulatory Summary

G.2.1.1

G.2.1.2

UCITS Compliance (Y/N)CRR Compliance (Y/N)

G.2.1.3

1.General Information

G.3.3.3

G.3.3.4

Shipping Substitute Assets

G.3.3.5

G.3.3.6

G.3.4.1

Weighted Average life (in years)

Residual Life (mn)

By buckets:

G.3.4.2

G.3.4.3

G.3.4.4

G.3.4.5

G.3.4.6

G.3.4.7

G.3.4.8

G.3.4.9

G.3.5.1

Weighted Average life (in years)

Country

LCR status

Other

  • 0 - 1 Y

  • 1 - 2 Y

  • 2 - 3 Y

  • 3 - 4 Y

  • 4 - 5 Y

  • 5 - 10 Y

    10+ Y

Maturity (mn)

G.3.5.2

By buckets:

France

Société Générale SFH http://www.societegenerale.com/fr/mesurer-notre-performance/investisseurs/investisseurs-dette28/02/2022

Nominal (mn)

698.6

Total

47,883.5

8.03

5.82

Total

47,157.9 47,157.9

6.0 7.0

G.3.5.3

G.3.5.4

G.3.5.5

G.3.5.6

G.3.5.7

G.3.5.8

G.3.5.9

  • 5 - 10 Y

  • 0 - 1 Y

  • 1 - 2 Y

  • 2 - 3 Y

  • 3 - 4 Y

  • 4 - 5 Y

  • 10+ Y

G.3.5.10

Total

41,390.0 41,390.0

6. Cover Assets - Currency

Nominal [before hedging] (mn)

Nominal [after hedging] (mn)

% Total [before]

% Total [after]

G.3.6.1

EUR

47,184.9

47,184.9

100.0%

100.0%

G.3.6.2

AUD

0.0%

0.0%

G.3.6.3

BRL

0.0%

0.0%

G.3.6.4

CAD

0.0%

0.0%

G.3.6.5

CHF

0.0%

0.0%

G.3.6.6

CZK

0.0%

0.0%

G.3.6.7

DKK

0.0%

0.0%

G.3.6.8

GBP

0.0%

0.0%

G.3.6.9

HKD

0.0%

0.0%

G.3.6.10

JPY

0.0%

0.0%

G.3.6.11

KRW

0.0%

0.0%

G.3.6.12

NOK

0.0%

0.0%

G.3.6.13

PLN

0.0%

0.0%

G.3.6.14

SEK

0.0%

0.0%

G.3.6.15

SGD

0.0%

0.0%

G.3.6.16

USD

0.0%

0.0%

G.3.6.17

Other

0.0%

0.0%

G.3.6.18

47,184.9

47,184.9

100.0%

100.0%

7. Covered Bonds - Currency

Nominal [before hedging] (mn)

Nominal [after hedging] (mn)

% Total [before]

% Total [after]

G.3.7.1

EUR

41,390.0

41,390.0

100.0%

100.0%

G.3.7.2

AUD

0.0%

0.0%

G.3.7.3

BRL

0.0%

0.0%

G.3.7.4

CAD

0.0%

0.0%

G.3.7.5

CHF

0.0%

0.0%

G.3.7.6

CZK

0.0%

0.0%

G.3.7.7

DKK

0.0%

0.0%

G.3.7.8

GBP

0.0%

0.0%

G.3.7.9

HKD

0.0%

0.0%

G.3.7.10

JPY

0.0%

0.0%

G.3.7.11

KRW

0.0%

0.0%

G.3.7.12

NOK

0.0%

0.0%

G.3.7.13

PLN

0.0%

0.0%

G.3.7.14

SEK

0.0%

0.0%

G.3.7.15

SGD

0.0%

0.0%

G.3.7.16

USD

0.0%

0.0%

G.3.7.17

Other

0.0%

0.0%

G.3.7.18

41,390.0

41,390.0

100.0%

100.0%

8. Covered Bonds - Breakdown by interest rate

Nominal [before hedging] (mn)

Nominal [after hedging] (mn)

% Total [before]

% Total [after]

G.3.8.1

40,800.0

40,800.0

98.6%

98.6%

G.3.8.2

Floating coupon

590.0

590.0

1.4%

1.4%

G.3.8.3

Other

0.0

0.0

0.0%

0.0%

G.3.8.4

41,390.0

41,390.0

100.0%

100.0%

9. Substitute Assets - Type

Nominal (mn)

% Substitute Assets

G.3.9.1

Cash

63.6

9.1%

G.3.9.2

Exposures to/guaranteed by Supranational, Sovereign, Agency (SSA)

0.0%

G.3.9.3

Exposures to central banks

0.0%

G.3.9.4

Exposures to credit institutions

635.0

90.9%

G.3.9.5

Other

0.0%

G.3.9.6

698.6

100.0%

Total

Fixed coupon

Total

Total

10. Substitute Assets - Country

Nominal (mn)

% Substitute Assets

G.3.10.1

Domestic (Country of Issuer) 698.6 100.0%

G.3.10.2

Eurozone 0.0%

G.3.10.3

Rest of European Union (EU) 0.0%

G.3.10.4

European Economic Area (not member of EU) 0.0%

G.3.10.5

Switzerland 0.0%

G.3.10.6

Australia 0.0%

G.3.10.7

Brazil 0.0%

G.3.10.8

Canada 0.0%

G.3.10.9

Japan 0.0%

G.3.10.10

Korea 0.0%

G.3.10.11

New Zealand 0.0%

G.3.10.12

Singapore 0.0%

G.3.10.13

US 0.0%

G.3.10.14

Other 0.0%

G.3.10.15

Total EU 698.6

G.3.10.16

Total 698.6 100.0%

11. Liquid Assets

Nominal (mn)

% Cover Pool

% Covered Bonds

G.3.11.1

Substitute and other marketable assets

G.3.11.2

Central bank eligible assets

G.3.11.3

698.6 1,134.6

Other

G.3.11.4

1.5% 1.7%

2.4% 2.7%

0.0% 0.0%Total

1,833.2

12. Bond List

G.3.12.1

Bond list

13. Derivatives & Swaps

G.3.13.1

Derivatives in the register / cover pool [notional] (mn)

G.3.13.2

Type of interest rate swaps (intra-group, external or both)

G.3.13.3

Type of currency rate swaps (intra-group, external or both)

https://coveredbondlabel.com/issuer/83/

3.8% 4.4%

.0 No No

4. References to Capital Requirements Regulation (CRR)

Row

Row

129(7)

The issuer believes that, at the time of its issuance and based on transparency data made publicly available by the issuer, these covered bonds would satisfy the eligibility criteria for Article 129(7) of the Capital Requirements Regulation (EU) 648/2012. It should be noted, however, that

whether or not exposures in the form of covered bonds are eligible to preferential treatment under Regulation (EU) 648/2012 is ultimately a matter to be determined by a relevant investor institution and its relevant supervisory authority and the issuer does not accept any responsibility in this regard.

G.4.1.1

(Please refer to "Tab D. HTT Harmonised Glossary" for hedging strategy)

Value of the cover pool outstanding covered bonds:

38

(i) Value of covered bonds:

39

(ii) Geographical distribution:

43 for Mortgage Assets

(ii) Type of cover assets:

52

(ii) Loan size:

167 for Residential Mortgage Assets

442 for Commercial Mortgage Assets

(ii) Interest rate risk - cover pool:

130 for Mortgage Assets

163

(ii) Currency risk - cover pool:

111

(ii) Interest rate risk - covered bond:

163

(ii) Currency risk - covered bond:

137

17 for Harmonised Glossary

65

88

186 for Residential Mortgage Assets

635.0

(i)

G.4.1.2

G.4.1.3

G.4.1.4

G.4.1.5

G.4.1.6

G.4.1.7

G.4.1.8

G.4.1.9

G.4.1.10

G.4.1.11

(iii) Maturity structure of cover assets:

G.4.1.12

(iii) Maturity structure of covered bonds:

G.4.1.13

(iv) Percentage of loans more than ninety days past due:

5. References to Capital Requirements Regulation (CRR)

129(1)

G.5.1.1

Exposure to credit institute credit quality step 1 & 2

6. Other relevant information

1. Optional information e.g. Rating triggers

OG.6.1.1

NPV Test (passed/failed)

OG.6.1.2

Interest Covereage Test (passe/failed)

OG.6.1.3

Cash Manager

OG.6.1.4

OG.6.1.5

OG.6.1.6

Account Bank Stand-by Account Bank

Servicer

OG.6.1.7

OG.6.1.8

OG.6.1.9

Interest Rate Swap Provider Covered Bond Swap Provider

Paying Agent

OG.6.1.10

OG.6.1.11

OG.6.1.12

OG.6.1.13

OG.6.1.14

Other optional/relevant information Other optional/relevant information Other optional/relevant information Other optional/relevant information Other optional/relevant information

OG.6.1.15

OG.6.1.16

OG.6.1.17

OG.6.1.18

OG.6.1.19

OG.6.1.20

OG.6.1.21

OG.6.1.22

OG.6.1.23

OG.6.1.24

OG.6.1.25

OG.6.1.26

OG.6.1.27

OG.6.1.28

OG.6.1.29

OG.6.1.30

OG.6.1.31

OG.6.1.32

OG.6.1.33

OG.6.1.34

OG.6.1.35

OG.6.1.36

OG.6.1.37

OG.6.1.38

OG.6.1.39

OG.6.1.40

OG.6.1.41

OG.6.1.42

OG.6.1.43

OG.6.1.44

OG.6.1.45

Other optional/relevant information Other optional/relevant information Other optional/relevant information Other optional/relevant information Other optional/relevant information Other optional/relevant information Other optional/relevant information Other optional/relevant information Other optional/relevant information Other optional/relevant information Other optional/relevant information Other optional/relevant information Other optional/relevant information Other optional/relevant information Other optional/relevant information Other optional/relevant information Other optional/relevant information Other optional/relevant information Other optional/relevant information Other optional/relevant information Other optional/relevant information Other optional/relevant information Other optional/relevant information Other optional/relevant information Other optional/relevant information Other optional/relevant information Other optional/relevant information Other optional/relevant information Other optional/relevant information Other optional/relevant information Other optional/relevant information

Pour lire la suite de ce noodl, vous pouvez consulter la version originale ici.

Disclaimer

Société Générale SA published this content on 04 April 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 04 April 2022 16:26:04 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about SOCIÉTÉ GÉNÉRALE
12:27pSOCIETE GENERALE : SG SFH HTT Covered Bond Label Reporting 28-02-2022 (PDF)
PU
12:18pSOCIETE GENERALE : SG SCF HTT Covered Bond Label Reporting 28-02-2022 (PDF)
PU
02:44aSOCIETE GENERALE : Q4 2021 Financial Results restated quaterly series
PU
03/30SocGen on Wednesday's Outlook in Financial Markets
MT
03/29'JAPANIFICATION' STILL LURKS BEHIND : McGeever
RE
03/29SocGen on Australia's Economic Outlook
MT
03/29SocGen on The Next Possible Moves by India's Central Bank
MT
03/25SOCIETE GENERALE : Pillar 3 report – 31.12.2021
PU
03/25Exclusive-HSBC steps up scrutiny of Russian clients worldwide as sanctions ratchet up
RE
03/24SOCIETE GENERALE : Inside Information / Ad Hoc Information
PU
More news
Analyst Recommendations on SOCIÉTÉ GÉNÉRALE
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2022 24 549 M 26 986 M 26 986 M
Net income 2022 3 143 M 3 455 M 3 455 M
Net Debt 2022 - - -
P/E ratio 2022 6,71x
Yield 2022 6,42%
Capitalization 20 348 M 22 459 M 22 368 M
Capi. / Sales 2022 0,83x
Capi. / Sales 2023 0,78x
Nbr of Employees 124 089
Free-Float 91,7%
Chart SOCIÉTÉ GÉNÉRALE
Duration : Period :
Société Générale Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends SOCIÉTÉ GÉNÉRALE
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 21
Last Close Price 24,40 €
Average target price 32,78 €
Spread / Average Target 34,3%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Frédéric Oudéa Chief Executive Officer & Director
Claire Dumas Group Chief Financial Officer
Lorenzo Bini Smaghi Chairman
Carlos Goncalves Head-Global Technology Services
Hervé Audren de Kerdrel Group Deputy Head-Compliance
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
SOCIÉTÉ GÉNÉRALE-19.22%22 459
JPMORGAN CHASE & CO.-14.55%399 545
BANK OF AMERICA CORPORATION-8.07%329 853
INDUSTRIAL & COMMERCIAL BANK OF CHINA LTD.10.00%256 591
CHINA CONSTRUCTION BANK CORPORATION9.81%191 476
CHINA MERCHANTS BANK CO., LTD.-3.31%188 921