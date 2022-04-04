Societe Generale : SG SFH HTT Covered Bond Label Reporting 28-02-2022 (PDF)

Harmonised Transparency Template
2022 Version
FRANCE
Societe Generale SFH
Reporting Date: 28/02/2022
Cut-off Date: 28/02/2022
Index
Worksheet B1: HTT Mortgage Assets
Worksheet C: HTT Harmonised Glossary
Covered Bond Label Disclaimer
Worksheet E: Optional ECB-ECAIs data
3. General Cover Pool / Covered Bond Information
4. Cover Pool Amortisation Profile
Contractual (mn)
Expected Upon Prepayments (mn)
5. Maturity of Covered Bonds
Initial Maturity (mn)
Extended Maturity (mn)
|
A. Harmonised Transparency Template - General Information
|
HTT 2022
|
3. General Cover Pool / Covered Bond Information
|
4. References to Capital Requirements Regulation (CRR) 129(7)
|
5. References to Capital Requirements Regulation (CRR) 129(1)
|
6. Other relevant information
|
|
Minimum Committed
|
Purpose
|
"Legal" OC: As mentioned in SFH law.
|
8.5%
|
"Committed" OC is equal to Contractual OC in
|
order to reassure Rating Agencies.
|
% Cover Pool
|
98.5%
|
0.0%
|
0.0%
|
1.5%
|
0.0%
|
100.0%
|
% Total Contractual
|
% Total Expected Upon Prepayments
|
7.5%
|
12.9%
|
6.9%
|
11.2%
|
8.0%
|
11.2%
|
7.3%
|
9.5%
|
7.0%
|
8.4%
|
29.6%
|
28.4%
|
33.7%
|
18.5%
|
100.0%
|
100.0%
|
% Total Initial Maturity
|
% Total Extended Maturity
|
7.9%
|
0.0%
|
8.5%
|
7.9%
|
8.7%
|
10.3%
|
8.6%
|
6.9%
|
9.7%
|
8.6%
|
42.3%
|
45.9%
|
14.5%
|
20.5%
|
100.0%
|
100.0%
|
Reporting in Domestic Currency
|
EUR
Field Number
1. Basic Facts
G.1.1.1
G.1.1.2
Issuer Name
G.1.1.3
Link to Issuer's Website
G.1.1.4
Cut-off date
2. Regulatory Summary
G.2.1.1
G.2.1.2
UCITS Compliance (Y/N)CRR Compliance (Y/N)
G.2.1.3
1.General Information
G.3.3.3
G.3.3.4
Shipping Substitute Assets
G.3.3.5
G.3.3.6
G.3.4.1
Weighted Average life (in years)
Residual Life (mn)
By buckets:
G.3.4.2
G.3.4.3
G.3.4.4
G.3.4.5
G.3.4.6
G.3.4.7
G.3.4.8
G.3.4.9
G.3.5.1
Weighted Average life (in years)
Country
LCR status
Other
-
0 - 1 Y
-
1 - 2 Y
-
2 - 3 Y
-
3 - 4 Y
-
4 - 5 Y
-
5 - 10 Y
10+ Y
Maturity (mn)
G.3.5.2
By buckets:
Société Générale SFH http://www.societegenerale.com/fr/mesurer-notre-performance/investisseurs/investisseurs-dette28/02/2022
Nominal (mn)
698.6
Total
47,883.5
8.03
5.82
Total
47,157.9 47,157.9
G.3.5.3
G.3.5.4
G.3.5.5
G.3.5.6
G.3.5.7
G.3.5.8
G.3.5.9
-
5 - 10 Y
-
0 - 1 Y
-
1 - 2 Y
-
2 - 3 Y
-
3 - 4 Y
-
4 - 5 Y
-
10+ Y
G.3.5.10
Total
41,390.0 41,390.0
|
6. Cover Assets - Currency
|
Nominal [before hedging] (mn)
|
Nominal [after hedging] (mn)
|
% Total [before]
|
% Total [after]
|
G.3.6.1
|
EUR
|
47,184.9
|
47,184.9
|
100.0%
|
100.0%
|
G.3.6.2
|
AUD
|
0.0%
|
0.0%
|
G.3.6.3
|
BRL
|
0.0%
|
0.0%
|
G.3.6.4
|
CAD
|
0.0%
|
0.0%
|
G.3.6.5
|
CHF
|
0.0%
|
0.0%
|
G.3.6.6
|
CZK
|
0.0%
|
0.0%
|
G.3.6.7
|
DKK
|
0.0%
|
0.0%
|
G.3.6.8
|
GBP
|
0.0%
|
0.0%
|
G.3.6.9
|
HKD
|
0.0%
|
0.0%
|
G.3.6.10
|
JPY
|
0.0%
|
0.0%
|
G.3.6.11
|
KRW
|
0.0%
|
0.0%
|
G.3.6.12
|
NOK
|
0.0%
|
0.0%
|
G.3.6.13
|
PLN
|
0.0%
|
0.0%
|
G.3.6.14
|
SEK
|
0.0%
|
0.0%
|
G.3.6.15
|
SGD
|
0.0%
|
0.0%
|
G.3.6.16
|
USD
|
0.0%
|
0.0%
|
G.3.6.17
|
Other
|
0.0%
|
0.0%
|
G.3.6.18
|
47,184.9
|
47,184.9
|
100.0%
|
100.0%
|
7. Covered Bonds - Currency
|
Nominal [before hedging] (mn)
|
Nominal [after hedging] (mn)
|
% Total [before]
|
% Total [after]
|
G.3.7.1
|
EUR
|
41,390.0
|
41,390.0
|
100.0%
|
100.0%
|
G.3.7.2
|
AUD
|
0.0%
|
0.0%
|
G.3.7.3
|
BRL
|
0.0%
|
0.0%
|
G.3.7.4
|
CAD
|
0.0%
|
0.0%
|
G.3.7.5
|
CHF
|
0.0%
|
0.0%
|
G.3.7.6
|
CZK
|
0.0%
|
0.0%
|
G.3.7.7
|
DKK
|
0.0%
|
0.0%
|
G.3.7.8
|
GBP
|
0.0%
|
0.0%
|
G.3.7.9
|
HKD
|
0.0%
|
0.0%
|
G.3.7.10
|
JPY
|
0.0%
|
0.0%
|
G.3.7.11
|
KRW
|
0.0%
|
0.0%
|
G.3.7.12
|
NOK
|
0.0%
|
0.0%
|
G.3.7.13
|
PLN
|
0.0%
|
0.0%
|
G.3.7.14
|
SEK
|
0.0%
|
0.0%
|
G.3.7.15
|
SGD
|
0.0%
|
0.0%
|
G.3.7.16
|
USD
|
0.0%
|
0.0%
|
G.3.7.17
|
Other
|
0.0%
|
0.0%
|
G.3.7.18
|
41,390.0
|
41,390.0
|
100.0%
|
100.0%
|
8. Covered Bonds - Breakdown by interest rate
|
Nominal [before hedging] (mn)
|
Nominal [after hedging] (mn)
|
% Total [before]
|
% Total [after]
|
G.3.8.1
|
40,800.0
|
40,800.0
|
98.6%
|
98.6%
|
G.3.8.2
|
Floating coupon
|
590.0
|
590.0
|
1.4%
|
1.4%
|
G.3.8.3
|
Other
|
0.0
|
0.0
|
0.0%
|
0.0%
|
G.3.8.4
|
41,390.0
|
41,390.0
|
100.0%
|
100.0%
|
9. Substitute Assets - Type
|
Nominal (mn)
|
% Substitute Assets
|
G.3.9.1
|
Cash
|
63.6
|
9.1%
|
G.3.9.2
|
Exposures to/guaranteed by Supranational, Sovereign, Agency (SSA)
|
0.0%
|
G.3.9.3
|
Exposures to central banks
|
0.0%
|
G.3.9.4
|
Exposures to credit institutions
|
635.0
|
90.9%
|
G.3.9.5
|
Other
|
0.0%
|
G.3.9.6
|
698.6
|
100.0%
Total
Fixed coupon
Total
Total
10. Substitute Assets - Country
Nominal (mn)
% Substitute Assets
G.3.10.1
Domestic (Country of Issuer) 698.6 100.0%
G.3.10.2
Eurozone 0.0%
G.3.10.3
Rest of European Union (EU) 0.0%
G.3.10.4
European Economic Area (not member of EU) 0.0%
G.3.10.5
Switzerland 0.0%
G.3.10.6
Australia 0.0%
G.3.10.7
Brazil 0.0%
G.3.10.8
Canada 0.0%
G.3.10.9
Japan 0.0%
G.3.10.10
Korea 0.0%
G.3.10.11
New Zealand 0.0%
G.3.10.12
Singapore 0.0%
G.3.10.13
US 0.0%
G.3.10.14
Other 0.0%
G.3.10.15
Total EU 698.6
G.3.10.16
Total 698.6 100.0%
11. Liquid Assets
Nominal (mn)
% Cover Pool
% Covered Bonds
G.3.11.1
Substitute and other marketable assets
G.3.11.2
Central bank eligible assets
G.3.11.3
698.6 1,134.6
Other
G.3.11.4
1.5% 1.7%
2.4% 2.7%
0.0% 0.0%Total
1,833.2
12. Bond List
G.3.12.1
Bond list
13. Derivatives & Swaps
G.3.13.1
Derivatives in the register / cover pool [notional] (mn)
G.3.13.2
Type of interest rate swaps (intra-group, external or both)
G.3.13.3
Type of currency rate swaps (intra-group, external or both)
https://coveredbondlabel.com/issuer/83/
3.8% 4.4%
.0 No No
4. References to Capital Requirements Regulation (CRR)
Row
Row
129(7)
The issuer believes that, at the time of its issuance and based on transparency data made publicly available by the issuer, these covered bonds would satisfy the eligibility criteria for Article 129(7) of the Capital Requirements Regulation (EU) 648/2012. It should be noted, however, that
whether or not exposures in the form of covered bonds are eligible to preferential treatment under Regulation (EU) 648/2012 is ultimately a matter to be determined by a relevant investor institution and its relevant supervisory authority and the issuer does not accept any responsibility in this regard.
G.4.1.1
(Please refer to "Tab D. HTT Harmonised Glossary" for hedging strategy)
|
Value of the cover pool outstanding covered bonds:
|
38
|
(i) Value of covered bonds:
|
39
|
(ii) Geographical distribution:
|
43 for Mortgage Assets
|
(ii) Type of cover assets:
|
52
|
(ii) Loan size:
|
167 for Residential Mortgage Assets
|
442 for Commercial Mortgage Assets
|
(ii) Interest rate risk - cover pool:
|
130 for Mortgage Assets
|
163
|
(ii) Currency risk - cover pool:
|
111
|
(ii) Interest rate risk - covered bond:
|
163
|
(ii) Currency risk - covered bond:
|
137
|
17 for Harmonised Glossary
|
65
|
88
|
186 for Residential Mortgage Assets
|
635.0
(i)
G.4.1.2
G.4.1.3
G.4.1.4
G.4.1.5
G.4.1.6
G.4.1.7
G.4.1.8
G.4.1.9
G.4.1.10
G.4.1.11
(iii) Maturity structure of cover assets:
G.4.1.12
(iii) Maturity structure of covered bonds:
G.4.1.13
(iv) Percentage of loans more than ninety days past due:
5. References to Capital Requirements Regulation (CRR)
129(1)
G.5.1.1
Exposure to credit institute credit quality step 1 & 2
6. Other relevant information
1. Optional information e.g. Rating triggers
OG.6.1.1
NPV Test (passed/failed)
OG.6.1.2
Interest Covereage Test (passe/failed)
OG.6.1.3
Cash Manager
OG.6.1.4
OG.6.1.5
OG.6.1.6
Account Bank Stand-by Account Bank
Servicer
OG.6.1.7
OG.6.1.8
OG.6.1.9
Interest Rate Swap Provider Covered Bond Swap Provider
Paying Agent
OG.6.1.10
OG.6.1.11
OG.6.1.12
OG.6.1.13
OG.6.1.14
Other optional/relevant information Other optional/relevant information Other optional/relevant information Other optional/relevant information Other optional/relevant information
OG.6.1.15
OG.6.1.16
OG.6.1.17
OG.6.1.18
OG.6.1.19
OG.6.1.20
OG.6.1.21
OG.6.1.22
OG.6.1.23
OG.6.1.24
OG.6.1.25
OG.6.1.26
OG.6.1.27
OG.6.1.28
OG.6.1.29
OG.6.1.30
OG.6.1.31
OG.6.1.32
OG.6.1.33
OG.6.1.34
OG.6.1.35
OG.6.1.36
OG.6.1.37
OG.6.1.38
OG.6.1.39
OG.6.1.40
OG.6.1.41
OG.6.1.42
OG.6.1.43
OG.6.1.44
OG.6.1.45
Other optional/relevant information Other optional/relevant information Other optional/relevant information Other optional/relevant information Other optional/relevant information Other optional/relevant information Other optional/relevant information Other optional/relevant information Other optional/relevant information Other optional/relevant information Other optional/relevant information Other optional/relevant information Other optional/relevant information Other optional/relevant information Other optional/relevant information Other optional/relevant information Other optional/relevant information Other optional/relevant information Other optional/relevant information Other optional/relevant information Other optional/relevant information Other optional/relevant information Other optional/relevant information Other optional/relevant information Other optional/relevant information Other optional/relevant information Other optional/relevant information Other optional/relevant information Other optional/relevant information Other optional/relevant information Other optional/relevant information
Pour lire la suite de ce noodl, vous pouvez consulter la version originale ici.