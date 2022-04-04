Societe Generale : SG SFH HTT Covered Bond Label Reporting 28-02-2022 (PDF)

Harmonised Transparency Template

2022 Version

FRANCE

Societe Generale SFH

Reporting Date: 28/02/2022

Cut-off Date: 28/02/2022

3. General Cover Pool / Covered Bond Information

4. Cover Pool Amortisation Profile Contractual (mn) Expected Upon Prepayments (mn)

5. Maturity of Covered Bonds Initial Maturity (mn) Extended Maturity (mn)

A. Harmonised Transparency Template - General Information HTT 2022 3. General Cover Pool / Covered Bond Information 4. References to Capital Requirements Regulation (CRR) 129(7) 5. References to Capital Requirements Regulation (CRR) 129(1) 6. Other relevant information Minimum Committed Purpose "Legal" OC: As mentioned in SFH law. 8.5% "Committed" OC is equal to Contractual OC in order to reassure Rating Agencies. % Cover Pool 98.5% 0.0% 0.0% 1.5% 0.0% 100.0% % Total Contractual % Total Expected Upon Prepayments 7.5% 12.9% 6.9% 11.2% 8.0% 11.2% 7.3% 9.5% 7.0% 8.4% 29.6% 28.4% 33.7% 18.5% 100.0% 100.0% % Total Initial Maturity % Total Extended Maturity 7.9% 0.0% 8.5% 7.9% 8.7% 10.3% 8.6% 6.9% 9.7% 8.6% 42.3% 45.9% 14.5% 20.5% 100.0% 100.0%

Reporting in Domestic Currency EUR

Field Number

1. Basic Facts

G.1.1.1

G.1.1.2

Issuer Name

G.1.1.3

Link to Issuer's Website

G.1.1.4

Cut-off date

2. Regulatory Summary

G.2.1.1

G.2.1.2

UCITS Compliance (Y/N)CRR Compliance (Y/N)

G.2.1.3

1.General Information

G.3.3.3

G.3.3.4

Shipping Substitute Assets

G.3.3.5

G.3.3.6

G.3.4.1

Weighted Average life (in years)

Residual Life (mn)

By buckets:

G.3.4.2

G.3.4.3

G.3.4.4

G.3.4.5

G.3.4.6

G.3.4.7

G.3.4.8

G.3.4.9

G.3.5.1

Weighted Average life (in years)

Country

LCR status

Other

0 - 1 Y

1 - 2 Y

2 - 3 Y

3 - 4 Y

4 - 5 Y

5 - 10 Y 10+ Y

Maturity (mn)

G.3.5.2

By buckets:

France

Société Générale SFH http://www.societegenerale.com/fr/mesurer-notre-performance/investisseurs/investisseurs-dette28/02/2022

Nominal (mn)

698.6

Total

47,883.5

8.03

5.82

Total

47,157.9 47,157.9

6.0 7.0

G.3.5.3

G.3.5.4

G.3.5.5

G.3.5.6

G.3.5.7

G.3.5.8

G.3.5.9

5 - 10 Y

0 - 1 Y

1 - 2 Y

2 - 3 Y

3 - 4 Y

4 - 5 Y

10+ Y

G.3.5.10

Total

41,390.0 41,390.0

6. Cover Assets - Currency Nominal [before hedging] (mn) Nominal [after hedging] (mn) % Total [before] % Total [after] G.3.6.1 EUR 47,184.9 47,184.9 100.0% 100.0% G.3.6.2 AUD 0.0% 0.0% G.3.6.3 BRL 0.0% 0.0% G.3.6.4 CAD 0.0% 0.0% G.3.6.5 CHF 0.0% 0.0% G.3.6.6 CZK 0.0% 0.0% G.3.6.7 DKK 0.0% 0.0% G.3.6.8 GBP 0.0% 0.0% G.3.6.9 HKD 0.0% 0.0% G.3.6.10 JPY 0.0% 0.0% G.3.6.11 KRW 0.0% 0.0% G.3.6.12 NOK 0.0% 0.0% G.3.6.13 PLN 0.0% 0.0% G.3.6.14 SEK 0.0% 0.0% G.3.6.15 SGD 0.0% 0.0% G.3.6.16 USD 0.0% 0.0% G.3.6.17 Other 0.0% 0.0% G.3.6.18 47,184.9 47,184.9 100.0% 100.0% 7. Covered Bonds - Currency Nominal [before hedging] (mn) Nominal [after hedging] (mn) % Total [before] % Total [after] G.3.7.1 EUR 41,390.0 41,390.0 100.0% 100.0% G.3.7.2 AUD 0.0% 0.0% G.3.7.3 BRL 0.0% 0.0% G.3.7.4 CAD 0.0% 0.0% G.3.7.5 CHF 0.0% 0.0% G.3.7.6 CZK 0.0% 0.0% G.3.7.7 DKK 0.0% 0.0% G.3.7.8 GBP 0.0% 0.0% G.3.7.9 HKD 0.0% 0.0% G.3.7.10 JPY 0.0% 0.0% G.3.7.11 KRW 0.0% 0.0% G.3.7.12 NOK 0.0% 0.0% G.3.7.13 PLN 0.0% 0.0% G.3.7.14 SEK 0.0% 0.0% G.3.7.15 SGD 0.0% 0.0% G.3.7.16 USD 0.0% 0.0% G.3.7.17 Other 0.0% 0.0% G.3.7.18 41,390.0 41,390.0 100.0% 100.0% 8. Covered Bonds - Breakdown by interest rate Nominal [before hedging] (mn) Nominal [after hedging] (mn) % Total [before] % Total [after] G.3.8.1 40,800.0 40,800.0 98.6% 98.6% G.3.8.2 Floating coupon 590.0 590.0 1.4% 1.4% G.3.8.3 Other 0.0 0.0 0.0% 0.0% G.3.8.4 41,390.0 41,390.0 100.0% 100.0% 9. Substitute Assets - Type Nominal (mn) % Substitute Assets G.3.9.1 Cash 63.6 9.1% G.3.9.2 Exposures to/guaranteed by Supranational, Sovereign, Agency (SSA) 0.0% G.3.9.3 Exposures to central banks 0.0% G.3.9.4 Exposures to credit institutions 635.0 90.9% G.3.9.5 Other 0.0% G.3.9.6 698.6 100.0% Total

Fixed coupon

Total

Total

10. Substitute Assets - Country Nominal (mn) % Substitute Assets

G.3.10.1

Domestic (Country of Issuer) 698.6 100.0%

G.3.10.2

Eurozone 0.0%

G.3.10.3

Rest of European Union (EU) 0.0%

G.3.10.4

European Economic Area (not member of EU) 0.0%

G.3.10.5

Switzerland 0.0%

G.3.10.6

Australia 0.0%

G.3.10.7

Brazil 0.0%

G.3.10.8

Canada 0.0%

G.3.10.9

Japan 0.0%

G.3.10.10

Korea 0.0%

G.3.10.11

New Zealand 0.0%

G.3.10.12

Singapore 0.0%

G.3.10.13

US 0.0%

G.3.10.14

Other 0.0%

G.3.10.15

Total EU 698.6

G.3.10.16

Total 698.6 100.0%

11. Liquid Assets Nominal (mn) % Cover Pool % Covered Bonds

G.3.11.1

Substitute and other marketable assets

G.3.11.2

Central bank eligible assets

G.3.11.3

698.6 1,134.6

Other

G.3.11.4

1.5% 1.7%

2.4% 2.7%

0.0% 0.0%Total

1,833.2

12. Bond List

G.3.12.1

Bond list

13. Derivatives & Swaps

G.3.13.1

Derivatives in the register / cover pool [notional] (mn)

G.3.13.2

Type of interest rate swaps (intra-group, external or both)

G.3.13.3

Type of currency rate swaps (intra-group, external or both)

https://coveredbondlabel.com/issuer/83/

3.8% 4.4%

.0 No No

4. References to Capital Requirements Regulation (CRR) Row Row 129(7)

The issuer believes that, at the time of its issuance and based on transparency data made publicly available by the issuer, these covered bonds would satisfy the eligibility criteria for Article 129(7) of the Capital Requirements Regulation (EU) 648/2012. It should be noted, however, that

whether or not exposures in the form of covered bonds are eligible to preferential treatment under Regulation (EU) 648/2012 is ultimately a matter to be determined by a relevant investor institution and its relevant supervisory authority and the issuer does not accept any responsibility in this regard.

G.4.1.1

(Please refer to "Tab D. HTT Harmonised Glossary" for hedging strategy) Value of the cover pool outstanding covered bonds: 38 (i) Value of covered bonds: 39 (ii) Geographical distribution: 43 for Mortgage Assets (ii) Type of cover assets: 52 (ii) Loan size: 167 for Residential Mortgage Assets 442 for Commercial Mortgage Assets (ii) Interest rate risk - cover pool: 130 for Mortgage Assets 163 (ii) Currency risk - cover pool: 111 (ii) Interest rate risk - covered bond: 163 (ii) Currency risk - covered bond: 137 17 for Harmonised Glossary 65 88 186 for Residential Mortgage Assets 635.0

(i)

G.4.1.2

G.4.1.3

G.4.1.4

G.4.1.5

G.4.1.6

G.4.1.7

G.4.1.8

G.4.1.9

G.4.1.10

G.4.1.11

(iii) Maturity structure of cover assets:

G.4.1.12

(iii) Maturity structure of covered bonds:

G.4.1.13

(iv) Percentage of loans more than ninety days past due:

5. References to Capital Requirements Regulation (CRR) 129(1)

G.5.1.1

Exposure to credit institute credit quality step 1 & 2

6. Other relevant information

1. Optional information e.g. Rating triggers

OG.6.1.1

NPV Test (passed/failed)

OG.6.1.2

Interest Covereage Test (passe/failed)

OG.6.1.3

Cash Manager

OG.6.1.4

OG.6.1.5

OG.6.1.6

Account Bank Stand-by Account Bank

Servicer

OG.6.1.7

OG.6.1.8

OG.6.1.9

Interest Rate Swap Provider Covered Bond Swap Provider

Paying Agent

OG.6.1.10

OG.6.1.11

OG.6.1.12

OG.6.1.13

OG.6.1.14

