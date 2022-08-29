Societe Generale : SG SFH HTT Covered Bond Label Reporting 31 07 2022.pdf

"Committed" OC is equal to Contractual OC in

10. Substitute Assets - Country Nominal (mn) % Substitute Assets G.3.10.1 Domestic (Country of Issuer) 717.6 100.0% G.3.10.2 Eurozone G.3.10.3 Rest of European Union (EU) G.3.10.4 European Economic Area (not member of EU) G.3.10.5 Switzerland G.3.10.6 Australia G.3.10.7 Brazil G.3.10.8 Canada G.3.10.9 Japan G.3.10.10 Korea G.3.10.11 New Zealand G.3.10.12 Singapore G.3.10.13 US G.3.10.14 Other G.3.10.15 Total EU 717.6 100.0% G.3.10.16 Total 717.6 100.0% 11. Liquid Assets Nominal (mn) % Cover Pool % Covered Bonds G.3.11.1 Substitute and other marketable assets 717.6 1.3% 1.5% G.3.11.2 Central bank eligible assets 1,242.8 2.3% 2.7% G.3.11.3 Other G.3.11.4 Total 1,960.4 3.6% 4.2% 12. Bond List G.3.12.1 Bond list https://coveredbondlabel.com/issuer/83/ 13. Derivatives & Swaps G.3.13.1 Derivatives in the register / cover pool [notional] (mn) 0.0 G.3.13.2 Type of interest rate swaps (intra-group, external or both) Intra-group G.3.13.3 Type of currency rate swaps (intra-group, external or both) Intra-group 14. Sustainable or other special purpose strategy - optional G.3.14.1 Cover pool involved in a sustainable/special purpose strategy? (Y/N) G.3.14.2 If yes to G.3.14.1 is there a commitment (1) or are already sustainable components present (2)? G.3.14.3 specific criteria G.3.14.4 link to the committed objective criteria 4. References to Capital Requirements Regulation (CRR) Row Row 129(7)

The issuer believes that, at the time of its issuance and based on transparency data made publicly available by the issuer, these covered bonds would satisfy the eligibility criteria for Article 129(7) of the Capital Requirements Regulation (EU) 575/2013. It should be noted, however, that

whether or not exposures in the form of covered bonds are eligible to preferential treatment under Regulation (EU) 575/2013 is ultimately a matter to be determined by a relevant investor institution and its relevant supervisory authority and the issuer does not accept any responsibility in this regard.