Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. France
  4. Euronext Paris
  5. Société Générale
  6. News
  7. Summary
    GLE   FR0000130809

SOCIÉTÉ GÉNÉRALE

(GLE)
  Report
Real-time Euronext Paris  -  11:35 2022-08-29 am EDT
21.77 EUR   +0.81%
10:51aSOCIETE GENERALE : SG SFH HTT Covered Bond Label Reporting 31 07 2022.pdf
PU
10:41aSOCIETE GENERALE : SG SCF HTT Covered Bond Label Reporting 31 07 2022.pdf
PU
09:01aSOCIETE GENERALE : Report form for 31/07/2022
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Societe Generale : SG SFH HTT Covered Bond Label Reporting 31 07 2022.pdf

08/29/2022 | 10:51am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Harmonised Transparency Template

2022 Version

France

Société Générale SFH

Reporting Date: 31/07/22

Cut-off Date: 31/07/22

Index

Worksheet A: HTT General

Worksheet B1: HTT Mortgage Assets

Worksheet C: HTT Harmonised Glossary

Worksheet E: Optional ECB-ECAIs data

A. Harmonised Transparency Template - General Information

HTT 2022

Reporting in Domestic Currency

EUR

CONTENT OF TAB A

1. Basic Facts

2. Regulatory Summary

3. General Cover Pool / Covered Bond Information

`

  1. References to Capital Requirements Regulation (CRR) 129(7)
  2. References to Capital Requirements Regulation (CRR) 129(1)
    6. Other relevant information

Field

1. Basic Facts

Number

G.1.1.1

Country

France

G.1.1.2

Issuer Name

Société Générale SFH

G.1.1.3

Link to Issuer's Website

http://www.societegenerale.com/fr/mesurer-notre-performance/investisseurs/investisseurs-dette

G.1.1.4

Cut-off date

31/07/22

2. Regulatory Summary

G.2.1.1

UCITS Compliance (Y/N)

Y

G.2.1.2

CRR Compliance (Y/N)

Y

G.2.1.3

LCR status

http://www.ecbc.eu/legislation/list

3. General Cover Pool / Covered Bond Information

1.General Information

Nominal (mn)

G.3.1.1

Total Cover Assets

53,717.4

G.3.1.2

Outstanding Covered Bonds

46,490.0

2. Over-collateralisation (OC)

Legal / Regulatory

Actual

Minimum Committed

Purpose

"Legal" OC: As mentioned in SFH law.

G.3.2.1

OC (%)

5.0%

14.0%

8.5%

"Committed" OC is equal to Contractual OC in

order to reassure Rating Agencies.

3. Cover Pool Composition

Nominal (mn)

% Cover Pool

G.3.3.1

Mortgages

52,999.8

98.7%

G.3.3.2

Public Sector

G.3.3.3

Shipping

G.3.3.4

Substitute Assets

717.6

1.3%

G.3.3.5

Other

G.3.3.6

Total

53,717.4

100.0%

4. Cover Pool Amortisation Profile

Contractual

Expected Upon Prepayments

% Total Contractual

% Total Expected Upon Prepayments

G.3.4.1

Weighted Average Life (in years)

8.0

5.7

Residual Life (mn)

By buckets:

G.3.4.2

0 - 1 Y

4,099.4

7,061.0

7.7%

13.3%

G.3.4.3

1 - 2 Y

4,075.2

6,378.3

7.7%

12.0%

G.3.4.4

2 - 3 Y

4,002.7

5,713.8

7.6%

10.8%

G.3.4.5

3 - 4 Y

3,858.7

5,054.3

7.3%

9.5%

G.3.4.6

4 - 5 Y

3,692.0

4,444.0

7.0%

8.4%

G.3.4.7

5 - 10 Y

15,648.8

14,903.1

29.5%

28.1%

G.3.4.8

10+ Y

17,593.4

9,415.8

33.2%

17.8%

G.3.4.9

Total

52,970.2

52,970.2

100.0%

100.0%

5. Maturity of Covered Bonds

Initial Maturity

Extended Maturity

% Total Initial Maturity

% Total Extended Maturity

G.3.5.1

Weighted Average life (in years)

6.2

7.2

Maturity (mn)

G.3.5.2

By buckets:

G.3.5.3

0 - 1 Y

2,750.0

0.0

5.9%

0.0%

G.3.5.4

1 - 2 Y

4,350.0

3,500.0

9.4%

7.5%

G.3.5.5

2 - 3 Y

3,540.0

3,600.0

7.6%

7.7%

G.3.5.6

3 - 4 Y

2,500.0

3,540.0

5.4%

7.6%

G.3.5.7

4 - 5 Y

3,750.0

2,500.0

8.1%

5.4%

G.3.5.8

5 - 10 Y

23,500.0

23,750.0

50.5%

51.1%

G.3.5.9

10+ Y

6,100.0

9,600.0

13.1%

20.6%

G.3.5.10

Total

46,490.0

46,490.0

100.0%

100.0%

6. Cover Assets - Currency

Nominal [before hedging] (mn)

Nominal [after hedging] (mn)

% Total [before]

% Total [after]

G.3.6.1

EUR

52,999.8

52,999.8

100.0%

100.0%

G.3.6.2

AUD

G.3.6.3

BRL

G.3.6.4

CAD

G.3.6.5

CHF

G.3.6.6

CZK

G.3.6.7

DKK

G.3.6.8

GBP

G.3.6.9

HKD

G.3.6.10

JPY

G.3.6.11

KRW

G.3.6.12

NOK

G.3.6.13

PLN

G.3.6.14

SEK

G.3.6.15

SGD

G.3.6.16

USD

G.3.6.17

Other

G.3.6.18

Total

52,999.8

52,999.8

100.0%

100.0%

7. Covered Bonds - Currency

Nominal [before hedging] (mn)

Nominal [after hedging] (mn)

% Total [before]

% Total [after]

G.3.7.1

EUR

46,490.0

46,490.0

100.0%

100.0%

G.3.7.2

AUD

G.3.7.3

BRL

G.3.7.4

CAD

G.3.7.5

CHF

G.3.7.6

CZK

G.3.7.7

DKK

G.3.7.8

GBP

G.3.7.9

HKD

G.3.7.10

JPY

G.3.7.11

KRW

G.3.7.12

NOK

G.3.7.13

PLN

G.3.7.14

SEK

G.3.7.15

SGD

G.3.7.16

USD

G.3.7.17

Other

G.3.7.18

Total

46,490.0

46,490.0

100.0%

100.0%

8. Covered Bonds - Breakdown by interest rate

Nominal [before hedging] (mn)

Nominal [after hedging] (mn)

% Total [before]

% Total [after]

G.3.8.1

Fixed coupon

45,900.0

45,900.0

98.7%

98.7%

G.3.8.2

Floating coupon

590.0

590.0

1.3%

1.3%

G.3.8.3

Other

0.0

0.0

0.0%

0.0%

G.3.8.4

Total

46,490.0

46,490.0

100.0%

100.0%

9. Substitute Assets - Type

Nominal (mn)

% Substitute Assets

G.3.9.1

Cash

59.6

8.3%

G.3.9.2

Exposures to/guaranteed by Supranational, Sovereign, Agency (SSA)

G.3.9.3

Exposures to central banks

G.3.9.4

Exposures to credit institutions

658.0

91.7%

G.3.9.5

Other

G.3.9.6

Total

717.6

100.0%

OG.3.9.1

o/w EU gvts or quasi govts

OG.3.9.2

o/w third-party countries Credit Quality Step 1 (CQS1) gvts or quasi govts

OG.3.9.3

o/w third-party countries Credit Quality Step 2 (CQS2) gvts or quasi govts

OG.3.9.4

o/w EU central banks

OG.3.9.5

o/w third-party countries Credit Quality Step 1 (CQS1) central banks

OG.3.9.6

o/w third-party countries Credit Quality Step 2 (CQS2) central banks

OG.3.9.7

o/w CQS1 credit institutions

OG.3.9.8

o/w CQS2 credit institutions

717.6

100.0%

OG.3.9.9

OG.3.9.10

OG.3.9.11

OG.3.9.12

10. Substitute Assets - Country

Nominal (mn)

% Substitute Assets

G.3.10.1

Domestic (Country of Issuer)

717.6

100.0%

G.3.10.2

Eurozone

G.3.10.3

Rest of European Union (EU)

G.3.10.4

European Economic Area (not member of EU)

G.3.10.5

Switzerland

G.3.10.6

Australia

G.3.10.7

Brazil

G.3.10.8

Canada

G.3.10.9

Japan

G.3.10.10

Korea

G.3.10.11

New Zealand

G.3.10.12

Singapore

G.3.10.13

US

G.3.10.14

Other

G.3.10.15

Total EU

717.6

100.0%

G.3.10.16

Total

717.6

100.0%

11. Liquid Assets

Nominal (mn)

% Cover Pool

% Covered Bonds

G.3.11.1

Substitute and other marketable assets

717.6

1.3%

1.5%

G.3.11.2

Central bank eligible assets

1,242.8

2.3%

2.7%

G.3.11.3

Other

G.3.11.4

Total

1,960.4

3.6%

4.2%

12. Bond List

G.3.12.1

Bond list

https://coveredbondlabel.com/issuer/83/

13. Derivatives & Swaps

G.3.13.1

Derivatives in the register / cover pool [notional] (mn)

0.0

G.3.13.2

Type of interest rate swaps (intra-group, external or both)

Intra-group

G.3.13.3

Type of currency rate swaps (intra-group, external or both)

Intra-group

14. Sustainable or other special purpose strategy - optional

G.3.14.1

Cover pool involved in a sustainable/special purpose strategy? (Y/N)

G.3.14.2

If yes to G.3.14.1 is there a commitment (1) or are already sustainable

components present (2)?

G.3.14.3

specific criteria

G.3.14.4

link to the committed objective criteria

4. References to Capital Requirements Regulation (CRR)

Row

Row

129(7)

The issuer believes that, at the time of its issuance and based on transparency data made publicly available by the issuer, these covered bonds would satisfy the eligibility criteria for Article 129(7) of the Capital Requirements Regulation (EU) 575/2013. It should be noted, however, that

whether or not exposures in the form of covered bonds are eligible to preferential treatment under Regulation (EU) 575/2013 is ultimately a matter to be determined by a relevant investor institution and its relevant supervisory authority and the issuer does not accept any responsibility in this regard.

G.4.1.1

(i)

Value of the cover pool outstanding covered bonds:

38

G.4.1.2

(i)

Value of covered bonds:

39

G.4.1.3

(ii)

Geographical distribution:

43 for Mortgage Assets

G.4.1.4

(ii)

Type of cover assets:

52

G.4.1.5

(ii)

Loan size:

186 for Residential Mortgage Assets

461 for Commercial Mortgage Assets

G.4.1.6

(ii)

Interest rate risk - cover pool:

149 for Mortgage Assets

G.4.1.7

(ii)

Currency risk - cover pool:

111

G.4.1.8

(ii)

Interest rate risk - covered bond:

163

G.4.1.9

(ii)

Currency risk - covered bond:

137

G.4.1.10

(Please refer to "Tab D. HTT Harmonised Glossary" for hedging strategy)

17 for Harmonised Glossary

G.4.1.11

(iii)

Maturity structure of cover assets:

65

G.4.1.12

(iii)

Maturity structure of covered bonds:

88

G.4.1.13

(iv)

Percentage of loans more than ninety days past due:

179 for Mortgage Assets

5. References to Capital Requirements Regulation (CRR)

129(1)

G.5.1.1

Exposure to credit institute credit quality step 1 & 2

658.0

6. Other relevant information

1. Optional information e.g. Rating triggers

OG.6.1.1

NPV Test (passed/failed)

OG.6.1.2

Interest Covereage Test (passe/failed)

OG.6.1.3

Cash Manager

OG.6.1.4

Account Bank

OG.6.1.5

Stand-by Account Bank

OG.6.1.6

Servicer

OG.6.1.7

Interest Rate Swap Provider

OG.6.1.8

Covered Bond Swap Provider

OG.6.1.9

Paying Agent

Pour lire la suite de ce noodl, vous pouvez consulter la version originale ici.

Disclaimer

Société Générale SA published this content on 29 August 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 29 August 2022 14:50:05 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about SOCIÉTÉ GÉNÉRALE
10:51aSOCIETE GENERALE : SG SFH HTT Covered Bond Label Reporting 31 07 2022.pdf
PU
10:41aSOCIETE GENERALE : SG SCF HTT Covered Bond Label Reporting 31 07 2022.pdf
PU
09:01aSOCIETE GENERALE : Report form for 31/07/2022
PU
06:38aSocGen Recaps Last Week's Foreign Exchange Action
MT
08/26Companies sell their businesses in Russia
RE
08/26SocGen Says China's Policymakers Add More Easing, But Still Not Enough
MT
08/25SocGen on Kenya's Inflation, Presidential Election Result's Challenge to The Supreme Co..
MT
08/24SocGen Comments on The Euro, US Dollar, Swiss Franc, Norway's Krone
MT
08/23SocGen Says Now That Bank Indonesia Has Stated Hiking Rates It Can Be Expected to Be "A..
MT
08/23SocGen Says High Energy Prices Hitting The Euro
MT
More news
Analyst Recommendations on SOCIÉTÉ GÉNÉRALE
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2022 26 860 M 26 846 M 26 846 M
Net income 2022 873 M 873 M 873 M
Net Debt 2022 - - -
P/E ratio 2022 23,3x
Yield 2022 8,09%
Capitalization 17 873 M 17 864 M 17 864 M
Capi. / Sales 2022 0,67x
Capi. / Sales 2023 0,67x
Nbr of Employees 117 000
Free-Float 94,0%
Chart SOCIÉTÉ GÉNÉRALE
Duration : Period :
Société Générale Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends SOCIÉTÉ GÉNÉRALE
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 22
Last Close Price 21,60 €
Average target price 33,66 €
Spread / Average Target 55,9%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Frédéric Oudéa Chief Executive Officer & Director
Claire Dumas Group Chief Financial Officer
Lorenzo Bini Smaghi Chairman
Carlos Goncalves Chief Information Officer
Gaëlle Olivier Chief Operating Officer & Deputy General Manager
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
SOCIÉTÉ GÉNÉRALE-28.51%17 864
JPMORGAN CHASE & CO.-27.58%336 278
BANK OF AMERICA CORPORATION-23.51%273 439
INDUSTRIAL & COMMERCIAL BANK OF CHINA LTD.-8.18%215 359
WELLS FARGO & COMPANY-8.36%166 780
CHINA CONSTRUCTION BANK CORPORATION-9.44%157 475