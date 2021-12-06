Log in
    GLE   FR0000130809

SOCIÉTÉ GÉNÉRALE

(GLE)
Societe Generale : SG SFH - HTT Covered Bond Label Reporting 31-10-2021 (pdf)

12/06/2021 | 05:42am EST
Harmonised Transparency Template

2021 Version

FRANCE

Societe Generale SFH

Reporting Date: 31/10/2021

Cut-off Date:

31/10/2021

Index

Worksheet A: HTT General

Worksheet B1: HTT Mortgage Assets

Worksheet C: HTT Harmonised Glossary

Covered Bond Label Disclaimer

Worksheet E: Optional ECB-ECAIs data

A. Harmonised Transparency Template - General Information

HTT 2021

Reporting in Domestic Currency

EUR

CONTENT OF TAB A

1. Basic Facts

2. Regulatory Summary

3. General Cover Pool / Covered Bond Information

4. References to Capital Requirements Regulation (CRR) 129(7)

5. References to Capital Requirements Regulation (CRR) 129(1)

6. Other relevant information

Field

1. Basic Facts

Number

G.1.1.1

Country

France

G.1.1.2

Issuer Name

Société Générale SFH

G.1.1.3

Link to Issuer's Website

http://www.societegenerale.com/fr/mesurer-notre

-performance/investisseurs/investisseurs-dette

G.1.1.4

Cut-off date

31/10/2021

2. Regulatory Summary

G.2.1.1

UCITS Compliance (Y/N)

Y

G.2.1.2

CRR Compliance (Y/N)

Y

G.2.1.3

LCR status

http://www.ecbc.eu/legislation/list

3. General Cover Pool / Covered Bond Information

1.General Information

Nominal (mn)

G.3.1.1

Total Cover Assets

48,537.7

G.3.1.2

Outstanding Covered Bonds

41,390.0

2. Over-collateralisation (OC)

Legal / Regulatory

Actual

Minimum Committed

Purpose

"Legal" OC: As mentioned in SFH law.

G.3.2.1

OC (%)

5.0%

14%

8.5%

"Committed" OC is equal to Contractual OC in

order to reassure Rating Agencies.

3. Cover Pool Composition

Nominal (mn)

% Cover Pool

G.3.3.1

Mortgages

47,185.4

97.2%

G.3.3.2

Public Sector

0.0%

G.3.3.3

Shipping

0.0%

G.3.3.4

Substitute Assets

1,352.3

2.8%

G.3.3.5

Other

0.0%

G.3.3.6

Total

48,537.7

100.0%

4. Cover Pool Amortisation Profile

Contractual (mn)

Expected Upon Prepayments (mn)

% Total Contractual

% Total Expected Upon Prepayments

G.3.4.1

Weighted Average life (in years)

7.76

5.64

Residual Life (mn)

By buckets:

G.3.4.2

0 - 1 Y

3,749.1

6,344.9

7.9%

13.5%

G.3.4.3

1 - 2 Y

3,733.7

5,741.1

7.9%

12.2%

G.3.4.4

2 - 3 Y

3,658.7

5,138.1

7.8%

10.9%

G.3.4.5

3 - 4 Y

3,553.1

4,566.5

7.5%

9.7%

G.3.4.6

4 - 5 Y

3,387.5

4,005.7

7.2%

8.5%

G.3.4.7

5 - 10 Y

14,222.2

13,344.2

30.2%

28.3%

G.3.4.8

10+ Y

14,854.0

8,017.6

31.5%

17.0%

G.3.4.9

Total

47,158.1

47,158.1

100.0%

100.0%

5. Maturity of Covered Bonds

Initial Maturity (mn)

Extended Maturity (mn)

% Total Initial Maturity

% Total Extended Maturity

G.3.5.1

Weighted Average life (in years)

6.1

7.0

Maturity (mn)

G.3.5.2

By buckets:

G.3.5.3

0 - 1 Y

3,250.0

1,250.0

7.9%

3.0%

G.3.5.4

1 - 2 Y

3,250.0

2,000.0

7.9%

4.8%

G.3.5.5

2 - 3 Y

3,850.0

4,000.0

9.3%

9.7%

G.3.5.6

3 - 4 Y

3,540.0

3,100.0

8.6%

7.5%

G.3.5.7

4 - 5 Y

4,250.0

3,540.0

10.3%

8.6%

G.3.5.8

5 - 10 Y

17,250.0

18,250.0

41.7%

44.1%

G.3.5.9

10+ Y

6,000.0

9,250.0

14.5%

22.3%

G.3.5.10

Total

41,390.0

41,390.0

100.0%

100.0%

6. Cover Assets - Currency

Nominal [before hedging] (mn)

Nominal [after hedging] (mn)

% Total [before]

% Total [after]

G.3.6.1

EUR

47,185.4

47,185.4

100.0%

100.0%

G.3.6.2

AUD

0.0%

0.0%

G.3.6.3

BRL

0.0%

0.0%

G.3.6.4

CAD

0.0%

0.0%

G.3.6.5

CHF

0.0%

0.0%

G.3.6.6

CZK

0.0%

0.0%

G.3.6.7

DKK

0.0%

0.0%

G.3.6.8

GBP

0.0%

0.0%

G.3.6.9

HKD

0.0%

0.0%

G.3.6.10

JPY

0.0%

0.0%

G.3.6.11

KRW

0.0%

0.0%

G.3.6.12

NOK

0.0%

0.0%

G.3.6.13

PLN

0.0%

0.0%

G.3.6.14

SEK

0.0%

0.0%

G.3.6.15

SGD

0.0%

0.0%

G.3.6.16

USD

0.0%

0.0%

G.3.6.17

Other

0.0%

0.0%

G.3.6.18

Total

47,185.4

47,185.4

100.0%

100.0%

7. Covered Bonds - Currency

Nominal [before hedging] (mn)

Nominal [after hedging] (mn)

% Total [before]

% Total [after]

G.3.7.1

EUR

41,390.0

41,390.0

100.0%

100.0%

G.3.7.2

AUD

0.0%

0.0%

G.3.7.3

BRL

0.0%

0.0%

G.3.7.4

CAD

0.0%

0.0%

G.3.7.5

CHF

0.0%

0.0%

G.3.7.6

CZK

0.0%

0.0%

G.3.7.7

DKK

0.0%

0.0%

G.3.7.8

GBP

0.0%

0.0%

G.3.7.9

HKD

0.0%

0.0%

G.3.7.10

JPY

0.0%

0.0%

G.3.7.11

KRW

0.0%

0.0%

G.3.7.12

NOK

0.0%

0.0%

G.3.7.13

PLN

0.0%

0.0%

G.3.7.14

SEK

0.0%

0.0%

G.3.7.15

SGD

0.0%

0.0%

G.3.7.16

USD

0.0%

0.0%

G.3.7.17

Other

0.0%

0.0%

G.3.7.18

Total

41,390.0

41,390.0

100.0%

100.0%

8. Covered Bonds - Breakdown by interest rate

Nominal [before hedging] (mn)

Nominal [after hedging] (mn)

% Total [before]

% Total [after]

G.3.8.1

Fixed coupon

40,800.0

40,800.0

98.6%

98.6%

G.3.8.2

Floating coupon

590.0

590.0

1.4%

1.4%

G.3.8.3

Other

0.0

0.0

0.0%

0.0%

G.3.8.4

Total

41,390.0

41,390.0

100.0%

100.0%

9. Substitute Assets - Type

Nominal (mn)

% Substitute Assets

G.3.9.1

Cash

727.3

53.8%

G.3.9.2

Exposures to/guaranteed by Supranational, Sovereign, Agency (SSA)

0.0%

G.3.9.3

Exposures to central banks

0.0%

G.3.9.4

Exposures to credit institutions

625.0

46.2%

G.3.9.5

Other

0.0%

G.3.9.6

Total

1,352.3

100.0%

10. Substitute Assets - Country

Nominal (mn)

% Substitute Assets

G.3.10.1

Domestic (Country of Issuer)

1,352.3

100.0%

G.3.10.2

Eurozone

0.0%

G.3.10.3

Rest of European Union (EU)

0.0%

G.3.10.4

European Economic Area (not member of EU)

0.0%

G.3.10.5

Switzerland

0.0%

G.3.10.6

Australia

0.0%

G.3.10.7

Brazil

0.0%

G.3.10.8

Canada

0.0%

G.3.10.9

Japan

0.0%

G.3.10.10

Korea

0.0%

G.3.10.11

New Zealand

0.0%

G.3.10.12

Singapore

0.0%

G.3.10.13

US

0.0%

G.3.10.14

Other

0.0%

G.3.10.15

Total EU

1,352.3

G.3.10.16

Total

1,352.3

100.0%

11. Liquid Assets

Nominal (mn)

% Cover Pool

% Covered Bonds

G.3.11.1

Substitute and other marketable assets

1,352.3

2.8%

3.3%

G.3.11.2

Central bank eligible assets

1,447.0

3.0%

3.5%

G.3.11.3

Other

0.0%

0.0%

G.3.11.4

Total

2,799.3

5.8%

6.8%

12. Bond List

G.3.12.1

Bond list

https://coveredbondlabel.com/issuer/83/

13. Derivatives & Swaps

G.3.13.1

Derivatives in the register / cover pool [notional] (mn)

.0

G.3.13.2

Type of interest rate swaps (intra-group, external or both)

No

G.3.13.3

Type of currency rate swaps (intra-group, external or both)

No

4. References to Capital Requirements Regulation (CRR)

Row

Row

129(7)

The issuer believes that, at the time of its issuance and based on transparency data made publicly available by the issuer, these covered bonds would satisfy the eligibility criteria for Article 129(7) of the Capital Requirements Regulation (EU) 648/2012. It should be noted, however, that

whether or not exposures in the form of covered bonds are eligible to preferential treatment under Regulation (EU) 648/2012 is ultimately a matter to be determined by a relevant investor institution and its relevant supervisory authority and the issuer does not accept any responsibility in this regard.

G.4.1.1

(i)

Value of the cover pool outstanding covered bonds:

38

G.4.1.2

(i)

Value of covered bonds:

39

G.4.1.3

(ii)

Geographical distribution:

43 for Mortgage Assets

G.4.1.4

(ii)

Type of cover assets:

52

G.4.1.5

(ii)

Loan size:

167 for Residential Mortgage Assets

268 for Commercial Mortgage Assets

G.4.1.6

(ii)

Interest rate risk - cover pool:

130 for Mortgage Assets

163

G.4.1.7

(ii)

Currency risk - cover pool:

111

G.4.1.8

(ii)

Interest rate risk - covered bond:

163

G.4.1.9

(ii)

Currency risk - covered bond:

137

G.4.1.10

(Please refer to "Tab D. HTT Harmonised Glossary" for hedging strategy)

17 for Harmonised Glossary

G.4.1.11

(iii)

Maturity structure of cover assets:

65

G.4.1.12

(iii)

Maturity structure of covered bonds:

88

G.4.1.13

(iv)

Percentage of loans more than ninety days past due:

186 for Residential Mortgage Assets

5. References to Capital Requirements Regulation (CRR)

129(1)

G.5.1.1

Exposure to credit institute credit quality step 1 & 2

625.0

6. Other relevant information

B1. Harmonised Transparency Template - Mortgage Assets

HTT 2021

Reporting in Domestic Currency

EUR

CONTENT OF TAB B1

7. Mortgage Assets

7.A Residential Cover Pool

7.B Commercial Cover Pool

Field

7. Mortgage Assets

Number

1. Property Type Information

Nominal (mn)

% Total Mortgages

M.7.1.1

Residential

47,185.4

100.0%

M.7.1.2

Commercial

0.0%

M.7.1.3

Other

0.0%

M.7.1.4

Total

47,185.4

100.0%

2. General Information

Residential Loans

Commercial Loans

Total Mortgages

M.7.2.1

Number of mortgage loans

399,202.0

399,202.0

3. Concentration Risks

% Residential Loans

% Commercial Loans

% Total Mortgages

M.7.3.1

10 largest exposures

0.0%

0.0%

4. Breakdown by Geography

% Residential Loans

% Commercial Loans

% Total Mortgages

M.7.4.1

European Union

100.0%

0.0%

100.0%

M.7.4.2

Austria

M.7.4.3

Belgium

M.7.4.4

Bulgaria

M.7.4.5

Croatia

M.7.4.6

Cyprus

M.7.4.7

Czech Republic

M.7.4.8

Denmark

M.7.4.9

Estonia

M.7.4.10

Finland

M.7.4.11

France

100.0%

100.0%

M.7.4.12

Germany

M.7.4.13

Greece

M.7.4.14

Netherlands

M.7.4.15

Hungary

M.7.4.16

Ireland

M.7.4.17

Italy

M.7.4.18

Latvia

M.7.4.19

Lithuania

M.7.4.20

Luxembourg

M.7.4.21

Malta

M.7.4.22

Poland

M.7.4.23

Portugal

M.7.4.24

Romania

M.7.4.25

Slovakia

M.7.4.26

Slovenia

M.7.4.27

Spain

M.7.4.28

Sweden

M.7.4.30

European Economic Area (not member of EU)

0.0%

0.0%

0.0%

M.7.4.31

Iceland

M.7.4.32

Liechtenstein

M.7.4.33

Norway

M.7.4.34

Other

0.0%

0.0%

0.0%

M.7.4.35

Switzerland

M.7.4.29

United Kingdom

M.7.4.36

Australia

M.7.4.37

Brazil

M.7.4.38

Canada

M.7.4.39

Japan

M.7.4.40

Korea

M.7.4.41

New Zealand

M.7.4.42

Singapore

M.7.4.43

US

M.7.4.44

Other

Pour lire la suite de ce noodl, vous pouvez consulter la version originale ici.

Disclaimer

Société Générale SA published this content on 06 December 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 06 December 2021 10:41:02 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
