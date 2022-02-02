Societe Generale : SG SFH HTT Covered Bond Label Reporting 31-12-2021 (pdf)
Harmonised Transparency Template
2021 Version
FRANCE
Societe Generale SFH
Reporting Date:
31/12/2021
Index
Worksheet A: HTT General
Worksheet B1: HTT Mortgage Assets
Worksheet C: HTT Harmonised Glossary
Covered Bond Label Disclaimer
Worksheet E: Optional ECB-ECAIs data
A. Harmonised Transparency Template - General Information
HTT 2021
Reporting in Domestic Currency
EUR
CONTENT OF TAB A
1. Basic Facts
2. Regulatory Summary
3. General Cover Pool / Covered Bond Information
4. References to Capital Requirements Regulation (CRR) 129(7)
5. References to Capital Requirements Regulation (CRR) 129(1)
6. Other relevant information
Field
1. Basic Facts
Number
G.1.1.1
Country
France
G.1.1.2
Issuer Name
Société Générale SFH
G.1.1.3
Link to Issuer's Website
http://www.societegenerale.com/fr/mesurer-notre
-performance/investisseurs/investisseurs-dette
G.1.1.4
Cut-off date
31/12/2021
2. Regulatory Summary
G.2.1.1
UCITS Compliance (Y/N)
Y
G.2.1.2
CRR Compliance (Y/N)
Y
G.2.1.3
LCR status
http://www.ecbc.eu/legislation/list
3. General Cover Pool / Covered Bond Information
1.General Information
Nominal (mn)
G.3.1.1
Total Cover Assets
48,554.3
G.3.1.2
Outstanding Covered Bonds
41,390.0
2. Over-collateralisation (OC)
Legal / Regulatory
Actual
Minimum Committed
Purpose
"Legal" OC: As mentioned in SFH law.
G.3.2.1
OC (%)
5.0%
14%
-100.0%
"Committed" OC is equal to Contractual OC in
order to reassure Rating Agencies.
3. Cover Pool Composition
Nominal (mn)
% Cover Pool
G.3.3.1
Mortgages
47,185.7
97.2%
G.3.3.2
Public Sector
0.0%
G.3.3.3
Shipping
0.0%
G.3.3.4
Substitute Assets
1,368.7
2.8%
G.3.3.5
Other
0.0%
G.3.3.6
Total
48,554.3
100.0%
4. Cover Pool Amortisation Profile
Contractual (mn)
Expected Upon Prepayments (mn)
% Total Contractual
% Total Expected Upon Prepayments
G.3.4.1
Weighted Average life (in years)
8.04
5.83
Residual Life (mn)
By buckets:
G.3.4.2
0 - 1 Y
3,496.8
6,064.2
7.4%
12.9%
G.3.4.3
1 - 2 Y
3,516.1
5,531.2
7.5%
11.7%
G.3.4.4
2 - 3 Y
3,484.3
4,996.3
7.4%
10.6%
G.3.4.5
3 - 4 Y
3,414.8
4,477.2
7.2%
9.5%
G.3.4.6
4 - 5 Y
3,294.6
3,967.5
7.0%
8.4%
G.3.4.7
5 - 10 Y
14,175.0
13,516.0
30.1%
28.7%
G.3.4.8
10+ Y
15,778.6
8,607.7
33.5%
18.3%
G.3.4.9
Total
47,160.2
47,160.2
100.0%
100.0%
5. Maturity of Covered Bonds
Initial Maturity (mn)
Extended Maturity (mn)
% Total Initial Maturity
% Total Extended Maturity
G.3.5.1
Weighted Average life (in years)
5.9
6.9
Maturity (mn)
G.3.5.2
By buckets:
G.3.5.3
0 - 1 Y
3,750.0
1,250.0
9.1%
3.0%
G.3.5.4
1 - 2 Y
3,500.0
2,500.0
8.5%
6.0%
G.3.5.5
2 - 3 Y
3,600.0
4,250.0
8.7%
10.3%
G.3.5.6
3 - 4 Y
3,540.0
2,850.0
8.6%
6.9%
G.3.5.7
4 - 5 Y
3,750.0
3,540.0
9.1%
8.6%
G.3.5.8
5 - 10 Y
17,250.0
17,750.0
41.7%
42.9%
G.3.5.9
10+ Y
6,000.0
9,250.0
14.5%
22.3%
G.3.5.10
Total
41,390.0
41,390.0
100.0%
100.0%
6. Cover Assets - Currency
Nominal [before hedging] (mn)
Nominal [after hedging] (mn)
% Total [before]
% Total [after]
G.3.6.1
EUR
47,185.7
47,185.7
100.0%
100.0%
G.3.6.2
AUD
0.0%
0.0%
G.3.6.3
BRL
0.0%
0.0%
G.3.6.4
CAD
0.0%
0.0%
G.3.6.5
CHF
0.0%
0.0%
G.3.6.6
CZK
0.0%
0.0%
G.3.6.7
DKK
0.0%
0.0%
G.3.6.8
GBP
0.0%
0.0%
G.3.6.9
HKD
0.0%
0.0%
G.3.6.10
JPY
0.0%
0.0%
G.3.6.11
KRW
0.0%
0.0%
G.3.6.12
NOK
0.0%
0.0%
G.3.6.13
PLN
0.0%
0.0%
G.3.6.14
SEK
0.0%
0.0%
G.3.6.15
SGD
0.0%
0.0%
G.3.6.16
USD
0.0%
0.0%
G.3.6.17
Other
0.0%
0.0%
G.3.6.18
Total
47,185.7
47,185.7
100.0%
100.0%
7. Covered Bonds - Currency
Nominal [before hedging] (mn)
Nominal [after hedging] (mn)
% Total [before]
% Total [after]
G.3.7.1
EUR
41,390.0
41,390.0
100.0%
100.0%
G.3.7.2
AUD
0.0%
0.0%
G.3.7.3
BRL
0.0%
0.0%
G.3.7.4
CAD
0.0%
0.0%
G.3.7.5
CHF
0.0%
0.0%
G.3.7.6
CZK
0.0%
0.0%
G.3.7.7
DKK
0.0%
0.0%
G.3.7.8
GBP
0.0%
0.0%
G.3.7.9
HKD
0.0%
0.0%
G.3.7.10
JPY
0.0%
0.0%
G.3.7.11
KRW
0.0%
0.0%
G.3.7.12
NOK
0.0%
0.0%
G.3.7.13
PLN
0.0%
0.0%
G.3.7.14
SEK
0.0%
0.0%
G.3.7.15
SGD
0.0%
0.0%
G.3.7.16
USD
0.0%
0.0%
G.3.7.17
Other
0.0%
0.0%
G.3.7.18
Total
41,390.0
41,390.0
100.0%
100.0%
8. Covered Bonds - Breakdown by interest rate
Nominal [before hedging] (mn)
Nominal [after hedging] (mn)
% Total [before]
% Total [after]
G.3.8.1
Fixed coupon
40,800.0
40,800.0
98.6%
98.6%
G.3.8.2
Floating coupon
590.0
590.0
1.4%
1.4%
G.3.8.3
Other
0.0
0.0
0.0%
0.0%
G.3.8.4
Total
41,390.0
41,390.0
100.0%
100.0%
9. Substitute Assets - Type
Nominal (mn)
% Substitute Assets
G.3.9.1
Cash
733.7
53.6%
G.3.9.2
Exposures to/guaranteed by Supranational, Sovereign, Agency (SSA)
0.0%
G.3.9.3
Exposures to central banks
0.0%
G.3.9.4
Exposures to credit institutions
635.0
46.4%
G.3.9.5
Other
0.0%
G.3.9.6
Total
1,368.7
100.0%
10. Substitute Assets - Country
Nominal (mn)
% Substitute Assets
G.3.10.1
Domestic (Country of Issuer)
1,368.7
100.0%
G.3.10.2
Eurozone
0.0%
G.3.10.3
Rest of European Union (EU)
0.0%
G.3.10.4
European Economic Area (not member of EU)
0.0%
G.3.10.5
Switzerland
0.0%
G.3.10.6
Australia
0.0%
G.3.10.7
Brazil
0.0%
G.3.10.8
Canada
0.0%
G.3.10.9
Japan
0.0%
G.3.10.10
Korea
0.0%
G.3.10.11
New Zealand
0.0%
G.3.10.12
Singapore
0.0%
G.3.10.13
US
0.0%
G.3.10.14
Other
0.0%
G.3.10.15
Total EU
1,368.7
G.3.10.16
Total
1,368.7
100.0%
11. Liquid Assets
Nominal (mn)
% Cover Pool
% Covered Bonds
G.3.11.1
Substitute and other marketable assets
1,368.7
2.8%
3.3%
G.3.11.2
Central bank eligible assets
1,455.0
3.0%
3.5%
G.3.11.3
Other
0.0%
0.0%
G.3.11.4
Total
2,823.6
5.8%
6.8%
12. Bond List
G.3.12.1
Bond list
https://coveredbondlabel.com/issuer/83/
13. Derivatives & Swaps
G.3.13.1
Derivatives in the register / cover pool [notional] (mn)
.0
G.3.13.2
Type of interest rate swaps (intra-group, external or both)
No
G.3.13.3
Type of currency rate swaps (intra-group, external or both)
No
4. References to Capital Requirements Regulation (CRR)
Row
Row
129(7)
The issuer believes that, at the time of its issuance and based on transparency data made publicly available by the issuer, these covered bonds would satisfy the eligibility criteria for Article 129(7) of the Capital Requirements Regulation (EU) 648/2012. It should be noted, however, that
whether or not exposures in the form of covered bonds are eligible to preferential treatment under Regulation (EU) 648/2012 is ultimately a matter to be determined by a relevant investor institution and its relevant supervisory authority and the issuer does not accept any responsibility in this regard.
G.4.1.1
(i)
Value of the cover pool outstanding covered bonds:
38
G.4.1.2
(i)
Value of covered bonds:
39
G.4.1.3
(ii)
Geographical distribution:
43 for Mortgage Assets
G.4.1.4
(ii)
Type of cover assets:
52
G.4.1.5
(ii)
Loan size:
167 for Residential Mortgage Assets
268 for Commercial Mortgage Assets
G.4.1.6
(ii)
Interest rate risk - cover pool:
130 for Mortgage Assets
163
G.4.1.7
(ii)
Currency risk - cover pool:
111
G.4.1.8
(ii)
Interest rate risk - covered bond:
163
G.4.1.9
(ii)
Currency risk - covered bond:
137
G.4.1.10
(Please refer to "Tab D. HTT Harmonised Glossary" for hedging strategy)
17 for Harmonised Glossary
G.4.1.11
(iii)
Maturity structure of cover assets:
65
G.4.1.12
(iii)
Maturity structure of covered bonds:
88
G.4.1.13
(iv)
Percentage of loans more than ninety days past due:
186 for Residential Mortgage Assets
5. References to Capital Requirements Regulation (CRR)
129(1)
G.5.1.1
Exposure to credit institute credit quality step 1 & 2
635.0
6. Other relevant information
B1. Harmonised Transparency Template - Mortgage Assets
HTT 2021
Reporting in Domestic Currency
EUR
CONTENT OF TAB B1
7. Mortgage Assets
7.A Residential Cover Pool
7.B Commercial Cover Pool
Field
7. Mortgage Assets
Number
1. Property Type Information
Nominal (mn)
% Total Mortgages
M.7.1.1
Residential
47,185.7
100.0%
M.7.1.2
Commercial
0.0%
M.7.1.3
Other
0.0%
M.7.1.4
Total
47,185.7
100.0%
2. General Information
Residential Loans
Commercial Loans
Total Mortgages
M.7.2.1
Number of mortgage loans
365,671.0
365,671.0
3. Concentration Risks
% Residential Loans
% Commercial Loans
% Total Mortgages
M.7.3.1
10 largest exposures
0.0%
0.0%
4. Breakdown by Geography
% Residential Loans
% Commercial Loans
% Total Mortgages
M.7.4.1
European Union
100.0%
0.0%
100.0%
M.7.4.2
Austria
M.7.4.3
Belgium
M.7.4.4
Bulgaria
M.7.4.5
Croatia
M.7.4.6
Cyprus
M.7.4.7
Czech Republic
M.7.4.8
Denmark
M.7.4.9
Estonia
M.7.4.10
Finland
M.7.4.11
France
100.0%
100.0%
M.7.4.12
Germany
M.7.4.13
Greece
M.7.4.14
Netherlands
M.7.4.15
Hungary
M.7.4.16
Ireland
M.7.4.17
Italy
M.7.4.18
Latvia
M.7.4.19
Lithuania
M.7.4.20
Luxembourg
M.7.4.21
Malta
M.7.4.22
Poland
M.7.4.23
Portugal
M.7.4.24
Romania
M.7.4.25
Slovakia
M.7.4.26
Slovenia
M.7.4.27
Spain
M.7.4.28
Sweden
M.7.4.30
European Economic Area (not member of EU)
0.0%
0.0%
0.0%
M.7.4.31
Iceland
M.7.4.32
Liechtenstein
M.7.4.33
Norway
M.7.4.34
Other
0.0%
0.0%
0.0%
M.7.4.35
Switzerland
M.7.4.29
United Kingdom
M.7.4.36
Australia
M.7.4.37
Brazil
M.7.4.38
Canada
M.7.4.39
Japan
M.7.4.40
Korea
M.7.4.41
New Zealand
M.7.4.42
Singapore
M.7.4.43
US
M.7.4.44
Other
