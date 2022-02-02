Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. France
  4. Euronext Paris
  5. Société Générale
  6. News
  7. Summary
    GLE   FR0000130809

SOCIÉTÉ GÉNÉRALE

(GLE)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Societe Generale : SG SFH HTT Covered Bond Label Reporting 31-12-2021 (pdf)

02/02/2022 | 04:19am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Harmonised Transparency Template

2021 Version

FRANCE

Societe Generale SFH

Reporting Date: 31/12/2021

Cut-off Date:

31/12/2021

Index

Worksheet A: HTT General

Worksheet B1: HTT Mortgage Assets

Worksheet C: HTT Harmonised Glossary

Covered Bond Label Disclaimer

Worksheet E: Optional ECB-ECAIs data

A. Harmonised Transparency Template - General Information

HTT 2021

Reporting in Domestic Currency

EUR

CONTENT OF TAB A

1. Basic Facts

2. Regulatory Summary

3. General Cover Pool / Covered Bond Information

4. References to Capital Requirements Regulation (CRR) 129(7)

5. References to Capital Requirements Regulation (CRR) 129(1)

6. Other relevant information

Field

1. Basic Facts

Number

G.1.1.1

Country

France

G.1.1.2

Issuer Name

Société Générale SFH

G.1.1.3

Link to Issuer's Website

http://www.societegenerale.com/fr/mesurer-notre

-performance/investisseurs/investisseurs-dette

G.1.1.4

Cut-off date

31/12/2021

2. Regulatory Summary

G.2.1.1

UCITS Compliance (Y/N)

Y

G.2.1.2

CRR Compliance (Y/N)

Y

G.2.1.3

LCR status

http://www.ecbc.eu/legislation/list

3. General Cover Pool / Covered Bond Information

1.General Information

Nominal (mn)

G.3.1.1

Total Cover Assets

48,554.3

G.3.1.2

Outstanding Covered Bonds

41,390.0

2. Over-collateralisation (OC)

Legal / Regulatory

Actual

Minimum Committed

Purpose

"Legal" OC: As mentioned in SFH law.

G.3.2.1

OC (%)

5.0%

14%

-100.0%

"Committed" OC is equal to Contractual OC in

order to reassure Rating Agencies.

3. Cover Pool Composition

Nominal (mn)

% Cover Pool

G.3.3.1

Mortgages

47,185.7

97.2%

G.3.3.2

Public Sector

0.0%

G.3.3.3

Shipping

0.0%

G.3.3.4

Substitute Assets

1,368.7

2.8%

G.3.3.5

Other

0.0%

G.3.3.6

Total

48,554.3

100.0%

4. Cover Pool Amortisation Profile

Contractual (mn)

Expected Upon Prepayments (mn)

% Total Contractual

% Total Expected Upon Prepayments

G.3.4.1

Weighted Average life (in years)

8.04

5.83

Residual Life (mn)

By buckets:

G.3.4.2

0 - 1 Y

3,496.8

6,064.2

7.4%

12.9%

G.3.4.3

1 - 2 Y

3,516.1

5,531.2

7.5%

11.7%

G.3.4.4

2 - 3 Y

3,484.3

4,996.3

7.4%

10.6%

G.3.4.5

3 - 4 Y

3,414.8

4,477.2

7.2%

9.5%

G.3.4.6

4 - 5 Y

3,294.6

3,967.5

7.0%

8.4%

G.3.4.7

5 - 10 Y

14,175.0

13,516.0

30.1%

28.7%

G.3.4.8

10+ Y

15,778.6

8,607.7

33.5%

18.3%

G.3.4.9

Total

47,160.2

47,160.2

100.0%

100.0%

5. Maturity of Covered Bonds

Initial Maturity (mn)

Extended Maturity (mn)

% Total Initial Maturity

% Total Extended Maturity

G.3.5.1

Weighted Average life (in years)

5.9

6.9

Maturity (mn)

G.3.5.2

By buckets:

G.3.5.3

0 - 1 Y

3,750.0

1,250.0

9.1%

3.0%

G.3.5.4

1 - 2 Y

3,500.0

2,500.0

8.5%

6.0%

G.3.5.5

2 - 3 Y

3,600.0

4,250.0

8.7%

10.3%

G.3.5.6

3 - 4 Y

3,540.0

2,850.0

8.6%

6.9%

G.3.5.7

4 - 5 Y

3,750.0

3,540.0

9.1%

8.6%

G.3.5.8

5 - 10 Y

17,250.0

17,750.0

41.7%

42.9%

G.3.5.9

10+ Y

6,000.0

9,250.0

14.5%

22.3%

G.3.5.10

Total

41,390.0

41,390.0

100.0%

100.0%

6. Cover Assets - Currency

Nominal [before hedging] (mn)

Nominal [after hedging] (mn)

% Total [before]

% Total [after]

G.3.6.1

EUR

47,185.7

47,185.7

100.0%

100.0%

G.3.6.2

AUD

0.0%

0.0%

G.3.6.3

BRL

0.0%

0.0%

G.3.6.4

CAD

0.0%

0.0%

G.3.6.5

CHF

0.0%

0.0%

G.3.6.6

CZK

0.0%

0.0%

G.3.6.7

DKK

0.0%

0.0%

G.3.6.8

GBP

0.0%

0.0%

G.3.6.9

HKD

0.0%

0.0%

G.3.6.10

JPY

0.0%

0.0%

G.3.6.11

KRW

0.0%

0.0%

G.3.6.12

NOK

0.0%

0.0%

G.3.6.13

PLN

0.0%

0.0%

G.3.6.14

SEK

0.0%

0.0%

G.3.6.15

SGD

0.0%

0.0%

G.3.6.16

USD

0.0%

0.0%

G.3.6.17

Other

0.0%

0.0%

G.3.6.18

Total

47,185.7

47,185.7

100.0%

100.0%

7. Covered Bonds - Currency

Nominal [before hedging] (mn)

Nominal [after hedging] (mn)

% Total [before]

% Total [after]

G.3.7.1

EUR

41,390.0

41,390.0

100.0%

100.0%

G.3.7.2

AUD

0.0%

0.0%

G.3.7.3

BRL

0.0%

0.0%

G.3.7.4

CAD

0.0%

0.0%

G.3.7.5

CHF

0.0%

0.0%

G.3.7.6

CZK

0.0%

0.0%

G.3.7.7

DKK

0.0%

0.0%

G.3.7.8

GBP

0.0%

0.0%

G.3.7.9

HKD

0.0%

0.0%

G.3.7.10

JPY

0.0%

0.0%

G.3.7.11

KRW

0.0%

0.0%

G.3.7.12

NOK

0.0%

0.0%

G.3.7.13

PLN

0.0%

0.0%

G.3.7.14

SEK

0.0%

0.0%

G.3.7.15

SGD

0.0%

0.0%

G.3.7.16

USD

0.0%

0.0%

G.3.7.17

Other

0.0%

0.0%

G.3.7.18

Total

41,390.0

41,390.0

100.0%

100.0%

8. Covered Bonds - Breakdown by interest rate

Nominal [before hedging] (mn)

Nominal [after hedging] (mn)

% Total [before]

% Total [after]

G.3.8.1

Fixed coupon

40,800.0

40,800.0

98.6%

98.6%

G.3.8.2

Floating coupon

590.0

590.0

1.4%

1.4%

G.3.8.3

Other

0.0

0.0

0.0%

0.0%

G.3.8.4

Total

41,390.0

41,390.0

100.0%

100.0%

9. Substitute Assets - Type

Nominal (mn)

% Substitute Assets

G.3.9.1

Cash

733.7

53.6%

G.3.9.2

Exposures to/guaranteed by Supranational, Sovereign, Agency (SSA)

0.0%

G.3.9.3

Exposures to central banks

0.0%

G.3.9.4

Exposures to credit institutions

635.0

46.4%

G.3.9.5

Other

0.0%

G.3.9.6

Total

1,368.7

100.0%

10. Substitute Assets - Country

Nominal (mn)

% Substitute Assets

G.3.10.1

Domestic (Country of Issuer)

1,368.7

100.0%

G.3.10.2

Eurozone

0.0%

G.3.10.3

Rest of European Union (EU)

0.0%

G.3.10.4

European Economic Area (not member of EU)

0.0%

G.3.10.5

Switzerland

0.0%

G.3.10.6

Australia

0.0%

G.3.10.7

Brazil

0.0%

G.3.10.8

Canada

0.0%

G.3.10.9

Japan

0.0%

G.3.10.10

Korea

0.0%

G.3.10.11

New Zealand

0.0%

G.3.10.12

Singapore

0.0%

G.3.10.13

US

0.0%

G.3.10.14

Other

0.0%

G.3.10.15

Total EU

1,368.7

G.3.10.16

Total

1,368.7

100.0%

11. Liquid Assets

Nominal (mn)

% Cover Pool

% Covered Bonds

G.3.11.1

Substitute and other marketable assets

1,368.7

2.8%

3.3%

G.3.11.2

Central bank eligible assets

1,455.0

3.0%

3.5%

G.3.11.3

Other

0.0%

0.0%

G.3.11.4

Total

2,823.6

5.8%

6.8%

12. Bond List

G.3.12.1

Bond list

https://coveredbondlabel.com/issuer/83/

13. Derivatives & Swaps

G.3.13.1

Derivatives in the register / cover pool [notional] (mn)

.0

G.3.13.2

Type of interest rate swaps (intra-group, external or both)

No

G.3.13.3

Type of currency rate swaps (intra-group, external or both)

No

4. References to Capital Requirements Regulation (CRR)

Row

Row

129(7)

The issuer believes that, at the time of its issuance and based on transparency data made publicly available by the issuer, these covered bonds would satisfy the eligibility criteria for Article 129(7) of the Capital Requirements Regulation (EU) 648/2012. It should be noted, however, that

whether or not exposures in the form of covered bonds are eligible to preferential treatment under Regulation (EU) 648/2012 is ultimately a matter to be determined by a relevant investor institution and its relevant supervisory authority and the issuer does not accept any responsibility in this regard.

G.4.1.1

(i)

Value of the cover pool outstanding covered bonds:

38

G.4.1.2

(i)

Value of covered bonds:

39

G.4.1.3

(ii)

Geographical distribution:

43 for Mortgage Assets

G.4.1.4

(ii)

Type of cover assets:

52

G.4.1.5

(ii)

Loan size:

167 for Residential Mortgage Assets

268 for Commercial Mortgage Assets

G.4.1.6

(ii)

Interest rate risk - cover pool:

130 for Mortgage Assets

163

G.4.1.7

(ii)

Currency risk - cover pool:

111

G.4.1.8

(ii)

Interest rate risk - covered bond:

163

G.4.1.9

(ii)

Currency risk - covered bond:

137

G.4.1.10

(Please refer to "Tab D. HTT Harmonised Glossary" for hedging strategy)

17 for Harmonised Glossary

G.4.1.11

(iii)

Maturity structure of cover assets:

65

G.4.1.12

(iii)

Maturity structure of covered bonds:

88

G.4.1.13

(iv)

Percentage of loans more than ninety days past due:

186 for Residential Mortgage Assets

5. References to Capital Requirements Regulation (CRR)

129(1)

G.5.1.1

Exposure to credit institute credit quality step 1 & 2

635.0

6. Other relevant information

B1. Harmonised Transparency Template - Mortgage Assets

HTT 2021

Reporting in Domestic Currency

EUR

CONTENT OF TAB B1

7. Mortgage Assets

7.A Residential Cover Pool

7.B Commercial Cover Pool

Field

7. Mortgage Assets

Number

1. Property Type Information

Nominal (mn)

% Total Mortgages

M.7.1.1

Residential

47,185.7

100.0%

M.7.1.2

Commercial

0.0%

M.7.1.3

Other

0.0%

M.7.1.4

Total

47,185.7

100.0%

2. General Information

Residential Loans

Commercial Loans

Total Mortgages

M.7.2.1

Number of mortgage loans

365,671.0

365,671.0

3. Concentration Risks

% Residential Loans

% Commercial Loans

% Total Mortgages

M.7.3.1

10 largest exposures

0.0%

0.0%

4. Breakdown by Geography

% Residential Loans

% Commercial Loans

% Total Mortgages

M.7.4.1

European Union

100.0%

0.0%

100.0%

M.7.4.2

Austria

M.7.4.3

Belgium

M.7.4.4

Bulgaria

M.7.4.5

Croatia

M.7.4.6

Cyprus

M.7.4.7

Czech Republic

M.7.4.8

Denmark

M.7.4.9

Estonia

M.7.4.10

Finland

M.7.4.11

France

100.0%

100.0%

M.7.4.12

Germany

M.7.4.13

Greece

M.7.4.14

Netherlands

M.7.4.15

Hungary

M.7.4.16

Ireland

M.7.4.17

Italy

M.7.4.18

Latvia

M.7.4.19

Lithuania

M.7.4.20

Luxembourg

M.7.4.21

Malta

M.7.4.22

Poland

M.7.4.23

Portugal

M.7.4.24

Romania

M.7.4.25

Slovakia

M.7.4.26

Slovenia

M.7.4.27

Spain

M.7.4.28

Sweden

M.7.4.30

European Economic Area (not member of EU)

0.0%

0.0%

0.0%

M.7.4.31

Iceland

M.7.4.32

Liechtenstein

M.7.4.33

Norway

M.7.4.34

Other

0.0%

0.0%

0.0%

M.7.4.35

Switzerland

M.7.4.29

United Kingdom

M.7.4.36

Australia

M.7.4.37

Brazil

M.7.4.38

Canada

M.7.4.39

Japan

M.7.4.40

Korea

M.7.4.41

New Zealand

M.7.4.42

Singapore

M.7.4.43

US

M.7.4.44

Other

Pour lire la suite de ce noodl, vous pouvez consulter la version originale ici.

Disclaimer

Société Générale SA published this content on 02 February 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 02 February 2022 09:18:01 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about SOCIÉTÉ GÉNÉRALE
04:19aSOCIETE GENERALE : SG SFH HTT Covered Bond Label Reporting 31-12-2021 (pdf)
PU
04:19aSOCIETE GENERALE : SG SCF - HTT Covered Bond Label Reporting 31-12-2021 (pdf)
PU
04:02aAmundi Upholds Lyxor Acquisition Amid Potential Climate Disaster Criticisms
MT
02/01MARKETSCREENER'S WORLD PRESS REVIEW : February 1, 2022
02/01SOCIETE GENERALE : announces Boursorama is in exclusive talk with ING to offer ING retail ..
PU
02/01SOCIETE GENERALE : Capital reduction by cancellation of treasury shares
AQ
02/01SocGen and ING in talks over using SocGen's Boursorama for ING retail customers
RE
02/01ING Holds Talks With SocGen's Boursorama on Banking Services for French Customers
DJ
02/01ING, SocGen in Exclusive Talks for Retail Banking Offerings in France
MT
01/31SocGen Says Latin America Central Banks in Tightening Race Amid Continued Inflation Pre..
MT
More news
Analyst Recommendations on SOCIÉTÉ GÉNÉRALE
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2021 25 269 M 28 470 M 28 470 M
Net income 2021 4 305 M 4 850 M 4 850 M
Net Debt 2021 - - -
P/E ratio 2021 6,44x
Yield 2021 6,38%
Capitalization 27 795 M 31 252 M 31 316 M
Capi. / Sales 2021 1,10x
Capi. / Sales 2022 1,14x
Nbr of Employees 133 000
Free-Float 93,6%
Chart SOCIÉTÉ GÉNÉRALE
Duration : Period :
Société Générale Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends SOCIÉTÉ GÉNÉRALE
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 22
Last Close Price 33,33 €
Average target price 36,81 €
Spread / Average Target 10,5%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Frédéric Oudéa Chief Executive Officer & Director
Claire Dumas Group Chief Financial Officer
Lorenzo Bini Smaghi Chairman
Carlos Goncalves Head-Global Technology Services
Hervé Audren de Kerdrel Group Deputy Head-Compliance
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
SOCIÉTÉ GÉNÉRALE10.35%31 252
JPMORGAN CHASE & CO.-6.16%445 001
BANK OF AMERICA CORPORATION5.51%379 173
INDUSTRIAL AND COMMERCIAL BANK OF CHINA LIMITED7.05%249 966
WELLS FARGO & COMPANY15.88%216 051
CHINA MERCHANTS BANK CO., LTD.1.03%197 818