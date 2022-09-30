Advanced search
  Homepage
  Equities
  France
  Euronext Paris
  Société Générale
  News
  Summary
    GLE   FR0000130809

SOCIÉTÉ GÉNÉRALE

(GLE)
  Report
Real-time Euronext Paris  -  11:39 2022-09-30 am EDT
20.42 EUR   +1.44%
01:44pSociete Generale : SG SFH - Press Release Financial Report Availability 30 September 2022
PU
01:34pSociete Generale : SG SCF - Press Release Financial Report Availability 30 September 2022
PU
01:22pSociete Generale Sfh : Availability of the 2022 Half Year Financial Report
AQ
Societe Generale : SG SFH - Press Release Financial Report Availability 30 September 2022

09/30/2022 | 01:44pm EDT
PRESS RELEASE

Regulated Information

Paris, 30 September 2022

Availability of the Half Year Financial Report of Societe Generale SFH

Societe Generale SFH ("Société de Financement de l'Habitat", Home Loans SFH) hereby informs the public that the Half Year Financial Report for the period ended 30 June 2022 has been filed with the French Financial Markets Authority (AMF) on 30 September 2022.

This document, available in French only, is made available to the public, free of charge, in accordance with the conditions provided for by the regulations in force and may be consulted in the "Societe Generale Home Loans SFH / Regulated information » section of the Societe Generale group's website (https://investors.societegenerale.com/en/financial-and-non-financial-information/debt-investors) and on the AMF's website.

Press contact :

Jean-Baptiste Froville_+33 1 58 98 68 00_ jean-baptiste.froville@socgen.comFanny Rouby_+33 1 57 29 11 12_ fanny.rouby@socgen.com

S o c i e t e G e n e r a l e S F H - A F r e n c h c o r p o r a t i o n w i t h s h a r e c a p i t a l o f E U R 3 7 5 , 0 0 0 , 0 0 0 - 4 4 5 3 4 5 5 0 7 R C S N A N T E R R E - 1 7 c o u r s V a l m y , 9 2 8 0 0 P U T E A U X

Societe Generale SFH

Societe Generale SFH is a specialised credit institution (établissement de crédit spécialisé) having opted for the status of société de financement de l'habitat, incorporated under French law on 21 February 2003 as a société anonyme à conseil d'administration. On 28 March 2011, it was authorised to act as a SFH (Société de Financement de l'Habitat) by the ACPR ( Autorité de Contrôle Prudentiel et de Résolution).

Societe Generale

Societe Generale is one of the leading European financial services groups. Based on a diversified and integrated banking model, the Group combines financial strength and proven expertise in innovation with a strategy of sustainable growth. Committed to the positive transformations of the world's societies and economies, Societe Generale and its teams seek to build, day after day, together with its clients, a better and sustainable future through responsible and innovative financial solutions.

Active in the real economy for over 150 years, with a solid position in Europe and connected to the rest of the world, Societe Generale has over 117,000 members of staff in 66 countries and supports on a daily basis 25 million individual clients, businesses and institutional investors around the world by offering a wide range of advisory services and tailored financial solutions. The Group is built on three complementary core businesses:

  • French Retail Banking which encompasses the Societe Generale, Credit du Nord and Boursorama brands. Each offers a full range of financial services with omnichannel products at the cutting edge of digital innovation;
  • International Retail Banking, Insurance and Financial Services, with networks in Africa, Central and Eastern Europe and specialised businesses that are leaders in their markets;
  • Global Banking and Investor Solutions, which offers recognised expertise, key international locations and integrated solutions.

Societe Generale is included in the principal socially responsible investment indices: DJSI (Europe), FTSE4Good (Global and Europe), Bloomberg Gender-Equality Index, Refinitiv Diversity and Inclusion Index, Euronext Vigeo (Europe and Eurozone), STOXX Global ESG Leaders indexes, and the MSCI Low Carbon Leaders Index (World and Europe).

In case of doubt regarding the authenticity of this press release, please go to the end of Societe Generale's newsroom pagewhere official Press Releases sent by Societe Generale can be certified using blockchain technology. A link will allow you to check the document's legitimacy directly on the web page.

For more information, you can follow us on Twitter @societegeneraleor visit our website www.societegenerale.com.

Disclaimer

Société Générale SA published this content on 30 September 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 30 September 2022 17:43:01 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Analyst Recommendations on SOCIÉTÉ GÉNÉRALE
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2022 26 753 M 26 131 M 26 131 M
Net income 2022 955 M 933 M 933 M
Net Debt 2022 - - -
P/E ratio 2022 22,4x
Yield 2022 8,75%
Capitalization 16 834 M 16 507 M 16 443 M
Capi. / Sales 2022 0,63x
Capi. / Sales 2023 0,62x
Nbr of Employees 117 000
Free-Float 94,0%
Chart SOCIÉTÉ GÉNÉRALE
Duration : Period :
Société Générale Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends SOCIÉTÉ GÉNÉRALE
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 22
Last Close Price 20,13 €
Average target price 33,95 €
Spread / Average Target 68,7%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Frédéric Oudéa Chief Executive Officer & Director
Claire Dumas Group Chief Financial Officer
Lorenzo Bini Smaghi Chairman
Carlos Goncalves Chief Information Officer
Gaëlle Olivier Chief Operating Officer & Deputy General Manager
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
SOCIÉTÉ GÉNÉRALE-33.37%16 443
JPMORGAN CHASE & CO.-31.80%312 252
BANK OF AMERICA CORPORATION-30.16%246 360
INDUSTRIAL AND COMMERCIAL BANK OF CHINA LIMITED-18.64%203 533
WELLS FARGO & COMPANY-15.59%153 619
CHINA CONSTRUCTION BANK CORPORATION-18.33%142 490