Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Euronext Paris  >  Société Générale    GLE   FR0000130809

SOCIÉTÉ GÉNÉRALE

(GLE)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener StrategiesAnalyst Recommendations

Societe Generale Securities Services launches a new digital solution: “Fund Alerts”

11/24/2020 | 11:21am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

The tool provides an instantaneous view of their fund liability movements via various 'customised' alerts at the following times:

  • In real-time on subscription orders or redemptions received
  • At closure of the fund on theinflow/outflow balance
  • At closure if the regulatory materiality threshold[1] defined in the fund or UCITS' prospectus is crossed

'The real-time aspect and the customised alerts relating to the materiality threshold make Fund Alerts an innovative and comprehensive alert tool. It is particularly effective should outflows exceed a pre-defined threshold and allows fund managers to react swiftly on behalf of their clients, or to activate redemption capping mechanisms', explains Yvan Mirochnikoff, Head of Digital Solutions at Societe Generale Securities Services (SGSS).

Based on APIs[2], the solutionwill be accessible via SG Markets, the online services platform dedicated to the Global Banking & Investor Solutions clients. Each client will be able to define, according to their requirements, the alert-triggering thresholds on value or percentage of the net asset they wish to receive. The client can be notified on their SG Markets profile, via smartphone and/or by email.

'This digital solution is another illustration of SGSS' ability to transform its clients' information in order to provide them with a service that matches their requirements', adds Yvan Mirochnikoff.

Fund Alerts is now available for French and Luxembourg funds managed in France[3]. Deployment will take place during the course of 2021 for funds managed internationally, and from the beginning of January 2021 for those managed in Luxembourg[4].

Press contacts:
London: Clare Milton - +442075973284 - clare.milton@sgcib.com
Paris: Adrien Billet -+33 1 42 14 66 83 - adrien.billet@socgen.com

[1] Minimum threshold of 300,000 euros in assets required by the French Regulators to create a mutual fund.
[2] Application Programming Interface
[3] Funds for which SGSS is a Transfer Agent (centralising agent) or Initial Transfer Agent (pre-centralising agent) in France, excluding Private Equity Real Estate funds.[4] Funds for which SGSS is a Transfer Agent in Luxembourg.

Disclaimer

Société Générale SA published this content on 24 November 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 24 November 2020 16:20:02 UTC

© Publicnow 2020
All news about SOCIÉTÉ GÉNÉRALE
11:21aSOCIETE GENERALE SECURITIES SERVICES : “Fund Alerts”
PU
10:13aVESTAS WIND SYSTEMS A/S : - Major shareholder announcement, Societe Generale S.A..
AQ
11/23SOCIETE GENERALE : Information regarding executed transactions within the framew..
GL
11/23SOCIETE GENERALE : Information regarding executed transactions within the framew..
AQ
11/23Oman reopens dual-tranche bond sale, raises $500 million
RE
11/20WALL STREET WEEK AHEAD : Gap between vaccine hopes and pandemic reality poses ma..
RE
11/18CAMEROON : Societe Generale and EIB unlock 10 billion FCFA support for SME inves..
AQ
11/17Amundi and BNP vie for SocGen asset manager Lyxor - sources
RE
11/17Saudi Aramco gets $8 billion with jumbo five-part bond deal
RE
11/17SOCIETE GENERALE : Hugues de La Marnierre appointed Group Country Head for Socie..
PU
More news
Financials
Sales 2020 22 004 M 26 128 M 26 128 M
Net income 2020 -648 M -769 M -769 M
Net Debt 2020 - - -
P/E ratio 2020 -14,8x
Yield 2020 1,60%
Capitalization 14 065 M 16 616 M 16 701 M
Capi. / Sales 2020 0,64x
Capi. / Sales 2021 0,61x
Nbr of Employees 138 000
Free-Float 92,4%
Chart SOCIÉTÉ GÉNÉRALE
Duration : Period :
Société Générale Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends SOCIÉTÉ GÉNÉRALE
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 23
Average target price 17,37 €
Last Close Price 16,55 €
Spread / Highest target 71,7%
Spread / Average Target 4,95%
Spread / Lowest Target -37,1%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Frédéric Oudéa Chief Executive Officer & Director
Lorenzo Bini Smaghi Chairman
William Kadouch-Chassaing Group CFO, Deputy General manager & Head-Finance
Carlos Goncalves Head-Global Technology Services
Jean-Bernard Lévy Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
SOCIÉTÉ GÉNÉRALE-46.63%16 645
JPMORGAN CHASE & CO.-17.81%359 292
INDUSTRIAL AND COMMERCIAL BANK OF CHINA LIMITED-23.50%259 163
BANK OF AMERICA CORPORATION-23.88%236 945
CHINA CONSTRUCTION BANK CORPORATION-12.33%192 773
CHINA MERCHANTS BANK CO.. LTD.20.81%172 084
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ