Societe Generale : SocGen, Credit du Nord green-light retail bank merger -paper

PARIS, Dec 6 (Reuters) - Societe Generale and
Credit du Nord have approved a plan to merge their retail
banking operations after the boards of both French institutions
met separately over the weekend, Les Echos reported on Sunday.
Societe Generale, which owns 80% of Credit du Nord Group,
will present detailed plans on Monday for the combination,
expected to take 18 to 24 months, the French daily reported.
The bank announced the plans on Sept. 23 as Societe Generale
Chief Executive Frederic Oudea stepped up initiatives to
overhaul France's third-biggest listed lender - whose shares
have since risen 57% from historic lows.
With 10 million clients, the combined entity will generate
significant synergies and boost the group's retail banking
profitability, Societe Generale has said.
(Reporting by Laurence Frost; Editing by Peter Cooney)