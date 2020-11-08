Log in
SOCIÉTÉ GÉNÉRALE

(GLE)
Societe Generale : SocGen to announce 650 job cuts in France, Les Echos reports

11/08/2020 | 11:27am EST
FILE PHOTO: The logo of Societe Generale is seen on the headquarters at the financial and business district of La Defense near Paris

PARIS (Reuters) - French bank Societe Generale is set to cut 650 jobs in France, mainly in its investment banking division, French business newspaper Les Echos reported on Sunday.

The bank is to announce the cuts on Monday after meeting union representatives on Friday, the business daily reported, adding that more reductions could follow in its retail business.

Societe Generale declined to comment when contacted by Reuters.

The bank reported on Thursday it had returned to profit in the third quarter, helped by a recovery in its markets business, after accelerating efforts to overhaul retail and markets activities following two consecutive quarterly losses.

(Reporting by Leigh Thomas; Editing by Edmund Blair)

Financials
Sales 2020 21 897 M 26 001 M 26 001 M
Net income 2020 -618 M -734 M -734 M
Net Debt 2020 - - -
P/E ratio 2020 -11,0x
Yield 2020 0,97%
Capitalization 11 114 M 13 212 M 13 197 M
Capi. / Sales 2020 0,51x
Capi. / Sales 2021 0,48x
Nbr of Employees 138 000
Free-Float 92,4%
Chart SOCIÉTÉ GÉNÉRALE
Duration : Period :
Société Générale Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends SOCIÉTÉ GÉNÉRALE
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 23
Average target price 16,40 €
Last Close Price 13,08 €
Spread / Highest target 117%
Spread / Average Target 25,4%
Spread / Lowest Target -35,0%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Frédéric Oudéa Chief Executive Officer & Director
Lorenzo Bini Smaghi Chairman
William Kadouch-Chassaing Group CFO, Deputy General manager & Head-Finance
Carlos Goncalves Head-Global Technology Services
Jean-Bernard Lévy Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
SOCIÉTÉ GÉNÉRALE-57.83%13 212
JPMORGAN CHASE & CO.-26.14%313 843
BANK OF AMERICA CORPORATION-30.98%210 301
INDUSTRIAL AND COMMERCIAL BANK OF CHINA LIMITED-22.00%202 265
CHINA MERCHANTS BANK CO.. LTD.13.04%132 544
ROYAL BANK OF CANADA-5.85%105 622
