Harmonised Transparency Template

2023 Version

France

Société Générale SCF

Reporting Date: 30/11/23

Cut-off Date: 30/11/23

Index

Worksheet A: HTT General

Worksheet B2: HTT Public Sector Assets

Worksheet C: HTT Harmonised Glossary

Worksheet E: Optional ECB-ECAIs data

A. Harmonised Transparency Template - General Information

HTT 2023

Reporting in Domestic Currency

CONTENT OF TAB A

  1. 1. Basic Facts

    2. Regulatory Summary

    3. General Cover Pool / Covered Bond Information

  2. References to Capital Requirements Regulation (CRR) 129(7)
  3. References to Capital Requirements Regulation (CRR) 129(1)
    6. Other relevant information

EUR

`

Field

1. Basic Facts

Number

G.1.1.1

Country

France

G.1.1.2

Issuer Name

Société Générale SCF

G.1.1.3

Link to Issuer's Website

http://www.societegenerale.com/fr/mesurer-notre-performance/investisseurs/investisseurs-dette

G.1.1.4

Cut-off date

30/11/23

2. Regulatory Summary

G.2.1.1

Basel Compliance, subject to national jursdiction (Y/N)

Y

G.2.1.2

CBD Compliance

Y

G.2.1.3

CRR Compliance (Y/N)

Y

OG.2.1.1

LCR status

http://www.ecbc.eu/legislation/list

3. General Cover Pool / Covered Bond Information

1.General Information

Nominal (mn)

G.3.1.1

Total Cover Assets

17,260.5

G.3.1.2

Outstanding Covered Bonds

11,650.0

2. Over-collateralisation (OC)

Statutory

Voluntary

Contractual

Purpose

"Statutory" OC: As mentioned in SCF law.

G.3.2.1

OC (%)

5.0%

40.7%

7.5%

"Contractual" OC is the OC in order to

reassure Rating Agencies.

3. Cover Pool Composition

Nominal (mn)

% Cover Pool

G.3.3.1

Mortgages

G.3.3.2

Public Sector

16,945.3

98.2%

G.3.3.3

Shipping

G.3.3.4

Substitute Assets

315.3

1.8%

G.3.3.5

Other

G.3.3.6

Total

17,260.5

100.0%

4. Cover Pool Amortisation Profile

Contractual

Expected Upon Prepayments

% Total Contractual

% Total Expected Upon Prepayments

G.3.4.1

Weighted Average Life (in years)

6.1

6.0

Residual Life (mn)

By buckets:

G.3.4.2

0 - 1 Y

1,853.7

1,891.4

10.9%

11.2%

G.3.4.3

1 - 2 Y

1,837.7

1,866.2

10.8%

11.0%

G.3.4.4

2 - 3 Y

1,721.2

1,741.2

10.2%

10.3%

G.3.4.5

3 - 4 Y

1,565.0

1,578.1

9.2%

9.3%

G.3.4.6

4 - 5 Y

1,503.2

1,509.2

8.9%

8.9%

G.3.4.7

5 - 10 Y

5,165.6

5,141.9

30.5%

30.3%

G.3.4.8

10+ Y

3,298.9

3,217.4

19.5%

19.0%

G.3.4.9

Total

16,945.3

16,945.3

100.0%

100.0%

5. Maturity of Covered Bonds

Initial Maturity

Extended Maturity

% Total Initial Maturity

% Total Extended Maturity

G.3.5.1

Weighted Average life (in years)

4.9

5.9

Maturity (mn)

G.3.5.2

By buckets:

G.3.5.3

0 - 1 Y

2,500.0

0.0

21.5%

0.0%

G.3.5.4

1 - 2 Y

1,000.0

2,500.0

8.6%

21.5%

G.3.5.5

2 - 3 Y

1,000.0

1,000.0

8.6%

8.6%

G.3.5.6

3 - 4 Y

1,000.0

1,000.0

8.6%

8.6%

G.3.5.7

4 - 5 Y

1,100.0

1,300.0

9.4%

11.2%

G.3.5.8

5 - 10 Y

3,300.0

3,600.0

28.3%

30.9%

G.3.5.9

10+ Y

1,750.0

2,250.0

15.0%

19.3%

G.3.5.10

Total

11,650.0

11,650.0

100.0%

100.0%

6. Cover Assets - Currency

Nominal [before hedging] (mn)

Nominal [after hedging] (mn)

% Total [before]

% Total [after]

G.3.6.1

EUR

15,184.8

15,184.8

89.6%

89.6%

G.3.6.2

AUD

G.3.6.3

BRL

G.3.6.4

CAD

G.3.6.5

CHF

G.3.6.6

CZK

G.3.6.7

DKK

G.3.6.8

GBP

G.3.6.9

HKD

G.3.6.10

ISK

G.3.6.11

JPY

G.3.6.12

KRW

G.3.6.13

NOK

G.3.6.14

PLN

G.3.6.15

SEK

G.3.6.16

SGD

G.3.6.17

USD

1,760.5

1,760.5

10.4%

10.4%

G.3.6.18

Other

G.3.6.19

Total

16,945.3

16,945.3

100.0%

100.0%

7. Covered Bonds - Currency

Nominal [before hedging] (mn)

Nominal [after hedging] (mn)

% Total [before]

% Total [after]

G.3.7.1

EUR

11,650.0

11,650.0

100.0%

100.0%

G.3.7.2

AUD

G.3.7.3

BRL

G.3.7.4

CAD

G.3.7.5

CHF

G.3.7.6

CZK

G.3.7.7

DKK

G.3.7.8

GBP

G.3.7.9

HKD

G.3.7.10

ISK

G.3.7.11

JPY

G.3.7.12

KRW

G.3.7.13

NOK

G.3.7.14

PLN

G.3.7.15

SEK

G.3.7.16

SGD

G.3.7.17

USD

0.0

0.0

0.0%

0.0%

G.3.7.18

Other

G.3.7.19

Total

11,650.0

11,650.0

100.0%

100.0%

8. Covered Bonds - Breakdown by interest rate

Nominal [before hedging] (mn)

Nominal [after hedging] (mn)

% Total [before]

% Total [after]

G.3.8.1

Fixed coupon

650.0

500.0

5.6%

4.3%

G.3.8.2

Floating coupon

10,850.0

11,000.0

93.1%

94.4%

G.3.8.3

Other

150.0

150.0

1.3%

1.3%

G.3.8.4

Total

11,650.0

11,650.0

100.0%

100.0%

9. Substitute Assets - Type

Nominal (mn)

% Substitute Assets

G.3.9.1

Cash

12.3

3.9%

G.3.9.2

Exposures to/guaranteed by Supranational, Sovereign, Agency (SSA)

G.3.9.3

Exposures to central banks

G.3.9.4

Exposures to credit institutions

303.0

96.1%

G.3.9.5

Other

G.3.9.6

Total

315.3

100.0%

OG.3.9.1

o/w EU gvts or quasi govts

OG.3.9.2

o/w third-party countries Credit Quality Step 1 (CQS1) gvts or quasi

govts

OG.3.9.3

o/w third-party countries Credit Quality Step 2 (CQS2) gvts or quasi govts

OG.3.9.4

o/w EU central banks

OG.3.9.5

o/w third-party countries Credit Quality Step 1 (CQS1) central banks

OG.3.9.6

o/w third-party countries Credit Quality Step 2 (CQS2) central banks

OG.3.9.7

o/w CQS1 credit institutions

OG.3.9.8

o/w CQS2 credit institutions

315.3

100.0%

OG.3.9.9

OG.3.9.10

OG.3.9.11

OG.3.9.12

10. Substitute Assets - Country

Nominal (mn)

% Substitute Assets

G.3.10.1

Domestic (Country of Issuer)

315.3

100.0%

G.3.10.2

Eurozone

G.3.10.3

Rest of European Union (EU)

G.3.10.4

European Economic Area (not member of EU)

G.3.10.5

Switzerland

G.3.10.6

Australia

G.3.10.7

Brazil

G.3.10.8

Canada

G.3.10.9

Japan

G.3.10.10

Korea

G.3.10.11

New Zealand

G.3.10.12

Singapore

G.3.10.13

US

G.3.10.14

Other

G.3.10.15

Total EU

315.3

100.0%

G.3.10.16

Total

315.3

100.0%

11. Liquid Assets

Nominal (mn)

% Cover Pool

% Covered Bonds

G.3.11.1

Substitute and other marketable assets

315.3

1.8%

2.7%

G.3.11.2

Central bank eligible assets

788.3

4.6%

6.8%

G.3.11.3

Other

G.3.11.4

Total

1,103.6

6.4%

9.5%

12. Bond List

G.3.12.1

Bond list

https://coveredbondlabel.com/issuer/15/

13. Derivatives & Swaps

G.3.13.1

Derivatives in the register / cover pool [notional] (mn)

300.0

G.3.13.2

Type of interest rate swaps (intra-group, external or both)

Intra-group

G.3.13.3

Type of currency rate swaps (intra-group, external or both)

Intra-group

14. Sustainable or other special purpose strategy - optional

G.3.14.1

Cover pool involved in a sustainable/special purpose strategy? (Y/N)

G.3.14.2

If yes to G.3.14.1 is there a commitment (1) or are already sustainable

components present (2)?

G.3.14.3

specific criteria

G.3.14.4

link to the committed objective criteria

4. Compliance Art 14 CBD Check table

Row

Row

The issuer believes that, at the time of its issuance and based on transparency data made publicly available by the issuer, these covered bonds would satisfy the eligibility criteria for Article 129(7) of the Capital Requirements Regulation (EU) 575/2013. It should be noted, however, that

whether or not exposures in the form of covered bonds are eligible to preferential treatment under Regulation (EU) 575/2013 is ultimately a matter to be determined by a relevant investor institution and its relevant supervisory authority and the issuer does not accept any responsibility in this regard.

G.4.1.1

(a)

Value of the cover pool total assets:

38

G.4.1.2

(a)

Value of outstanding covered bonds:

39

G.4.1.3

(b)

List of ISIN of issued covered bonds:

https://coveredbondlabel.com/issuer/14-sg-scf

G.4.1.4

(c)

Geographical distribution:

48 for Public Sector Assets

G.4.1.5

(c)

Type of cover assets:

52

G.4.1.6

(c)

Loan size:

18 for Public Sector Assets

G.4.1.7

(c)

Valuation Method:

HG.1.15

G.4.1.8

(d)

Interest rate risk - cover pool:

129 for Public Sector Assets

G.4.1.9

(d)

Currency risk - cover pool:

111

G.4.1.10

(d)

Interest rate risk - covered bond:

163

G.4.1.11

(d)

Currency risk - covered bond:

137

G.4.1.12

(d)

Liquidity Risk - primary assets cover pool:

G.4.1.13

(d)

Credit Risk:

G.4.1.14

(d)

Market Risk:

G.4.1.15

(d)

Hedging Strategy

18 for Harmonised Glossary

G.4.1.16

(e)

Maturity Structure - cover assets:

65

G.4.1.17

(e)

Maturity Structure - covered bond:

88

G.4.1.18

(e)

Overview maturity extension triggers:

HG 1.7

G.4.1.19

(f)

Levels of OC:

44

G.4.1.20

(g)

Percentage of loans in default:

166 for Public Sector Assets

5. References to Capital Requirements Regulation (CRR)

129(1)

G.5.1.1

Exposure to credit institute credit quality step 1

G.5.1.2

Exposure to credit institute credit quality step 2

315.3

G.5.1.3

Exposure to credit institute credit quality step 3

6. Other relevant information

1. Optional information e.g. Rating triggers

B2. Harmonised Transparency Template - Public Sector Assets

HTT 2023

Reporting in Domestic Currency

CONTENT OF TAB B2

8. Public Sector Assets

Field

8. Public Sector Assets

Number

1. General Information

PS.8.1.1

Number of public sector exposures

2. Size Information

PS.8.2.1

Average exposure size (000s)

By buckets (mn):

PS.8.2.2

> 0 - <= 0.5

PS.8.2.3

> 0.5 - <= 1

PS.8.2.4

> 1 - <= 5

PS.8.2.5

> 5 - <= 10

PS.8.2.6

> 10 - <= 50

PS.8.2.7

> 50 - <= 100

PS.8.2.8

> 100

PS.8.2.9

PS.8.2.10

PS.8.2.11

PS.8.2.12

PS.8.2.13

PS.8.2.14

PS.8.2.15

PS.8.2.16

PS.8.2.17

Total

3. Breakdown by Asset Type

PS.8.3.1

Loans

PS.8.3.2

Bonds

PS.8.3.3

Other

PS.8.3.4

Total

4. Breakdown by Geography

PS.8.4.1

European Union

PS.8.4.2

Austria

EUR

1,369

Nominal

Number of Exposures

% Public Sector Assets

% No. of Exposures

12,377.8

61.5

309

0.4%

22.6%

134.8

182

0.8%

13.3%

1,165.9

485

6.9%

35.4%

988.5

141

5.8%

10.3%

4,090.0

194

24.1%

14.2%

2,141.5

30

12.6%

2.2%

8,363.0

28

49.4%

2.0%

16,945.3

1,369

100.0%

100.0%

Nominal (mn)

% Public Sector Assets

16,878.8

99.6%

66.5

0.4%

0.0

0.0%

16,945.3

100.0%

  • Public Sector Assets 85.8% 0.1%

PS.8.4.3

Belgium

0.9%

PS.8.4.4

Bulgaria

0.0%

PS.8.4.5

Croatia

0.0%

PS.8.4.6

Cyprus

0.0%

PS.8.4.7

Czechia

0.0%

PS.8.4.8

Denmark

0.4%

PS.8.4.9

Estonia

0.0%

PS.8.4.10

Finland

0.0%

PS.8.4.11

France

81.9%

PS.8.4.12

Germany

1.9%

PS.8.4.13

Greece

0.0%

PS.8.4.14

Netherlands

0.0%

PS.8.4.15

Hungary

0.0%

PS.8.4.16

Ireland

0.0%

PS.8.4.17

Italy

0.0%

PS.8.4.18

Latvia

0.0%

PS.8.4.19

Lithuania

0.0%

PS.8.4.20

Luxembourg

0.0%

PS.8.4.21

Malta

0.0%

PS.8.4.22

Poland

0.0%

PS.8.4.23

Portugal

0.0%

PS.8.4.24

Romania

0.0%

PS.8.4.25

Slovakia

0.0%

PS.8.4.26

Slovenia

0.0%

PS.8.4.27

Spain

0.5%

PS.8.4.28

Sweden

0.0%

PS.8.4.29

European Economic Area (not member of EU)

0.0%

PS.8.4.30

Iceland

0.0%

PS.8.4.31

Liechtenstein

0.0%

PS.8.4.32

Norway

0.0%

PS.8.4.33

Other

14.2%

PS.8.4.34

Switzerland

0.0%

PS.8.4.35

United Kingdom

5.4%

PS.8.4.36

Australia

0.0%

PS.8.4.37

Brazil

0.0%

PS.8.4.38

Canada

0.0%

PS.8.4.39

Japan

0.0%

PS.8.4.40

Korea

4.1%

PS.8.4.41

New Zealand

0.0%

PS.8.4.42

Singapore

0.0%

PS.8.4.43

US

0.2%

PS.8.4.44

Other

4.5%

OPS.8.4.1

Supranational Institution

2.6%

OPS.8.4.2

Qatar

1.9%

OPS.8.4.3

OPS.8.4.4

OPS.8.4.5

OPS.8.4.6

OPS.8.4.7

OPS.8.4.8

OPS.8.4.9

OPS.8.4.10

5. Breakdown by regions of main country of origin

% Public Sector Assets

PS.8.5.1

Auvergne-Rhône-Alpes

9.3%

PS.8.5.2

Bourgogne-Franche-Comté

2.2%

PS.8.5.3

Bretagne

1.6%

PS.8.5.4

Centre-Val de Loire

3.0%

PS.8.5.5

Corse

0.3%

PS.8.5.6

DOM-TOM

0.1%

PS.8.5.7

Grand Est

5.3%

PS.8.5.8

Hauts-de-France

9.1%

PS.8.5.9

Ile-de-France

33.5%

PS.8.5.10

Normandie

3.2%

PS.8.5.11

Nouvelle-Aquitaine

8.2%

PS.8.5.12

Occitanie

10.3%

PS.8.5.13

Pays de la Loire

2.7%

PS.8.5.14

Provence-Alpes-Côte d'Azur

10.2%

PS.8.5.15

Exposure on sovereign

1.0%

PS.8.5.16

PS.8.5.17

PS.8.5.18

PS.8.5.19

PS.8.5.20

PS.8.5.21

PS.8.5.22

PS.8.5.23

PS.8.5.24

PS.8.5.25

6. Breakdown by Interest Rate

% Public Sector Assets

PS.8.6.1

Fixed rate

62.2%

PS.8.6.2

Floating rate

37.8%

PS.8.6.3

Other

0.0%

7. Breakdown by Repayment Type

% Public Sector Assets

PS.8.7.1

Bullet / interest only

0.8%

PS.8.7.2

Amortising

99.2%

PS.8.7.3

Other

0.0%

8. Breakdown by Type of Debtor

Nominal (mn)

% Public Sector Assets

PS.8.8.1

Sovereigns

461.7

2.7%

PS.8.8.2

Regional/federal authorities

3,818.9

22.5%

PS.8.8.3

Local/municipal authorities

5,267.9

31.1%

PS.8.8.4

Others

7,396.7

43.7%

PS.8.8.5

Total

16,945.3

100.0%

OPS.8.8.1

o/w Claim against supranational

436.6

2.6%

OPS.8.8.2

o/w Claim against sovereigns

418.5

2.5%

OPS.8.8.3

o/w Claim guaranteed by sovereigns

43.3

0.3%

OPS.8.8.4

o/w Claim against regional/federal authorities

3,533.9

20.9%

OPS.8.8.5

o/w Claim guaranteed by regional/federal authorities

285.0

1.7%

OPS.8.8.6

o/w Claim against local/municipal authorities

4,904.7

28.9%

OPS.8.8.7

o/w Claim guaranteed by local/municipal authorities

363.2

2.1%

OPS.8.8.8

o/w Claim guaranteed by ECA

4,634.2

27.3%

OPS.8.8.9

o/w Claim against other direct public exposures

2,150.0

12.7%

OPS.8.8.10

o/w Claim against other indirect public exposures

175.9

1.0%

OPS.8.8.11

OPS.8.8.12

OPS.8.8.13

9. Non-Performing Loans

% Public Sector Assets

PS.8.9.1

% NPLs

0.0%

OPS.8.9.1

Defaulted Loans pursuant Art 178 CRR

0.0%

OPS.8.9.2

OPS.8.9.3

OPS.8.9.4

10. Concentration Risks

% Public Sector Assets

PS.8.10.1

10 largest exposures

36.0%

OPS.8.10.1

5 largest exposures

28.1%

OPS.8.10.2

OPS.8.10.3

OPS.8.10.4

OPS.8.10.5

OPS.8.10.6

C. Harmonised Transparency Template - Glossary

HTT 2023

The definitions below reflect the national specificities

Field Number

1. Glossary - Standard Harmonised Items

Definition

Legal "Coverage ratio" :

This ratio is calculated by dividing the total assets amount (including accrued interests, substitute assets, and other assets as prepayments and net accrued incomes

on derivatives) by the amount of privileged debts, accrued interests included (covered bonds, sums due on derivatives and collateral management fees).

When the eligible assets are transfered into the cover pool using guaranteed loans, the amount of the guaranteed loans, in the assets amount is replaced by the

amount of the eligible assets pledged as collateral.

HG.1.1

OC Calculation: Statutory

Following amendments to the French covered bond legal framework for sociétés de credit foncier (SCF), and sociétés de financement de l'habitat (SFH) that came

into force on 28 May 2014 (published in JO nº0123 of 28 May 201),

a cap on intragroup exposure has been set at 25% of non-privileged resources and the legal minimum collateralisation raised to 105%, from 102%, on a nominal basis.

The legislation requires that the coverage ratio is calculated a posteriori on the basis of the audited accounting figures twice a year : as of December 31st and June

30th and on unaudited accounting figures as of March 31st

and September 30th. These ratios are audited and available within a period of three months following the calculation date.

As a consequence, the current ratio is provisionnal /unaudited when the report is published.

HG.1.2

OC Calculation: Contractual

"Contractual" OCis the OC in order to reassure Rating Agencies.

HG.1.3

OC Calculation: Voluntary

Voluntary Overcollateralisation is the difference (if positive) between the actual overcollateralisation provided by an Issuer and the higher of the contractual and

statutory overcollateralisation.

HG.1.4

Interest Rate Types

Interest Rate Types in the cover-pool of SG SCF are mainly Fixed interest rates, and also Floating interest rates.

Interest Rate Types of the Covered Bonds of SG SCF are mainly Fixed coupon, and also Floating coupon mainly based on EIBEUR3M.

Contractual maturities :

Contractual maturities are calculated assuming a zero prepayment scenario on the cover pool assets.

Regarding covered bonds and substitute assets, contractual maturity is calculated according to the legal final maturity.

HG.1.5

Residual Life Buckets of Cover assets [i.e. how is the contractual and/or expected residual life defined?

What assumptions eg, in terms of prepayments? etc.]

Expected maturities :

Expected WAL and maturities of the cover pool assets are calculated assuming an average percentage of prepayment rate observed over the last year.

The substitute assets being actually composed of cash and term deposits to financial institutions, their expected maturity is assumed to be equal to their contractual

one.

Maturity Buckets of Covered Bonds [i.e. how is the contractual and/or expected maturity defined? What

Contractual maturities and "Expected maturities" : see above.

HG.1.6

maturity structure (hard bullet, soft bullet, conditional pass through)? Under what

Maturity structure is Hard Bullet for initial Covered Bonds.

conditions/circumstances? Etc.]

Maturity structure has been Soft Bullet for Covered Bonds emission since 2015.

HG.1.7

Maturity Extention Triggers

https://investors.societegenerale.com/fr/informations-financieres-et-extra-financiere/investisseurs-dette

HG.1.8

LTVs: Definition

N/A for Public Sector Assets

HG.1.9

LTVs: Calculation of property/shipping value

N/A for Public Sector Assets

HG.1.10

LTVs: Applied property/shipping valuation techniques, including whether use of index, Automated

N/A for Public Sector Assets

Valuation Model (AVM) or on-site audits

HG.1.11

LTVs: Frequency and time of last valuation

N/A for Public Sector Assets

HG.1.12

Explain how mortgage types are defined whether for residential housing, multi-family housing, commercial

N/A for Public Sector Assets

real estate, etc. Same for shipping where relecvant

Interest rate risk :

Société Générale SCF has a strict policy of neutralising interest rate risks. With this aim in mind, entering into ad hoc hedging swaps establishes a fixed margin on

issuance, and any change in interest rates subsequently has a parallel effect on Société Générale SCF's assets and liabilities.

The structural interest rate risk is measured with the help of "gaps" calculated based on the "Liability-Asset" situations of Societe Generale SCF with production

HG.1.13

Hedging Strategy (please explain how you address interest rate and currency risk)

halted, detailed over the next 15 years with monthly gaps over the first six months and then annual gaps over the following years.

Currency risk :

For USD issues, Societe Generale SCF has eliminated the exchange rate risk by implementing EUR/USD financial hedging swaps.

As a result, Société Générale SCF is not exposed to foreign exchange risk through its issues.

HG.1.14

Non-performing loans

There are no non-performing loans in the cover-pool of SG SCF.

HG.1.15

Valuation Method

NA

OHG.1.1

NPV assumptions (when stated)

OHG.1.2

OHG.1.3

OHG.1.4

