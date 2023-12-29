This ratio is calculated by dividing the total assets amount (including accrued interests, substitute assets, and other assets as prepayments and net accrued incomes

on derivatives) by the amount of privileged debts, accrued interests included (covered bonds, sums due on derivatives and collateral management fees).

When the eligible assets are transfered into the cover pool using guaranteed loans, the amount of the guaranteed loans, in the assets amount is replaced by the

amount of the eligible assets pledged as collateral.

HG.1.1 OC Calculation: Statutory Following amendments to the French covered bond legal framework for sociétés de credit foncier (SCF), and sociétés de financement de l'habitat (SFH) that came

into force on 28 May 2014 (published in JO nº0123 of 28 May 201),

a cap on intragroup exposure has been set at 25% of non-privileged resources and the legal minimum collateralisation raised to 105%, from 102%, on a nominal basis.

The legislation requires that the coverage ratio is calculated a posteriori on the basis of the audited accounting figures twice a year : as of December 31st and June

30th and on unaudited accounting figures as of March 31st

and September 30th. These ratios are audited and available within a period of three months following the calculation date.

As a consequence, the current ratio is provisionnal /unaudited when the report is published.

HG.1.2 OC Calculation: Contractual "Contractual" OCis the OC in order to reassure Rating Agencies.

HG.1.3 OC Calculation: Voluntary Voluntary Overcollateralisation is the difference (if positive) between the actual overcollateralisation provided by an Issuer and the higher of the contractual and

statutory overcollateralisation.

HG.1.4 Interest Rate Types Interest Rate Types in the cover-pool of SG SCF are mainly Fixed interest rates, and also Floating interest rates.

Interest Rate Types of the Covered Bonds of SG SCF are mainly Fixed coupon, and also Floating coupon mainly based on EIBEUR3M.

Contractual maturities :

Contractual maturities are calculated assuming a zero prepayment scenario on the cover pool assets.

Regarding covered bonds and substitute assets, contractual maturity is calculated according to the legal final maturity.

HG.1.5 Residual Life Buckets of Cover assets [i.e. how is the contractual and/or expected residual life defined?

What assumptions eg, in terms of prepayments? etc.] Expected maturities :

Expected WAL and maturities of the cover pool assets are calculated assuming an average percentage of prepayment rate observed over the last year.

The substitute assets being actually composed of cash and term deposits to financial institutions, their expected maturity is assumed to be equal to their contractual

one.

Maturity Buckets of Covered Bonds [i.e. how is the contractual and/or expected maturity defined? What Contractual maturities and "Expected maturities" : see above.

HG.1.6 maturity structure (hard bullet, soft bullet, conditional pass through)? Under what Maturity structure is Hard Bullet for initial Covered Bonds.

conditions/circumstances? Etc.] Maturity structure has been Soft Bullet for Covered Bonds emission since 2015.

HG.1.7 Maturity Extention Triggers https://investors.societegenerale.com/fr/informations-financieres-et-extra-financiere/investisseurs-dette

HG.1.8 LTVs: Definition N/A for Public Sector Assets

HG.1.9 LTVs: Calculation of property/shipping value N/A for Public Sector Assets

HG.1.10 LTVs: Applied property/shipping valuation techniques, including whether use of index, Automated N/A for Public Sector Assets

Valuation Model (AVM) or on-site audits

HG.1.11 LTVs: Frequency and time of last valuation N/A for Public Sector Assets

HG.1.12 Explain how mortgage types are defined whether for residential housing, multi-family housing, commercial N/A for Public Sector Assets

real estate, etc. Same for shipping where relecvant

Interest rate risk :

Société Générale SCF has a strict policy of neutralising interest rate risks. With this aim in mind, entering into ad hoc hedging swaps establishes a fixed margin on

issuance, and any change in interest rates subsequently has a parallel effect on Société Générale SCF's assets and liabilities.

The structural interest rate risk is measured with the help of "gaps" calculated based on the "Liability-Asset" situations of Societe Generale SCF with production

HG.1.13 Hedging Strategy (please explain how you address interest rate and currency risk) halted, detailed over the next 15 years with monthly gaps over the first six months and then annual gaps over the following years.

Currency risk :

For USD issues, Societe Generale SCF has eliminated the exchange rate risk by implementing EUR/USD financial hedging swaps.

As a result, Société Générale SCF is not exposed to foreign exchange risk through its issues.

HG.1.14 Non-performing loans There are no non-performing loans in the cover-pool of SG SCF.

HG.1.15 Valuation Method NA

