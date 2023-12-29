Harmonised Transparency Template
2023 Version
France
Société Générale SCF
Reporting Date: 30/11/23
Cut-off Date: 30/11/23
Index
Worksheet A: HTT General
Worksheet B2: HTT Public Sector Assets
Worksheet C: HTT Harmonised Glossary
Worksheet E: Optional ECB-ECAIs data
A. Harmonised Transparency Template - General Information
HTT 2023
Reporting in Domestic Currency
CONTENT OF TAB A
1. Basic Facts
2. Regulatory Summary
3. General Cover Pool / Covered Bond Information
- References to Capital Requirements Regulation (CRR) 129(7)
-
References to Capital Requirements Regulation (CRR) 129(1)
6. Other relevant information
EUR
`
Field
1. Basic Facts
Number
G.1.1.1
Country
France
G.1.1.2
Issuer Name
Société Générale SCF
G.1.1.3
Link to Issuer's Website
http://www.societegenerale.com/fr/mesurer-notre-performance/investisseurs/investisseurs-dette
G.1.1.4
Cut-off date
30/11/23
2. Regulatory Summary
G.2.1.1
Basel Compliance, subject to national jursdiction (Y/N)
Y
G.2.1.2
CBD Compliance
Y
G.2.1.3
CRR Compliance (Y/N)
Y
OG.2.1.1
LCR status
http://www.ecbc.eu/legislation/list
3. General Cover Pool / Covered Bond Information
1.General Information
Nominal (mn)
G.3.1.1
Total Cover Assets
17,260.5
G.3.1.2
Outstanding Covered Bonds
11,650.0
2. Over-collateralisation (OC)
Statutory
Voluntary
Contractual
Purpose
"Statutory" OC: As mentioned in SCF law.
G.3.2.1
OC (%)
5.0%
40.7%
7.5%
"Contractual" OC is the OC in order to
reassure Rating Agencies.
3. Cover Pool Composition
Nominal (mn)
% Cover Pool
G.3.3.1
Mortgages
G.3.3.2
Public Sector
16,945.3
98.2%
G.3.3.3
Shipping
G.3.3.4
Substitute Assets
315.3
1.8%
G.3.3.5
Other
G.3.3.6
Total
17,260.5
100.0%
4. Cover Pool Amortisation Profile
Contractual
Expected Upon Prepayments
% Total Contractual
% Total Expected Upon Prepayments
G.3.4.1
Weighted Average Life (in years)
6.1
6.0
Residual Life (mn)
By buckets:
G.3.4.2
0 - 1 Y
1,853.7
1,891.4
10.9%
11.2%
G.3.4.3
1 - 2 Y
1,837.7
1,866.2
10.8%
11.0%
G.3.4.4
2 - 3 Y
1,721.2
1,741.2
10.2%
10.3%
G.3.4.5
3 - 4 Y
1,565.0
1,578.1
9.2%
9.3%
G.3.4.6
4 - 5 Y
1,503.2
1,509.2
8.9%
8.9%
G.3.4.7
5 - 10 Y
5,165.6
5,141.9
30.5%
30.3%
G.3.4.8
10+ Y
3,298.9
3,217.4
19.5%
19.0%
G.3.4.9
Total
16,945.3
16,945.3
100.0%
100.0%
5. Maturity of Covered Bonds
Initial Maturity
Extended Maturity
% Total Initial Maturity
% Total Extended Maturity
G.3.5.1
Weighted Average life (in years)
4.9
5.9
Maturity (mn)
G.3.5.2
By buckets:
G.3.5.3
0 - 1 Y
2,500.0
0.0
21.5%
0.0%
G.3.5.4
1 - 2 Y
1,000.0
2,500.0
8.6%
21.5%
G.3.5.5
2 - 3 Y
1,000.0
1,000.0
8.6%
8.6%
G.3.5.6
3 - 4 Y
1,000.0
1,000.0
8.6%
8.6%
G.3.5.7
4 - 5 Y
1,100.0
1,300.0
9.4%
11.2%
G.3.5.8
5 - 10 Y
3,300.0
3,600.0
28.3%
30.9%
G.3.5.9
10+ Y
1,750.0
2,250.0
15.0%
19.3%
G.3.5.10
Total
11,650.0
11,650.0
100.0%
100.0%
6. Cover Assets - Currency
Nominal [before hedging] (mn)
Nominal [after hedging] (mn)
% Total [before]
% Total [after]
G.3.6.1
EUR
15,184.8
15,184.8
89.6%
89.6%
G.3.6.2
AUD
G.3.6.3
BRL
G.3.6.4
CAD
G.3.6.5
CHF
G.3.6.6
CZK
G.3.6.7
DKK
G.3.6.8
GBP
G.3.6.9
HKD
G.3.6.10
ISK
G.3.6.11
JPY
G.3.6.12
KRW
G.3.6.13
NOK
G.3.6.14
PLN
G.3.6.15
SEK
G.3.6.16
SGD
G.3.6.17
USD
1,760.5
1,760.5
10.4%
10.4%
G.3.6.18
Other
G.3.6.19
Total
16,945.3
16,945.3
100.0%
100.0%
7. Covered Bonds - Currency
Nominal [before hedging] (mn)
Nominal [after hedging] (mn)
% Total [before]
% Total [after]
G.3.7.1
EUR
11,650.0
11,650.0
100.0%
100.0%
G.3.7.2
AUD
G.3.7.3
BRL
G.3.7.4
CAD
G.3.7.5
CHF
G.3.7.6
CZK
G.3.7.7
DKK
G.3.7.8
GBP
G.3.7.9
HKD
G.3.7.10
ISK
G.3.7.11
JPY
G.3.7.12
KRW
G.3.7.13
NOK
G.3.7.14
PLN
G.3.7.15
SEK
G.3.7.16
SGD
G.3.7.17
USD
0.0
0.0
0.0%
0.0%
G.3.7.18
Other
G.3.7.19
Total
11,650.0
11,650.0
100.0%
100.0%
8. Covered Bonds - Breakdown by interest rate
Nominal [before hedging] (mn)
Nominal [after hedging] (mn)
% Total [before]
% Total [after]
G.3.8.1
Fixed coupon
650.0
500.0
5.6%
4.3%
G.3.8.2
Floating coupon
10,850.0
11,000.0
93.1%
94.4%
G.3.8.3
Other
150.0
150.0
1.3%
1.3%
G.3.8.4
Total
11,650.0
11,650.0
100.0%
100.0%
9. Substitute Assets - Type
Nominal (mn)
% Substitute Assets
G.3.9.1
Cash
12.3
3.9%
G.3.9.2
Exposures to/guaranteed by Supranational, Sovereign, Agency (SSA)
G.3.9.3
Exposures to central banks
G.3.9.4
Exposures to credit institutions
303.0
96.1%
G.3.9.5
Other
G.3.9.6
Total
315.3
100.0%
OG.3.9.1
o/w EU gvts or quasi govts
OG.3.9.2
o/w third-party countries Credit Quality Step 1 (CQS1) gvts or quasi
govts
OG.3.9.3
o/w third-party countries Credit Quality Step 2 (CQS2) gvts or quasi govts
OG.3.9.4
o/w EU central banks
OG.3.9.5
o/w third-party countries Credit Quality Step 1 (CQS1) central banks
OG.3.9.6
o/w third-party countries Credit Quality Step 2 (CQS2) central banks
OG.3.9.7
o/w CQS1 credit institutions
OG.3.9.8
o/w CQS2 credit institutions
315.3
100.0%
OG.3.9.9
OG.3.9.10
OG.3.9.11
OG.3.9.12
10. Substitute Assets - Country
Nominal (mn)
% Substitute Assets
G.3.10.1
Domestic (Country of Issuer)
315.3
100.0%
G.3.10.2
Eurozone
G.3.10.3
Rest of European Union (EU)
G.3.10.4
European Economic Area (not member of EU)
G.3.10.5
Switzerland
G.3.10.6
Australia
G.3.10.7
Brazil
G.3.10.8
Canada
G.3.10.9
Japan
G.3.10.10
Korea
G.3.10.11
New Zealand
G.3.10.12
Singapore
G.3.10.13
US
G.3.10.14
Other
G.3.10.15
Total EU
315.3
100.0%
G.3.10.16
Total
315.3
100.0%
11. Liquid Assets
Nominal (mn)
% Cover Pool
% Covered Bonds
G.3.11.1
Substitute and other marketable assets
315.3
1.8%
2.7%
G.3.11.2
Central bank eligible assets
788.3
4.6%
6.8%
G.3.11.3
Other
G.3.11.4
Total
1,103.6
6.4%
9.5%
12. Bond List
G.3.12.1
Bond list
https://coveredbondlabel.com/issuer/15/
13. Derivatives & Swaps
G.3.13.1
Derivatives in the register / cover pool [notional] (mn)
300.0
G.3.13.2
Type of interest rate swaps (intra-group, external or both)
Intra-group
G.3.13.3
Type of currency rate swaps (intra-group, external or both)
Intra-group
14. Sustainable or other special purpose strategy - optional
G.3.14.1
Cover pool involved in a sustainable/special purpose strategy? (Y/N)
G.3.14.2
If yes to G.3.14.1 is there a commitment (1) or are already sustainable
components present (2)?
G.3.14.3
specific criteria
G.3.14.4
link to the committed objective criteria
4. Compliance Art 14 CBD Check table
Row
Row
The issuer believes that, at the time of its issuance and based on transparency data made publicly available by the issuer, these covered bonds would satisfy the eligibility criteria for Article 129(7) of the Capital Requirements Regulation (EU) 575/2013. It should be noted, however, that
whether or not exposures in the form of covered bonds are eligible to preferential treatment under Regulation (EU) 575/2013 is ultimately a matter to be determined by a relevant investor institution and its relevant supervisory authority and the issuer does not accept any responsibility in this regard.
G.4.1.1
(a)
Value of the cover pool total assets:
38
G.4.1.2
(a)
Value of outstanding covered bonds:
39
G.4.1.3
(b)
List of ISIN of issued covered bonds:
https://coveredbondlabel.com/issuer/14-sg-scf
G.4.1.4
(c)
Geographical distribution:
48 for Public Sector Assets
G.4.1.5
(c)
Type of cover assets:
52
G.4.1.6
(c)
Loan size:
18 for Public Sector Assets
G.4.1.7
(c)
Valuation Method:
HG.1.15
G.4.1.8
(d)
Interest rate risk - cover pool:
129 for Public Sector Assets
G.4.1.9
(d)
Currency risk - cover pool:
111
G.4.1.10
(d)
Interest rate risk - covered bond:
163
G.4.1.11
(d)
Currency risk - covered bond:
137
G.4.1.12
(d)
Liquidity Risk - primary assets cover pool:
G.4.1.13
(d)
Credit Risk:
G.4.1.14
(d)
Market Risk:
G.4.1.15
(d)
Hedging Strategy
18 for Harmonised Glossary
G.4.1.16
(e)
Maturity Structure - cover assets:
65
G.4.1.17
(e)
Maturity Structure - covered bond:
88
G.4.1.18
(e)
Overview maturity extension triggers:
HG 1.7
G.4.1.19
(f)
Levels of OC:
44
G.4.1.20
(g)
Percentage of loans in default:
166 for Public Sector Assets
5. References to Capital Requirements Regulation (CRR)
129(1)
G.5.1.1
Exposure to credit institute credit quality step 1
G.5.1.2
Exposure to credit institute credit quality step 2
315.3
G.5.1.3
Exposure to credit institute credit quality step 3
6. Other relevant information
1. Optional information e.g. Rating triggers
B2. Harmonised Transparency Template - Public Sector Assets
HTT 2023
Reporting in Domestic Currency
CONTENT OF TAB B2
8. Public Sector Assets
Field
8. Public Sector Assets
Number
1. General Information
PS.8.1.1
Number of public sector exposures
2. Size Information
PS.8.2.1
Average exposure size (000s)
By buckets (mn):
PS.8.2.2
> 0 - <= 0.5
PS.8.2.3
> 0.5 - <= 1
PS.8.2.4
> 1 - <= 5
PS.8.2.5
> 5 - <= 10
PS.8.2.6
> 10 - <= 50
PS.8.2.7
> 50 - <= 100
PS.8.2.8
> 100
PS.8.2.9
PS.8.2.10
PS.8.2.11
PS.8.2.12
PS.8.2.13
PS.8.2.14
PS.8.2.15
PS.8.2.16
PS.8.2.17
Total
3. Breakdown by Asset Type
PS.8.3.1
Loans
PS.8.3.2
Bonds
PS.8.3.3
Other
PS.8.3.4
Total
4. Breakdown by Geography
PS.8.4.1
European Union
PS.8.4.2
Austria
EUR
1,369
Nominal
Number of Exposures
% Public Sector Assets
% No. of Exposures
12,377.8
61.5
309
0.4%
22.6%
134.8
182
0.8%
13.3%
1,165.9
485
6.9%
35.4%
988.5
141
5.8%
10.3%
4,090.0
194
24.1%
14.2%
2,141.5
30
12.6%
2.2%
8,363.0
28
49.4%
2.0%
16,945.3
1,369
100.0%
100.0%
Nominal (mn)
% Public Sector Assets
16,878.8
99.6%
66.5
0.4%
0.0
0.0%
16,945.3
100.0%
- Public Sector Assets 85.8% 0.1%
PS.8.4.3
Belgium
0.9%
PS.8.4.4
Bulgaria
0.0%
PS.8.4.5
Croatia
0.0%
PS.8.4.6
Cyprus
0.0%
PS.8.4.7
Czechia
0.0%
PS.8.4.8
Denmark
0.4%
PS.8.4.9
Estonia
0.0%
PS.8.4.10
Finland
0.0%
PS.8.4.11
France
81.9%
PS.8.4.12
Germany
1.9%
PS.8.4.13
Greece
0.0%
PS.8.4.14
Netherlands
0.0%
PS.8.4.15
Hungary
0.0%
PS.8.4.16
Ireland
0.0%
PS.8.4.17
Italy
0.0%
PS.8.4.18
Latvia
0.0%
PS.8.4.19
Lithuania
0.0%
PS.8.4.20
Luxembourg
0.0%
PS.8.4.21
Malta
0.0%
PS.8.4.22
Poland
0.0%
PS.8.4.23
Portugal
0.0%
PS.8.4.24
Romania
0.0%
PS.8.4.25
Slovakia
0.0%
PS.8.4.26
Slovenia
0.0%
PS.8.4.27
Spain
0.5%
PS.8.4.28
Sweden
0.0%
PS.8.4.29
European Economic Area (not member of EU)
0.0%
PS.8.4.30
Iceland
0.0%
PS.8.4.31
Liechtenstein
0.0%
PS.8.4.32
Norway
0.0%
PS.8.4.33
Other
14.2%
PS.8.4.34
Switzerland
0.0%
PS.8.4.35
United Kingdom
5.4%
PS.8.4.36
Australia
0.0%
PS.8.4.37
Brazil
0.0%
PS.8.4.38
Canada
0.0%
PS.8.4.39
Japan
0.0%
PS.8.4.40
Korea
4.1%
PS.8.4.41
New Zealand
0.0%
PS.8.4.42
Singapore
0.0%
PS.8.4.43
US
0.2%
PS.8.4.44
Other
4.5%
OPS.8.4.1
Supranational Institution
2.6%
OPS.8.4.2
Qatar
1.9%
OPS.8.4.3
OPS.8.4.4
OPS.8.4.5
OPS.8.4.6
OPS.8.4.7
OPS.8.4.8
OPS.8.4.9
OPS.8.4.10
5. Breakdown by regions of main country of origin
% Public Sector Assets
PS.8.5.1
Auvergne-Rhône-Alpes
9.3%
PS.8.5.2
Bourgogne-Franche-Comté
2.2%
PS.8.5.3
Bretagne
1.6%
PS.8.5.4
Centre-Val de Loire
3.0%
PS.8.5.5
Corse
0.3%
PS.8.5.6
DOM-TOM
0.1%
PS.8.5.7
Grand Est
5.3%
PS.8.5.8
Hauts-de-France
9.1%
PS.8.5.9
Ile-de-France
33.5%
PS.8.5.10
Normandie
3.2%
PS.8.5.11
Nouvelle-Aquitaine
8.2%
PS.8.5.12
Occitanie
10.3%
PS.8.5.13
Pays de la Loire
2.7%
PS.8.5.14
Provence-Alpes-Côte d'Azur
10.2%
PS.8.5.15
Exposure on sovereign
1.0%
PS.8.5.16
PS.8.5.17
PS.8.5.18
PS.8.5.19
PS.8.5.20
PS.8.5.21
PS.8.5.22
PS.8.5.23
PS.8.5.24
PS.8.5.25
6. Breakdown by Interest Rate
% Public Sector Assets
PS.8.6.1
Fixed rate
62.2%
PS.8.6.2
Floating rate
37.8%
PS.8.6.3
Other
0.0%
7. Breakdown by Repayment Type
% Public Sector Assets
PS.8.7.1
Bullet / interest only
0.8%
PS.8.7.2
Amortising
99.2%
PS.8.7.3
Other
0.0%
8. Breakdown by Type of Debtor
Nominal (mn)
% Public Sector Assets
PS.8.8.1
Sovereigns
461.7
2.7%
PS.8.8.2
Regional/federal authorities
3,818.9
22.5%
PS.8.8.3
Local/municipal authorities
5,267.9
31.1%
PS.8.8.4
Others
7,396.7
43.7%
PS.8.8.5
Total
16,945.3
100.0%
OPS.8.8.1
o/w Claim against supranational
436.6
2.6%
OPS.8.8.2
o/w Claim against sovereigns
418.5
2.5%
OPS.8.8.3
o/w Claim guaranteed by sovereigns
43.3
0.3%
OPS.8.8.4
o/w Claim against regional/federal authorities
3,533.9
20.9%
OPS.8.8.5
o/w Claim guaranteed by regional/federal authorities
285.0
1.7%
OPS.8.8.6
o/w Claim against local/municipal authorities
4,904.7
28.9%
OPS.8.8.7
o/w Claim guaranteed by local/municipal authorities
363.2
2.1%
OPS.8.8.8
o/w Claim guaranteed by ECA
4,634.2
27.3%
OPS.8.8.9
o/w Claim against other direct public exposures
2,150.0
12.7%
OPS.8.8.10
o/w Claim against other indirect public exposures
175.9
1.0%
OPS.8.8.11
OPS.8.8.12
OPS.8.8.13
9. Non-Performing Loans
% Public Sector Assets
PS.8.9.1
% NPLs
0.0%
OPS.8.9.1
Defaulted Loans pursuant Art 178 CRR
0.0%
OPS.8.9.2
OPS.8.9.3
OPS.8.9.4
10. Concentration Risks
% Public Sector Assets
PS.8.10.1
10 largest exposures
36.0%
OPS.8.10.1
5 largest exposures
28.1%
OPS.8.10.2
OPS.8.10.3
OPS.8.10.4
OPS.8.10.5
OPS.8.10.6
C. Harmonised Transparency Template - Glossary
HTT 2023
The definitions below reflect the national specificities
Field Number
1. Glossary - Standard Harmonised Items
Definition
Legal "Coverage ratio" :
This ratio is calculated by dividing the total assets amount (including accrued interests, substitute assets, and other assets as prepayments and net accrued incomes
on derivatives) by the amount of privileged debts, accrued interests included (covered bonds, sums due on derivatives and collateral management fees).
When the eligible assets are transfered into the cover pool using guaranteed loans, the amount of the guaranteed loans, in the assets amount is replaced by the
amount of the eligible assets pledged as collateral.
HG.1.1
OC Calculation: Statutory
Following amendments to the French covered bond legal framework for sociétés de credit foncier (SCF), and sociétés de financement de l'habitat (SFH) that came
into force on 28 May 2014 (published in JO nº0123 of 28 May 201),
a cap on intragroup exposure has been set at 25% of non-privileged resources and the legal minimum collateralisation raised to 105%, from 102%, on a nominal basis.
The legislation requires that the coverage ratio is calculated a posteriori on the basis of the audited accounting figures twice a year : as of December 31st and June
30th and on unaudited accounting figures as of March 31st
and September 30th. These ratios are audited and available within a period of three months following the calculation date.
As a consequence, the current ratio is provisionnal /unaudited when the report is published.
HG.1.2
OC Calculation: Contractual
"Contractual" OCis the OC in order to reassure Rating Agencies.
HG.1.3
OC Calculation: Voluntary
Voluntary Overcollateralisation is the difference (if positive) between the actual overcollateralisation provided by an Issuer and the higher of the contractual and
statutory overcollateralisation.
HG.1.4
Interest Rate Types
Interest Rate Types in the cover-pool of SG SCF are mainly Fixed interest rates, and also Floating interest rates.
Interest Rate Types of the Covered Bonds of SG SCF are mainly Fixed coupon, and also Floating coupon mainly based on EIBEUR3M.
Contractual maturities :
Contractual maturities are calculated assuming a zero prepayment scenario on the cover pool assets.
Regarding covered bonds and substitute assets, contractual maturity is calculated according to the legal final maturity.
HG.1.5
Residual Life Buckets of Cover assets [i.e. how is the contractual and/or expected residual life defined?
What assumptions eg, in terms of prepayments? etc.]
Expected maturities :
Expected WAL and maturities of the cover pool assets are calculated assuming an average percentage of prepayment rate observed over the last year.
The substitute assets being actually composed of cash and term deposits to financial institutions, their expected maturity is assumed to be equal to their contractual
one.
Maturity Buckets of Covered Bonds [i.e. how is the contractual and/or expected maturity defined? What
Contractual maturities and "Expected maturities" : see above.
HG.1.6
maturity structure (hard bullet, soft bullet, conditional pass through)? Under what
Maturity structure is Hard Bullet for initial Covered Bonds.
conditions/circumstances? Etc.]
Maturity structure has been Soft Bullet for Covered Bonds emission since 2015.
HG.1.7
Maturity Extention Triggers
https://investors.societegenerale.com/fr/informations-financieres-et-extra-financiere/investisseurs-dette
HG.1.8
LTVs: Definition
N/A for Public Sector Assets
HG.1.9
LTVs: Calculation of property/shipping value
N/A for Public Sector Assets
HG.1.10
LTVs: Applied property/shipping valuation techniques, including whether use of index, Automated
N/A for Public Sector Assets
Valuation Model (AVM) or on-site audits
HG.1.11
LTVs: Frequency and time of last valuation
N/A for Public Sector Assets
HG.1.12
Explain how mortgage types are defined whether for residential housing, multi-family housing, commercial
N/A for Public Sector Assets
real estate, etc. Same for shipping where relecvant
Interest rate risk :
Société Générale SCF has a strict policy of neutralising interest rate risks. With this aim in mind, entering into ad hoc hedging swaps establishes a fixed margin on
issuance, and any change in interest rates subsequently has a parallel effect on Société Générale SCF's assets and liabilities.
The structural interest rate risk is measured with the help of "gaps" calculated based on the "Liability-Asset" situations of Societe Generale SCF with production
HG.1.13
Hedging Strategy (please explain how you address interest rate and currency risk)
halted, detailed over the next 15 years with monthly gaps over the first six months and then annual gaps over the following years.
Currency risk :
For USD issues, Societe Generale SCF has eliminated the exchange rate risk by implementing EUR/USD financial hedging swaps.
As a result, Société Générale SCF is not exposed to foreign exchange risk through its issues.
HG.1.14
Non-performing loans
There are no non-performing loans in the cover-pool of SG SCF.
HG.1.15
Valuation Method
NA
OHG.1.1
NPV assumptions (when stated)
OHG.1.2
OHG.1.3
OHG.1.4
