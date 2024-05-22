The shareholders had delegated to your Board of Directors the authority to decide on such an operation within a period of twenty-six months and a maximum amount of € 15 154 000. Exercising this authorization, your Board of Directors decided on February 7, 2024:

the terms and conditions of this share issue, concerning a maximum of 12,123,200 ordinary shares with a value of €1.25 per share, to be subscribed in cash with cancellation of the preferential right, subscription reserved for eligible current employees and retired former employees of entities participating in the Société Générale company savings plan, the Société Générale group savings plan, and the Société Générale international group savings plan. The maximum nominal amount of the capital increase that may result from this issue is € 15 154 000,

to sub-delegate to the chief executive officer the powers required to set the subscription period and price.

In a decision dated May 21, 2024, the chief executive officer, acting on sub-delegation from the board of directors, decided to issue 12,123,200 ordinary shares with a par value of €1.25 each, and set the subscription price per share at €20.64.

At its meeting of May 22, 2024, the Board of Directors duly noted the use made by the Chief Executive Officer of the sub-delegation.

It is the responsibility of the Board of Directors to prepare an additional report, in accordance with articles R. 225-115, seq. and R.22-10-31 of the French Commercial Code (Code de commerce). Our role is to report on the fairness of the financial information taken from the accounts, on the proposed cancellation of preferential subscription rights and on other information relating to the share issue provided in the report.

We have performed those procedures which we considered necessary to comply with the professional guidance issued by the French national auditing body (Compagnie Nationale des Commissaires aux Comptes) for this type of engagement. These procedures consisted in verifying:

the fairness of the financial information taken from the annual and consolidated accounts approved by the Board of Directors. We performed an audit of these accounts in accordance with professional standards applicable in France,

the compliance with the terms of the operation as authorized by the shareholders,

the information provided in the Board of Director's supplementary report on the choice of constituent elements used to determine the issue price and on its final amount.

We have no matters to report as to: