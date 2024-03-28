Société Générale is one of the largest French banking groups. Net interest income breaks down by activity as follows: - financing and investment banking (36.8%): specialized financing (for acquisitions, projects, etc.), activity on the stock, interest rate, currency exchange, and raw material markets, brokerage operations, merger-acquisition consulting, commercial banking activities, etc.; - retail banking in France (30.7%; SG). The group also develops asset management and private banking activities (EUR 143 billion in assets under management in 2023), and provides online banking and online brokerage services (Boursorama Banque) as well as an economic and financial information Website (boursorama.com); - provision of specialized financial and insurance services (16.5%): consumer loan, leasing, management of car fleets, professional equipment financing and insurance; - international retail banking (16%). At the end of 2023, Société Générale managed EUR 533.8 billion in current deposits and EUR 485.4 billion in current credits. Net interest income is distributed geographically as follows: France (40.2%), Europe (37.4%), the Americas (8.3%), Africa (8%) and Asia/Oceania (6.1%).

Sector Banks