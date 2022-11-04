Societe Generale: Third quarter 2022 earnings 11/04/2022 | 01:26am EDT Send by mail :

Paris, November 4th, 2022 STRONG RESULTS IN Q3 22

Good business performance with revenues up +2.3% vs. Q3 21 driven by the resilience of French Retail Banking, strong growth in International Retail Banking and in Financial Services, and a robust performance from Global Markets and Financing & Advisory Good cost control, limited increase in operating expenses (+1.5% vs. Q3 21 published, +2.0% underlying) Improvement in the underlying cost to income ratio, excluding contribution to the Single Resolution Fund, at 60.7%(1) (vs. 61.8%(1) in Q3 21) Cost of risk contained at 31 basis points, with around two-thirds consisting of prudent provisioning on performing loans, the level of defaults remaining low at ~10 basis points Underlying Group net income of EUR 1.4 billion(1) (EUR 1.5 billion on a reported basis) Underlying profitability (ROTE) of 10.5%(1) (11.2% on a reported basis) EXCELLENT UNDERLYING PERFORMANCE IN 9M 22 Underlying Group net income of EUR 4.5 billion(1) (EUR 858 million on a reported basis), up +11.2% vs. 9M 21 Underlying cost to income ratio, excluding contribution to the Single Resolution Fund, of 59.6%(1) at end-September, now expected below 64% for 2022 Underlying profitability (ROTE) of 10.4%(1) (1.3% on a reported basis) STRENGTHENED CAPITAL POSITION AND ROBUST BALANCE SHEET CET 1 ratio of 13.1%(2) at end-September 2022, up 13 basis points vs. end-June 2022(3) and around 380 basis points above the regulatory requirement CONTINUED ORDERLY EXECUTION OF STRATEGIC INITIATIVES

Merger of retail banking networks in France: all regulatory approvals obtained and legal merger date confirmed at January 1st, 2023

Successful finalisation of the partnership between Boursorama and ING in France: onboarding of around two-thirds of eligible customers to the partnership, i.e. 315,000 customers, and transfer of nearly EUR 8.5 billion of outstandings

Acquisition of Leaseplan by ALD: approval process on track, rights issue expected before the end of the year and closing of the acquisition expected during the first quarter of 2023

ESG ambition: acceleration of the decarbonisation of our loan portfolios Fréderic Oudéa, the Group’s Chief Executive Officer, commented: “In an increasingly complex geopolitical and economic environment, Societe Generale posts, once again, excellent results, with both a very solid commercial performance and profitability. The third quarter is marked by increasing revenues, continued control of operating expenses and a contained cost of risk, while maintaining a prudent provisioning policy. We continue to make good progress on the execution of our strategic initiatives, with several major milestones achieved, notably on the merger of the retail banking networks in France and the finalisation of the partnership between Boursorama and ING. Furthermore, on September 30th, the Board of Directors decided that at the next General Meeting it would propose Slawomir Krupa as Board member to be my successor as Chief Executive Officer of the Group in May 2023. The coming months will enable us to continue to implement the strategic initiatives underway, which would ensure sustainable growth and profitability, while together ensuring an effective and orderly transition.” GROUP CONSOLIDATED RESULTS In EURm Q3 22 Q3 21 Change 9M 22 9M 21 Change Net banking income 6,828 6,672 +2.3% +3.7%* 21,174 19,178 +10.4% +10.9%* Operating expenses (4,233) (4,170) +1.5% +4.3%* (14,020) (13,025) +7.6% +8.9%* Underlying operating expenses(1) (4,358) (4,272) +2.0% +4.8%* (13,273) (12,594) +5.4% +6.7%* Gross operating income 2,595 2,502 +3.7% +2.8%* 7,154 6,153 +16.3% +14.9%* Underlying gross operating income(1) 2,470 2,400 +2.9% +1.9%* 7,901 6,584 +20.0% +18.7%* Net cost of risk (456) (196) x 2.3 x 2.3* (1,234) (614) x 2.0 +52.2%* Operating income 2,139 2,306 -7.2% -8.1%* 5,920 5,539 +6.9% +9.3%* Underlying operating income(1) 2,014 2,204 -8.6% -9.5%* 6,667 5,970 +11.7% +14.1%* Net profits or losses from other assets 4 175 -97.7% -97.7%* (3,286) 186 n/s n/s Income tax (396) (699) -43.4% -43.4%* (1,076) (1,386) -22.4% -19.6%* Net income 1,751 1,781 -1.7% -2.8%* 1,566 4,343 -63.9% -63.9%* O.w. non-controlling interests 253 180 +40.6% +37.3%* 708 489 +44.8% +42.9%* Reported Group net income 1,498 1,601 -6.4% -7.3%* 858 3,854 -77.7% -77.7%* Underlying Group net income(1) 1,410 1,391 +1.4% +0.3%* 4,489 4,038 +11.2% +12.2%* ROE 9.9% 11.1% 1.1% 8.7% +0.0% +0.0%* ROTE 11.2% 12.7% 1.3% 10.0% +0.0% +0.0%* Underlying ROTE(1) 10.5% 10.9% 10.4% 10.4% +0.0% +0.0%* (1) Adjusted for exceptional items and linearisation of IFRIC 21 Societe Generale’s Board of Directors, which met on November 3rd, 2022 under the chairmanship of Lorenzo Bini Smaghi, examined the Societe Generale Group’s results for Q3 and 9M 2022. The various restatements enabling the transition from underlying data to published data are presented in the methodology notes (section 10.5). Net banking income

Net banking income continued to enjoy good momentum despite a more uncertain economic environment, with growth of +2.3% (+3.7%*) in Q3 22 vs. Q3 21. French Retail Banking was resilient (+0.5% vs. Q3 21). Net banking income showed a healthy momentum on service fees and in private banking. International Retail Banking & Financial Services’ revenues rose +5.6% (+13.5%*) vs. Q3 21, driven by a very good quarter for ALD and International Retail Banking. The latter saw its activities grow +13.0%* vs. Q3 21. Financial Services’ net banking income was substantially higher (+19.0%* vs. Q3 21) while Insurance net banking income increased by +2.1%* vs. Q3 21. Global Banking & Investor Solutions continued to enjoy dynamic growth, with revenues up +6.4% (+3.9%*) vs. Q3 21. Global Markets & Investor Services was higher (+11.2%, 5.2%*) than in Q3 21 while Financing & Advisory activities increased by +7.0% (+1.5%*) vs. Q3 21. In 9M 22, the Group posted robust revenue growth of +10.4% (+10.9%*) vs. 9M 21, with growth in all the businesses. Operating expenses

In Q3 22, operating expenses totalled EUR 4,233 million on a reported basis and EUR 4,358 million on an underlying basis (restated for transformation costs and the linearisation of IFRIC 21), an increase of +2.0% vs. Q3 21. In 9M 22, underlying operating expenses were up +5.4% vs. 9M 21 at EUR 13,273 million

(EUR 14,020 million on a reported basis). This rise can be explained primarily by the higher contribution to the Single Resolution Fund (EUR +208 million), the increase in the variable elements of employee remuneration including the Global Employee Share Ownership Plan (EUR +142 million) and currency effects (EUR +165 million). Excluding these variable elements, the increase in other expenses was limited at EUR 164 million vs. 9M 21 (+1.3%). Overall, underlying gross operating income increased by 2.9% in Q3 22 to EUR 2,470 million and the underlying cost to income ratio, excluding the Single Resolution Fund, decreased to 60.7%. In 9M 22, underlying gross operating income was substantially higher (+20.0% vs. 9M 21) at

EUR 7,901 million. Cost of risk The cost of risk remained contained at 31 basis points in Q3 22, or EUR 456 million. It breaks down into a provision on non-performing loans which remains limited at EUR 154 million (~10 basis points), and an additional provision on performing loans of EUR 302 million (21 basis points). In 9M 2022, the cost of risk amounted to 29 basis points. Offshore exposure to Russia was reduced to EUR 2.3 billion of EAD (Exposure At Default) at September 30th, 2022. Exposure at risk on this portfolio is estimated at less than EUR 1 billion. The total associated provisions were EUR 452 million at end-September 2022. Moreover, at end-September 2022, the Group’s residual exposure in relation to Rosbank amounted to around EUR 0.1 billion, corresponding mainly to guarantees and letters of credit that were recognised under intra-group exposure before the disposal of Rosbank. The Group’s provisions on performing loans amounted to EUR 3,754 million at end-September, an increase of EUR 399 million in 2022. The non-performing loans ratio amounted to 2.7%(2) at September 30th, 2022, down ~10 basis points vs. June 30th, 2022. The Group’s gross coverage ratio for doubtful outstandings was stable at 50%(3) at September 30th, 2022. The cost of risk is still expected to be between 30 and 35 basis points in 2022.

Group net income In EURm Q3 22 Q3 21 9M 22 9M 21 Reported Group net income 1,498 1,601 858 3,854 Underlying Group net income(1) 1,410 1,391 4,489 4,038

In EURm Q3 22 Q3 21 9M 22 9M 21 ROTE 11.2% 12.7% 1.3% 10.0% Underlying ROTE(1) 10.5% 10.9% 10.4% 10.4% (1) Adjusted for exceptional items and linearisation of IFRIC 21 Earnings per share amounts to EUR 0.55 in 9M 22 (EUR 4.02 in 9M 21). Underlying earnings per share amounts to EUR 4.68 over the same period (EUR 4.06 in 9M 21). THE GROUP’S FINANCIAL STRUCTURE Group shareholders’ equity totalled EUR 66.3 billion at September 30th, 2022 (EUR 65.1 billion at December 31st, 2021). Net asset value per share was EUR 69.4 and tangible net asset value per share was EUR 61.5. The consolidated balance sheet totalled EUR 1,594 billion at September 30th, 2022 (EUR 1,464 billion at December 31st, 2021). The net amount of customer loan outstandings at September 30th, 2022, including lease financing, was EUR 503 billion (EUR 488 billion at December 31st, 2021) – excluding assets and securities purchased under resale agreements. At the same time, customer deposits amounted to EUR 527 billion, vs. EUR 502 billion at December 31st, 2021 (excluding assets and securities sold under repurchase agreements). At October 18th, 2022, the parent company had issued EUR 41.1 billion of medium/long-term debt, having an average maturity of 5.1 years and an average spread of 56 basis points (vs. the 6-month midswap, excluding subordinated debt). The subsidiaries had issued EUR 2.7 billion. In total, the Group had issued EUR 43.8 billion of medium/long-term debt. The LCR (Liquidity Coverage Ratio) was well above regulatory requirements at 143% at end-September 2022 (143% on average in Q3), vs. 129% at end-December 2021. At the same time, the NSFR (Net Stable Funding Ratio) was at a level of 112% at end-September 2022. The Group’s risk-weighted assets (RWA) amounted to EUR 371.6 billion at September 30th, 2022 (vs. EUR 363.4 billion at end-December 2021) according to CRR2/CRD5 rules. Risk-weighted assets in respect of credit risk represent 83.6% of the total, at EUR 310.7 billion, up 1.9% vs. December 31st, 2021. At September 30th, 2022, the Group’s Common Equity Tier 1 ratio stood at 13.1%, or around 380 basis points above the regulatory requirement. The CET1 ratio at September 30th, 2022 includes an effect of +15 basis points for phasing of the IFRS 9 impact. Excluding this effect, the fully-loaded ratio amounts to 12.9%. The Tier 1 ratio stood at 15.6% at end-September 2022 (15.9% at end-December 2021) and the total capital ratio amounted to 19.0% (18.8% at end-December 2021). The leverage ratio stood at 4.2% at September 30th, 2022. With a level of 32.4% of RWA and 8.6% of leverage exposure at end-September 2022, the Group’s TLAC ratio is above the Financial Stability Board’s requirements for 2022. At September 30th, 2022, the Group was also above its 2022 MREL requirements of 25.2% of RWA and 5.91% of leverage exposure. The Group is rated by four rating agencies: (i) Fitch Ratings - long-term rating “A-”, stable rating, senior preferred debt rating “A”, short-term rating “F1” (ii) Moody’s - long-term rating (senior preferred debt) “A1”, stable outlook, short-term rating “P-1” (iii) R&I - long-term rating (senior preferred debt) “A”, stable outlook; and (iv) S&P Global Ratings - long-term rating (senior preferred debt) “A”, stable outlook, short-term rating “A-1”. FRENCH RETAIL BANKING In EURm Q3 22 Q3 21 Change 9M 22 9M 21 Change Net banking income 2,176 2,165 +0.5% 6,620 6,268 +5.6% Net banking income excl. PEL/CEL 2,123 2,152 -1.3% 6,473 6,250 +3.6% Operating expenses (1,523) (1,502) +1.4% (4,756) (4,560) +4.3% Underlying operating expenses(1) (1,579) (1,545) +2.2% (4,700) (4,517) +4.0% Gross operating income 653 663 -1.5% 1,864 1,708 +9.1% Underlying gross operating income(1) 597 620 -3.7% 1,920 1,751 +9.7% Net cost of risk (196) (8) x 24.5 (264) (145) +82.1% Operating income 457 655 -30.2% 1,600 1,563 +2.4% Net profits or losses from other assets 3 (2) n/s 6 2 x 3.0 Reported Group net income 343 470 -27.0% 1,195 1,136 +5.2% Underlying Group net income(1) 301 439 -31.3% 1,237 1,167 +5.9% RONE 10.7% 15.8% 12.9% 12.6% Underlying RONE(1) 9.4% 14.8% 13.4% 12.9% (1) Including PEL/CEL provision and adjusted for the linearisation of IFRIC 21

NB: including Private Banking activities as per Q1 22 restatement (France and international), includes other businesses transferred following the disposal of Lyxor Societe Generale and Crédit du Nord networks Average loan outstandings were 3.7% higher than in Q3 21 at EUR 215 billion. Home loan outstandings rose +3.5% vs. Q3 21. Outstanding loans to corporate and professional customers were 4% higher than in Q3 21. Average outstanding balance sheet deposits including BMTN (negotiable medium-term notes) continued to rise (+1.5% vs. Q3 21) to EUR 243 billion. As a result, the average loan/deposit ratio stood at 88% in Q3 22 vs. 87% in Q3 21. Life insurance assets under management totalled EUR 109 billion at end-September 2022, unchanged year-on-year (with the unit-linked share accounting for 32%). Gross life insurance inflow amounted to EUR 1.8 billion in Q3 22. Personal protection insurance premiums were up +8% vs. Q3 21 and property/casualty insurance premiums were up +4% vs. Q3 21. Boursorama The bank consolidated its position as the leading online bank in France, with more than 4.3 million clients at end-September 2022 (+40% vs. Q3 21), thanks to the onboarding of 365,000 new clients in Q3 22 (x2.2 vs. Q3 21). Average outstanding loans rose +21% vs. Q3 21 to EUR 15 billion. Home loan outstandings were up +20% vs. Q3 21, while consumer loan outstandings climbed +28% vs. Q3 21. Average outstanding savings including deposits and financial savings were 32% higher than in Q3 21 at EUR 46 billion, with deposits increasing by +37% vs. Q3 21. Brokerage recorded more than 1.5 million transactions in Q3 22. The exclusive offering reserved for ING customers ended successfully on September 30th. The customer acquisition rate was 63% or around 315,000 ING customers out of the 500,000 eligible customers. They consist mainly of affluent customers. The outstandings collected total around EUR 8.5 billion and consist mainly of life insurance outstandings. Private Banking Private Banking activities, which were transferred to French Retail Banking at the beginning of 2022, cover the activities in France and internationally. Assets under management totalled EUR 146 billion at end-September. Net inflow totalled EUR 1.3 billion in Q3 22. Net banking income amounted to

EUR 325 million in Q3 22 (+11.5% vs. Q3 21). Net banking income Q3 22: revenues totalled EUR 2,176 million, up +0.5% vs. Q3 21 including PEL/CEL, due to good commercial activity. Net interest income and other revenues, including PEL/CEL, was down -4.5% vs. Q3 21, impacted primarily by the higher rate on regulated savings accounts and a time lag effect in the rise in rates on new home loans due to the usury rate. Fees increased by +6.5% vs.

Q3 21, driven by the sharp rise in service fees and the performance of financial fees. 9M 22: revenues totalled EUR 6,620 million, up +5.6% vs. 9M 21, including PEL/CEL. Net interest income and other revenues, including PEL/CEL, was up +4.6% vs. 9M 21. Fees were 6.8% higher than in 9M 21, benefiting from the strong growth in service fees. Operating expenses Q3 22: operating expenses totalled EUR 1,523 million (+1.4% vs. Q3 21) and EUR 1,579 million on an underlying basis (+2.2% vs. Q3 21). The cost to income ratio stood at 70%, an increase of 0.6 points vs. Q3 21. 9M 22: operating expenses totalled EUR 4,756 million (+4.3% vs. 9M 21). The cost to income ratio stood at 72%, down 1 point vs. 9M 21. Cost of risk Q3 22: the commercial cost of risk amounted to EUR 196 million or 32 basis points, including in particular EUR 123 million on performing loans (20 basis points). It was higher than in

Q3 21 (1 basis point). 9M 22: the commercial cost of risk amounted to EUR 264 million or 14 basis points, higher than in

9M 21 (8 basis points). Contribution to Group net income Q3 22: the contribution to Group net income was EUR 343 million in Q3 22, down 27.0% vs. Q3 21 (EUR 470 million in Q3 21). RONE (after linearisation of the IFRIC 21 charge) stood at 9.4% in Q3 22 (10.9% excluding Boursorama). 9M 22: the contribution to Group net income was EUR 1,195 million, up +5.2% vs. 9M 21. RONE (after linearisation of the IFRIC 21 charge) stood at 13.4% in 9M 22. INTERNATIONAL RETAIL BANKING & FINANCIAL SERVICES In EURm Q3 22 Q3 21 Change 9M 22 9M 21 Change Net banking income 2,226 2,107 +5.6% +13.5%* 6,753 5,958 +13.3% +17.9%* Operating expenses (1,006) (1,015) -0.9% +10.6%* (3,234) (3,115) +3.8% +9.5%* Underlying operating expenses(1) (1,037) (1,039) -0.2% +11.1%* (3,203) (3,091) +3.6% +9.3%* Gross operating income 1,220 1,092 +11.7% +16.1%* 3,519 2,843 +23.8% +26.8%* Underlying gross operating income(1) 1,189 1,068 +11.3% +15.8%* 3,550 2,867 +23.8% +26.8%* Net cost of risk (150) (145) +3.4% +7.3%* (572) (408) +40.2% -4.6%* Operating income 1,070 947 +13.0% +17.4%* 2,947 2,435 +21.0% +35.5%* Net profits or losses from other assets 2 4 -50.0% -50.0%* 12 10 +20.0% +19.3%* Reported Group net income 624 584 +6.8% +13.2%* 1,718 1,498 +14.7% +29.4%* Underlying Group net income(1) 606 570 +6.3% +12.8%* 1,736 1,512 +14.8% +29.4%* RONE 23.8% 22.6% 21.4% 19.7% Underlying RONE(1) 23.1% 22.1% 21.7% 19.9% (1) Adjusted for the linearisation of IFRIC 21 International Retail Banking’s outstanding loans totalled EUR 86.7 billion, up +6.2%* vs. Q3 21. Outstanding deposits were slightly higher (+0.8%*) than in Q3 21, at EUR 80.9 billion. For the Europe scope, outstanding loans were up +5.9%* vs. end-September 2021 at EUR 62.7 billion, driven by a positive momentum in the Czech Republic (+9.1%*) and in Romania (+8.6%*). Outstanding deposits declined -1.7%* to EUR 54.3 billion. The good momentum in Romania and Western Europe was offset by a slowdown in the Czech Republic notably due to a shift towards financial savings. In Africa, Mediterranean Basin and French Overseas Territories, outstanding loans confirmed their rebound, with an increase of +7.0%*. Outstanding deposits continued to enjoy a good momentum, up +6.2%*. In the Insurance business, life insurance outstandings totalled EUR 130 billion at end-September 2022. The share of unit-linked products in outstandings was still high at 35%, stable vs. September 2021. Gross life insurance savings inflow amounted to EUR 2,573 million in Q3 22 in a highly volatile market. The share of unit-linked products remained high at 39% in Q3 22. Protection insurance saw an increase of +2.8%* vs. Q3 21, with a good momentum for property/casualty insurance premiums. Financial Services also enjoyed a very good momentum. Operational Vehicle Leasing and Fleet Management posted growth of +5.2% vs. end-September 2021 and the number of contracts totalled 1.8 million. Equipment Finance outstanding loans were slightly higher (+0.5%) than at end-September 2021, at EUR 14.5 billion (excluding factoring). Net banking income

Net banking income amounted to EUR 2,226 million in Q3 22, up +13.5%* vs. Q3 21. Revenues amounted to EUR 6,753 million in 9M 22, up +17.9%* vs. 9M 21. International Retail Banking’s net banking income totalled EUR 1,260 million in Q3 22, up +13.0%*. International Retail Banking’s net banking income totalled EUR 3,873 million in 9M 22, up +12.6%* vs. 9M 21. Revenues in Europe climbed +14.5%* vs. Q3 21, due primarily to substantial growth in net interest income (+16.2%* vs. Q3 21), driven by the Czech Republic (+41.1%* vs. Q3 21) and Romania (+20.1%* vs. Q3 21). The Africa, Mediterranean Basin and French Overseas Territories scope posted revenues up +10.5%* vs. Q3 21 at EUR 485 million, driven by all the entities. The Insurance business posted net banking income up +2.1%* vs. Q3 21, at EUR 247 million. The Insurance business’ net banking income was 5.1%* higher in 9M 22 than in 9M 21 at EUR 749 million. Financial Services’ net banking income was substantially higher (+19.0%*) than in Q3 21, at EUR 719 million. This performance is due primarily at ALD level to a good commercial momentum, a strong used car sale result (EUR 3,149 per vehicle in 9M 22), a depreciation adjustment and, to a lesser extent, the transfer to hyperinflation accounting for activities in Turkey. Financial Services’ net banking income totalled EUR 2,131 million in 9M 22, up +35.0%* vs. 9M 21. Operating expenses

Operating expenses increased by +11.1%*(1) vs. Q3 21 to EUR 1,037 million(1), resulting in a positive jaws effect. The cost to income ratio (after linearisation of the IFRIC 21 charge) stood at 46.6%(1) in Q3 22, lower than in Q3 21 (49.3%(1)). Operating expenses totalled EUR 3,203 million(1) in 9M 22, up +9.3%*(1) vs. 9M 21. In International Retail Banking, operating expenses were up +6.2%*(1) vs. Q3 21. In the Insurance business, operating expenses rose +5.7%*(1) vs. Q3 21, with a cost to income ratio (after linearisation of the IFRIC 21 charge) of 38.7%(1). In Financial Services, operating expenses increased by +26.9%*(1) vs. Q3 21. This rise is due in particular to the recognition in Q3 22 of charges related to the preparation of the acquisition of Leaseplan. Cost of risk In Q3 22, the cost of risk was higher at 47 basis points (EUR 150 million), vs. 43 basis points in Q3 21. On 9M 22, the cost of risk amounted to 56 basis points (EUR 572 million). It was 41 basis points in 9M 21. Contribution to Group net income The contribution to Group net income totalled EUR 606 million(1) in Q3 22, up +12.8%*(1) vs. Q3 21. The contribution to Group net income totalled EUR 1,736 million(1) in 9M 22 (+29.4%*(1) vs. 9M 21). Underlying RONE stood at 23.1% in Q3 22 and 21.7% in 9M 22. Underlying RONE was 18.4% in International Retail Banking and 28.0% in Financial Services and Insurance in Q3 22. GLOBAL BANKING & INVESTOR SOLUTIONS In EURm Q3 22 Q3 21 Variation 9M 22 9M 21 Variation Net banking income 2,312 2,172 +6.4% +3.9%* 7,630 6,671 +14.4% +12.4%* Operating expenses (1,428) (1,457) -2.0% -2.7%* (5,165) (4,848) +6.5% +6.4%* Underlying operating expenses(1) (1,613) (1,578) +2.2% +1.6%* (4,980) (4,727) +5.3% +5.2%* Gross operating income 884 715 +23.6% +16.6%* 2,465 1,823 +35.2% +27.4%* Underlying gross operating income(1) 699 594 +17.6% +9.6%* 2,650 1,944 +36.3% +28.9%* Net cost of risk (80) (44) +81.8% +58.6%* (343) (62) x 5.5 x 5.1* Operating income 804 671 +19.8% +13.6%* 2,122 1,761 +20.5% +13.7%* Reported Group net income 629 544 +15.6% +10.1%* 1,673 1,397 +19.8% +13.2%* Underlying Group net income(1) 486 451 +7.8% +1.6%* 1,816 1,490 +21.9% +15.6%* RONE 16.7% 15.0% +0.0% +0.0%* 15.3% 13.5% +0.0% +0.0%* Underlying RONE(1) 12.9% 12.5% +0.0% +0.0%* 16.6% 14.4% +0.0% +0.0%* (1) Adjusted for the linearisation of IFRIC 21

NB: excluding Private Banking activities as per Q1 22 restatement (France and International). Excludes businesses transferred following the disposal of Lyxor Net banking income Global Banking & Investor Solutions delivered a very solid performance in Q3, with revenues of

EUR 2,312 million, up +6.4% vs. Q3 21. Revenues increased substantially in 9M 22, +14.4% vs. 9M 21 (EUR 7,630 million vs. EUR 6,671 million). In Global Markets & Investor Services, net banking income totalled EUR 1,505 million in Q3 22 (+11.2% vs. Q3 21). It amounted to EUR 5,212 million in 9M 22, +18.6% vs. 9M 21. Global Markets turned in a strong performance in Q3 22 (EUR 1,344 million), up +12.1% vs. Q3 21, benefiting from dynamic commercial activity in a still volatile environment. Revenues were higher in 9M 22 (+18.8%) than in 9M 21 at EUR 4,637 million. The Equity activity delivered a solid performance in Q3 (EUR 806 million, +1.0% vs. Q3 21), driven by a sustained high client demand in both flow activities and investment solutions. Revenues were up +9.6% in 9M 22 vs. 9M 21 at EUR 2,649 million. Fixed Income & Currency activities posted substantially higher revenues (+34.2% vs. Q3 21) at

EUR 538 million in a volatile rate environment. Revenues increased to EUR 1,988 million in 9M 22 (+33.8% vs. 9M 21). Securities Services saw its revenues increase +3.9% vs. Q3 21, to EUR 161 million. Revenues were up +17.3% in 9M 22 vs. 9M 21 at EUR 575 million. Securities Services’ assets under custody and assets under administration amounted to EUR 4,275 billion and EUR 598 billion respectively. Financing & Advisory posted revenues of EUR 807 million, up +7.0% vs. Q3 21. They amounted to EUR 2,418 million in 9M 22, significantly higher (+14.7%) than in 9M 21. The Global Banking & Advisory business, slightly lower (-1.4% vs. Q3 21), continued to capitalise on the good market momentum in Asset Finance and activities related to Natural Resources. These performances were also driven by the strategy focused on Environmental, Social and Governance criteria. The Asset-Backed Products platform also showed good resilience in Q3. In contrast, Investment Banking was negatively impacted by current market conditions and the decline in volumes. Global Transaction and Payment Services continued to experience very high growth, up +50.0% vs. Q3 21. It was a record quarter as a result of a very good performance in all activities, particularly Cash Management and Correspondent Banking. Operating expenses Operating expenses totalled EUR 1,428 million in Q3 22, -2.0% lower than in Q3 21 on a reported basis, and slightly higher (+2.2%) on an underlying basis. The increase on an underlying basis can be explained primarily by the rise of EUR 64 million in linearised IFRIC 21 charges in Q3. With a positive jaws effect, the underlying cost to income ratio excluding the contribution to the Single Resolution Fund improved to 63.0%. Operating expenses were up +6.5% on a reported basis and +5.3% on an underlying basis in

9M 22. Cost of risk The cost of risk amounted to 17 basis points (or EUR 80 million) in Q3 22, with cost of risk amounting to EUR 43 million on the Russian offshore portfolio.

It stood at 26 basis points (or EUR 343 million) in 9M 22 given the provisioning on the Russian offshore portfolio (EUR 303 million). Contribution to Group net income The contribution to Group net income was EUR 629 million on a reported basis (+15.6% vs. Q3 21) and EUR 486 million on an underlying basis in Q3 22. It was EUR 1,673 million on a reported basis and EUR 1,816 million on an underlying basis in 9M 22. Global Banking & Investor Solutions posted an underlying RONE of 12.9% in Q3 22 and 16.1% excluding the contribution to the Single Resolution Fund (vs. 14.6% in Q3 21). The underlying RONE was 16.6% in 9M 22 vs. 14.4% in 9M 21. CORPORATE CENTRE In EURm Q3 22 Q3 21 9M 22 9M 21 Net banking income 114 228 171 281 Operating expenses (276) (196) (865) (502) Underlying operating expenses(1) (129) (110) (390) (259) Gross operating income (162) 32 (694) (221) Underlying gross operating income(1) (15) 118 (219) 22 Net cost of risk (30) 1 (55) 1 Net profits or losses from other assets (1) 173 (3,304) 174 Income tax 152 (166) 485 (6) Reported Group net income (98) 3 (3,728) (177) Underlying Group net income(1) 16 (69) (299) (132) (1) Adjusted for the linearisation of IFRIC 21 The Corporate Centre includes: the property management of the Group’s head office,

the Group’s equity portfolio,

the Treasury function for the Group,

certain costs related to cross-functional projects as well as certain costs incurred by the Group not re-invoiced to the businesses. The Corporate Centre’s net banking income totalled EUR 114 million in Q3 22 vs. EUR +228 million in Q3 21, and EUR +171 million in 9M 22 vs. EUR +281 million in 9M 21. Operating expenses totalled EUR 276 million in Q3 22 vs. EUR 196 million in Q3 21. They include the Group’s transformation costs for a total amount of EUR 160 million relating to the activities of French Retail Banking (EUR 100 million), Global Banking & Investor Solutions (EUR 24 million) and the Corporate Centre (EUR 36 million). Underlying costs came to EUR 129 million in Q3 22 compared to EUR 110 million in Q3 21. In 9M 22, operating expenses totalled EUR 865 million vs. EUR 502 million in 9M 21. Transformation costs totalled EUR 462 million (EUR 301 million for the activities of French Retail Banking, EUR 63 million for Global Banking & Investor Solutions and EUR 98 million for the Corporate Centre). Underlying costs came to EUR 390 million in 9M 22 compared to EUR 259 million in 9M 21. Gross operating income totalled EUR -162 million in Q3 22 vs. EUR 32 million in Q3 21. Underlying gross operating income came to EUR -15 million in Q3 22 vs. EUR 118 million in Q3 21. In 9M 22, gross operating income was EUR -694 million on a reported basis (vs. EUR -221 million in 9M 21) and

EUR -219 million on an underlying basis (vs. EUR 22 million in 9M 21). The Corporate Centre’s contribution to Group net income was EUR -98 million in Q3 22 vs.

EUR 3 million in Q3 21. The Corporate Centre’s contribution to Group net income on an underlying basis was EUR 16 million. In 9M 22, the contribution to Group net income was EUR -3,728 million on a reported basis and EUR -299 million on an underlying basis. 2022 AND 2023 FINANCIAL CALENDAR 2022 and 2023 Financial communication calendar



February 8th, 2023 Fourth quarter and FY 2022 results May 12th, 2023 First quarter 2023 results

May 23rd, 2023 2023 General Meeting

August 3rd, 2023 Second quarter 2023 results

The Alternative Performance Measures, notably the notions of net banking income for the pillars, operating expenses, IFRIC 21 adjustment, cost of risk in basis points, ROE, ROTE, RONE, net assets, tangible net assets, and the amounts serving as a basis for the different restatements carried out (in particular the transition from published data to underlying data) are presented in the methodology notes, as are the principles for the presentation of prudential ratios.







APPENDIX 1: FINANCIAL DATA GROUP NET INCOME BY CORE BUSINESS In EURm Q3 22 Q3 21 Variation 9M 22 9M 21 Variation French Retail Banking 343 470 -27.0% 1,195 1,136 +5.2% International Retail Banking and Financial Services 624 584 +6.8% 1,718 1,498 +14.7% Global Banking and Investor Solutions 629 544 +15.6% 1,673 1,397 +19.8% Core Businesses 1,596 1,598 -0.1% 4,586 4,031 +13.8% Corporate Centre (98) 3 n/s (3,728) (177) n/s Group 1,498 1,601 -6.4% 858 3,854 -77.7%



CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEET

In EUR m 30.09.2022 31.12.2021 Cash, due from central banks 200,834 179,969 Financial assets at fair value through profit or loss 396,846 342,714 Hedging derivatives 30,998 13,239 Financial assets at fair value through other comprehensive income 41,337 43,450 Securities at amortised cost 20,281 19,371 Due from banks at amortised cost 77,736 55,972 Customer loans at amortised cost 513,138 497,164 Revaluation differences on portfolios hedged against interest rate risk (1,514) 131 Investments of insurance companies 158,923 178,898 Tax assets 4,500 4,812 Other assets 112,517 92,898 Non-current assets held for sale 6 27 Deferred profit-sharing 982 - Investments accounted for using the equity method 115 95 Tangible and intangible fixed assets 33,048 31,968 Goodwill 3,794 3,741 Total 1,593,541 1,464,449

In EUR m 30.09.2022 31.12.2021 Due to central banks 9,392 5,152 Financial liabilities at fair value through profit or loss 367,483 307,563 Hedging derivatives 44,641 10,425 Debt securities issued 125,189 135,324 Due to banks 149,785 139,177 Customer deposits 534,732 509,133 Revaluation differences on portfolios hedged against interest rate risk (8,984) 2,832 Tax liabilities 1,735 1,577 Other liabilities 134,535 106,305 Non-current liabilities held for sale - 1 Insurance contracts related liabilities 140,452 155,288 Provisions 4,907 4,850 Subordinated debts 17,601 15,959 Total liabilities 1,521,468 1,393,586 Shareholder's equity - - Shareholders' equity, Group share - - Issued common stocks and capital reserves 21,497 21,913 Other equity instruments 7,676 7,534 Retained earnings 34,622 30,631 Net income 858 5,641 Sub-total 64,653 65,719 Unrealised or deferred capital gains and losses 1,658 (652) Sub-total equity, Group share 66,311 65,067 Non-controlling interests 5,762 5,796 Total equity 72,073 70,863 Total 1,593,541 1,464,449 APPENDIX 2: METHODOLOGY 1 –The financial information presented for the third quarter and the first nine months of 2022 was examined by the Board of Directors on November 3rd, 2022 and has been prepared in accordance with IFRS as adopted in the European Union and applicable at that date. This information has not been audited. 2 - Net banking income The pillars’ net banking income is defined on page 41 of Societe Generale’s 2022 Universal Registration Document. The terms “Revenues” or “Net Banking Income” are used interchangeably. They provide a normalised measure of each pillar’s net banking income taking into account the normative capital mobilised for its activity. 3 - Operating expenses Operating expenses correspond to the “Operating Expenses” as presented in note 8.1 to the Group’s consolidated financial statements as at December 31st, 2021 (pages 482 et seq. of Societe Generale’s 2022 Universal Registration Document). The term “costs” is also used to refer to Operating Expenses. The Cost/Income Ratio is defined on page 41 of Societe Generale’s 2022 Universal Registration Document. 4 - IFRIC 21 adjustment The IFRIC 21 adjustment corrects the result of the charges recognised in the accounts in their entirety when they are due (generating event) so as to recognise only the portion relating to the current quarter, i.e. a quarter of the total. It consists in smoothing the charge recognised accordingly over the financial year in order to provide a more economic idea of the costs actually attributable to the activity over the period analysed. The contributions to Single Resolution Fund (« SRF ») are part of IFRIC21 adjusted charges, they include contributions to national resolution funds within the EU.

5 – Exceptional items – Transition from accounting data to underlying data It may be necessary for the Group to present underlying indicators in order to facilitate the understanding of its actual performance. The transition from published data to underlying data is obtained by restating published data for exceptional items and the IFRIC 21 adjustment. Moreover, the Group restates the revenues and earnings of the French Retail Banking pillar for PEL/CEL provision allocations or write-backs. This adjustment makes it easier to identify the revenues and earnings relating to the pillar’s activity, by excluding the volatile component related to commitments specific to regulated savings. The reconciliation enabling the transition from published accounting data to underlying data is set out in the table below: in EUR m Q3 22 Q3 21 9M 22 9M 21 Exceptional operating expenses (-) (125) (102) 747 431 IFRIC linearisation (285) (199) 285 199 Transformation costs(1) 160 97 462 232 Of which related to French Retail Banking 100 46 301 106 Of which related to Global Banking & Investor Solutions 24 23 63 66 Of which related to Corporate Centre 36 28 98 60 Exceptional Net profit or losses from other assets (+/-) 0 (185) 3,303 (185) Net losses from the disposal of Russian activities(1) 0 3,300 Lyxor disposal(1) 0 3 Total exceptional items (pre-tax) (125) (287) 4,050 246 Reported Net income - Group Share 1,498 1,601 858 3,854 Total exceptional items - Group share (post-tax) (88) (211) 3,631 184 Underlying Net income - Group Share 1,410 1,391 4,489 4,038 (1) Allocated to Corporate Centre

6 - Cost of risk in basis points, coverage ratio for doubtful outstandings The cost of risk is defined on pages 43 and 663 of Societe Generale’s 2022 Universal Registration Document. This indicator makes it possible to assess the level of risk of each of the pillars as a percentage of balance sheet loan commitments, including operating leases. In EURm Q3 22 Q3 21 9M 22 9M 21 French Retail Banking Net Cost Of Risk 196 8 264 145 Gross loan Outstandings 246,467 234,980 244,941 234,525 Cost of Risk in bp 32 1 14 8 International Retail Banking and Financial Services Net Cost Of Risk 150 145 572 408 Gross loan Outstandings 127,594 134,725 136,405 132,088 Cost of Risk in bp 47 43 56 41 Global Banking and Investor Solutions Net Cost Of Risk 80 44 343 62 Gross loan Outstandings 190,678 149,761 179,454 144,456 Cost of Risk in bp 17 12 26 7 Corporate Centre Net Cost Of Risk 30 (1) 55 (1) Gross loan Outstandings 15,924 14,244 15,093 13,589 Cost of Risk in bp 75 (1) 49 (1) Societe Generale Group Net Cost Of Risk 456 196 1,234 614 Gross loan Outstandings 580,663 533,711 575,893 524,659 Cost of Risk in bp 31 15 29 16 The gross coverage ratio for doubtful outstandings is calculated as the ratio of provisions recognised in respect of the credit risk to gross outstandings identified as in default within the meaning of the regulations, without taking account of any guarantees provided. This coverage ratio measures the maximum residual risk associated with outstandings in default (“doubtful”). 7 - ROE, ROTE, RONE The notions of ROE (Return on Equity) and ROTE (Return on Tangible Equity), as well as their calculation methodology, are specified on page 43 and 44 of Societe Generale’s 2022 Universal Registration Document. This measure makes it possible to assess Societe Generale’s return on equity and return on tangible equity. RONE (Return on Normative Equity) determines the return on average normative equity allocated to the Group’s businesses, according to the principles presented on page 44 of Societe Generale’s 2022 Universal Registration Document. Group net income used for the ratio numerator is book Group net income adjusted for “interest net of tax payable on deeply subordinated notes and undated subordinated notes, interest paid to holders of deeply subordinated notes and undated subordinated notes, issue premium amortisations” and “unrealised gains/losses booked under shareholders’ equity, excluding conversion reserves”. For ROTE, income is also restated for goodwill impairment. Details of the corrections made to book equity in order to calculate ROE and ROTE for the period are given in the table below:



ROTE calculation: calculation methodology End of period (in EURm) Q3 22 Q3 21 9M 22 9M 21 Shareholders' equity Group share 66,311 63,638 66,311 63,638 Deeply subordinated notes (9,350) (7,820) (9,350) (7,820) Undated subordinated notes - - - - Interest of deeeply & undated subodinated notes, issue premium amortisations(1) (80) (34) (80) (34) OCI excluding conversion reserves 1,259 (613) 1,259 (613) Distribution provision(2) (1,916) (1,726) (1,916) (1,726) Distribution N-1 to be paid (334) - (334) - ROE equity end-of-period 55,891 53,445 55,891 53,445 Average ROE equity(3) 55,264 52,947 54,922 52,219 Average Goodwill (3,667) (3,927) (3,646) (3,927) Average Intangible Assets (2,730) (2,599) (2,735) (2,549) Average ROTE equity(3) 48,867 46,421 48,541 45,743 Group net Income 1,498 1,601 858 3,854 Interest on deeply subordinated notes and undated subordinated notes (126) (130) (404) (439) Cancellation of goodwill impairment 1 - 3 - Ajusted Group net Income 1,373 1,471 457 3,415 Average ROTE equity(3) 48,867 46,421 48,541 45,743 ROTE 11.2% 12.7% 1.3% 10.0% Underlying Group net income 1,410 1,391 4,489 4,038 Interest on deeply subordinated notes and undated subordinated notes (126) (130) (404) (439) Cancellation of goodwill impairment 1 - 3 - Ajusted Underlying Group net Income 1,285 1,261 4,088 3,599 Average ROTE equity (underlying)(3) 48,779 46,210 52,172 45,927 Underlying ROTE 10.5% 10.9% 10.4% 10.4% (1) Interest payable to holders of deeply subordinated notes & undated subordinated notes, issue premium amortisations

(2) The distribution to be paid is calculated based on a pay-out ratio of 50% of the underlying Group net income, after deduction of deeply subordinated notes and on undated subordinated notes

(3) Amounts restated compared with the financial statements published in 2021 (See Note 1.7 of the financial statements) RONE calculation: Average capital allocated to Core Businesses (in EURm) In EURm Q3 22 Q3 21 Change 9M 22 9M 21 Change French Retail Banking 12,876 11,867 +8.5% 12,331 12,065 +2.2% International Retail Banking and Financial Services 10,505 10,340 +1.6% 10,681 10,154 +5.2% Global Banking and Investor Solutions 15,072 14,486 +4.0% 14,619 13,824 +5.8% Core Businesses 38,453 36,693 +4.8% 37,631 36,042 +4.4% Corporate Center 16,811 16,254 +3.4% 17,291 16,177 +6.9% Group 55,264 52,947 +4.4% 54,922 52,219 +5.2% NB: Amounts restated in Q1 22 to take into account the transfer of Private Banking activities (French and international) to the French Retail Banking. Includes activities transferred after the disposal of Lyxor

8 - Net assets and tangible net assets Net assets and tangible net assets are defined in the methodology, page 46 of the Group’s 2022 Universal Registration Document. The items used to calculate them are presented below: End of period (in EURm) 9M 22 H1 22 2021 Shareholders' equity Group share 66,311 64,583 65,067 Deeply subordinated notes (9,350) (8,683) (8,003) Undated subordinated notes Interest of deeeply & undated subodinated notes, issue premium amortisations(1) (80) (8) 20 Bookvalue of own shares in trading portfolio (125) (222) 37 Net Asset Value 56,756 55,669 57,121 Goodwill (3,667) (3,667) (3,624) Intangible Assets (2,788) (2,672) (2,733) Net Tangible Asset Value 50,301 49,330 50,764 Number of shares used to calculate NAPS(2) 817,789 831,045 831,162 Net Asset Value per Share 69.4 67.0 68.7 Net Tangible Asset Value per Share 61.5 59.4 61.1 (1) Interest payable to holders of deeply subordinated notes & undated subordinated notes, issue premium amortisations

(2) The number of shares considered is the number of ordinary shares outstanding as at end of period, excluding treasury shares and buybacks, but including the trading shares held by the Group.

In accordance with IAS 33, historical data per share prior to the date of detachment of a preferential subscription right are restated by the adjustment coefficient for the transaction.

9 - Calculation of Earnings Per Share (EPS) The EPS published by Societe Generale is calculated according to the rules defined by the IAS 33 standard (see page 45 of Societe Generale’s 2022 Universal Registration Document). The corrections made to Group net income in order to calculate EPS correspond to the restatements carried out for the calculation of ROE and ROTE. As specified on page 45 of Societe Generale’s 2022 Universal Registration Document, the Group also publishes EPS adjusted for the impact of non-economic and exceptional items presented in methodology note No. 5.

The calculation of Earnings Per Share is described in the following table: Average number of shares (thousands) 9M 22 H1 22 2021 Existing shares 844,376 842,540 853,371 Deductions Shares allocated to cover stock option plans and free shares awarded to staff 6,050 6,041 3,861 Other own shares and treasury shares 10,566 5,416 3,249 Number of shares used to calculate EPS(1) 827,760 831,084 846,261 Group net Income 858 (640) 5,641 Interest on deeply subordinated notes and undated subordinated notes (404) (278) (590) Adjusted Group net income (in EURm) 454 (918) 5,051 EPS (in EUR) 0.55 (1.10) 5.97 Underlying EPS(2) (in EUR) 4.68 2.87 5.52 (1) The number of shares considered is the average number of ordinary shares outstanding during the period, excluding treasury shares and buybacks, but including the trading shares held by the Group.

(2) Calculated on the basis of underlying Group net income (excluding linearisation of IFRIC 21). 10 - The Societe Generale Group’s Common Equity Tier 1 capital is calculated in accordance with applicable CRR2/CRD5 rules. The fully loaded solvency ratios are presented pro forma for current earnings, net of dividends, for the current financial year, unless specified otherwise. When there is reference to phased-in ratios, these do not include the earnings for the current financial year, unless specified otherwise. The leverage ratio is also calculated according to applicable CRR2/CRD5 rules including the phased-in following the same rationale as solvency ratios.

