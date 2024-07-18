Societe Generale: a general in charge of security
Corentin Lancrenon joins the banking group after 35 years in the armed forces, mainly in the world of intelligence and special operations. Since 2022, he has been in charge of operations within the DGSE.
In his new role, he will be responsible for ensuring Societe Generale's overall security by maintaining the most appropriate organizational, technical and forward-looking security measures. He will operate in close liaison with public authorities.
