Societe Generale: a general in charge of security

July 18, 2024

Societe Generale has announced the appointment of General Corentin Lancrenon as Head of Security, effective October 1. Reporting to Francis Donnat, General Secretary of Societe Generale, he will become a member of the Group's Management Committee.



Corentin Lancrenon joins the banking group after 35 years in the armed forces, mainly in the world of intelligence and special operations. Since 2022, he has been in charge of operations within the DGSE.



In his new role, he will be responsible for ensuring Societe Generale's overall security by maintaining the most appropriate organizational, technical and forward-looking security measures. He will operate in close liaison with public authorities.



