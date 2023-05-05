Advanced search
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. France
  4. Euronext Paris
  5. Société Générale
  6. News
  7. Summary
    GLE   FR0000130809

SOCIÉTÉ GÉNÉRALE

(GLE)
  Report
Real-time Euronext Paris  -  11:36:23 2023-05-05 am EDT
21.62 EUR   +2.98%
Societe Generale : announces the appointment of Anne-Sophie Chauveau-Galas as Group Chief Human Resources Officer
PU
06:08aEuropeans up; Italy construction still contracting
AN
06:04aSocGen's Overnight Economic News Summary
MT
Societe Generale : announces the appointment of Anne-Sophie Chauveau-Galas as Group Chief Human Resources Officer

05/05/2023 | 12:22pm EDT
Societe Generale announces the appointment of Anne-Sophie Chauveau-Galas as Group Chief Human Resources Officer as of May 24, 2023. As previously indicated, she will be part of the future Group Executive Committee under the leadership of Slawomir Krupa, who is expected to take office after the Annual General Meeting of May 23, 2023.

Anne-Sophie Chauveau-Galaswas Chief Human Resources Officer of ALSTOM Group and Member of the Executive Committee since May 2019. She joined ALSTOM in 2001 where she held various Human Resources positions, building a deep expertise in international organizations and talent development, change management and promotion of diversity & inclusion.

Slawomir Krupacomments: "I am happy that Anne-Sophie joins the talented women and men who will constitute our future Executive Committee. All teams of the Group will benefit from her 25 years of experience and expertise in international human resources. With her support, we will build on Societe Generale's attractiveness, further strengthen the development and engagement of employees, and further promote diversity."

Biography
Anne-Sophie Chauveau-Galaswas previously Chief Human Resources Officer and member of the ALSTOM Group Executive Committee since May 2019.
She started her career in 1998 with Alcatel and then BSN (Danone) in the field of Human Resources. Since 2001, Anne-Sophie has held various operational HR positions before becoming Talent Management Director in 2005 for the Alstom Power sector. She joined the HR department of the Transport sector in 2009 and subsequently became Vice President HR Europe and Social Relations of the ALSTOM Group in 2015.
As Group Chief Human Resources Officer, she has accompanied the transformation of the company since 2019, notably with the merger and integration of Bombardier Transportation.
She holds a Master's degree in Management from EDHEC Business School.

Press contacts:
Jean-Baptiste Froville_+33 1 58 98 68 00_ jean-baptiste.froville@socgen.com
Amandine Grison_+33 1 41 45 92 40_ amandine.grison@socgen.com

Attachments

Disclaimer

Société Générale SA published this content on 05 May 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 05 May 2023 16:20:10 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
Financials
Sales 2023 27 559 M 30 325 M 30 325 M
Net income 2023 3 344 M 3 679 M 3 679 M
Net Debt 2023 - - -
P/E ratio 2023 5,48x
Yield 2023 7,42%
Capitalization 16 792 M 18 477 M 18 477 M
Capi. / Sales 2023 0,61x
Capi. / Sales 2024 0,59x
Nbr of Employees 115 466
Free-Float 92,5%
Chart SOCIÉTÉ GÉNÉRALE
Duration : Period :
Société Générale Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends SOCIÉTÉ GÉNÉRALE
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 21
Last Close Price 21,00 €
Average target price 33,01 €
Spread / Average Target 57,2%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Frédéric Oudéa Chief Executive Officer & Director
Claire Dumas Group Chief Financial Officer
Lorenzo Bini Smaghi Independent Chairman
Carlos Goncalves Chief Information Officer
Alain Voiment Chief Technology Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
SOCIÉTÉ GÉNÉRALE-10.58%18 477
JPMORGAN CHASE & CO.1.40%391 937
INDUSTRIAL AND COMMERCIAL BANK OF CHINA LIMITED8.71%241 436
BANK OF AMERICA CORPORATION-18.51%215 087
CHINA CONSTRUCTION BANK CORPORATION9.61%173 291
BANK OF CHINA LIMITED14.08%154 680
