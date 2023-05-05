Societe Generale announces the appointment of Anne-Sophie Chauveau-Galas as Group Chief Human Resources Officer as of May 24, 2023. As previously indicated, she will be part of the future Group Executive Committee under the leadership of Slawomir Krupa, who is expected to take office after the Annual General Meeting of May 23, 2023.

Anne-Sophie Chauveau-Galaswas Chief Human Resources Officer of ALSTOM Group and Member of the Executive Committee since May 2019. She joined ALSTOM in 2001 where she held various Human Resources positions, building a deep expertise in international organizations and talent development, change management and promotion of diversity & inclusion.

Slawomir Krupa comments: "I am happy that Anne-Sophie joins the talented women and men who will constitute our future Executive Committee. All teams of the Group will benefit from her 25 years of experience and expertise in international human resources. With her support, we will build on Societe Generale's attractiveness, further strengthen the development and engagement of employees, and further promote diversity."

Biography

Anne-Sophie Chauveau-Galaswas previously Chief Human Resources Officer and member of the ALSTOM Group Executive Committee since May 2019.

She started her career in 1998 with Alcatel and then BSN (Danone) in the field of Human Resources. Since 2001, Anne-Sophie has held various operational HR positions before becoming Talent Management Director in 2005 for the Alstom Power sector. She joined the HR department of the Transport sector in 2009 and subsequently became Vice President HR Europe and Social Relations of the ALSTOM Group in 2015.

As Group Chief Human Resources Officer, she has accompanied the transformation of the company since 2019, notably with the merger and integration of Bombardier Transportation.

She holds a Master's degree in Management from EDHEC Business School.

