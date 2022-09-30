Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. France
  4. Euronext Paris
  5. Société Générale
  6. News
  7. Summary
    GLE   FR0000130809

SOCIÉTÉ GÉNÉRALE

(GLE)
  Report
Real-time Euronext Paris  -  11:39 2022-09-30 am EDT
20.42 EUR   +1.44%
12:04pSociete Generale : announces the proposed acquisition of PayXpert to strengthen payment solutions in Europe for retail and online merchants
PU
11:44aFactbox-Key facts about Slawomir Krupa, SocGen's next CEO
RE
11:13aSocGen confirms investment banking executive Krupa as its new CEO
RE
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Societe Generale : announces the proposed acquisition of PayXpert to strengthen payment solutions in Europe for retail and online merchants

09/30/2022 | 12:04pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
  • Societe Generale today announces the signing of an agreement to acquire a majority stake in the fintech PayXpert. The proposed acquisition would allow the Bank to broaden its offering for retail and online merchants and to pursue its ambition to be a leader in payment acceptance in Europe.
  • PayXpert, a fintech specialised in payment services, offers retail and online merchants secure solutions for accepting customer payments both in-store and remotely, and for all payment methods (card, mobile applications, QR code, etc.).
  • With this transaction, Societe Generale would enhance the payment experience to offer one of the most comprehensive and innovative services on the market, notably by developing its omnichannel commerce solutions in Europe.
  • Together, Societe Generale and PayXpert would contribute to developing retail and online merchants' business by offering them differentiating and value-added services encompassing payments and complementary services such as financing and insurance solutions.

As a recognised and long-standing player in all aspects of merchant services and card payments' processing in France, Societe Generale provides both online and in-store payment solutions.

The accelerated pace of change in consumer behaviours (Buy Now Pay Later - BNPL, integrated insurance services...), new technologies, and the emergence of specialised fintechs are reshaping the payments market. Societe Generale constantly adapts its offering and innovates to address new customer journeys. As an example, the Bank has completed its offering with solutions for marketplaces, as well as payment initiation services for both e-commerce and physical points of sale.

To facilitate these new consumer behaviours and continue to offer clients a seamless and integrated payment experience, Societe Generale announces its plan to acquire a majority stake in PayXpert.

With this acquisition, Societe Generale would broaden its offering for retail and online merchants and pursue its ambition to be a leading player in payment acceptance in Europe.

Since its creation in 2009, PayXpert has offered payment acceptance services for both card and alternative payment methods, locally and internationally, as well as complementary value-added services across multiple channels - including solutions that cater to blind and visually impaired customers. Innovation and payments accessibility to all is a core component of PayXpert's strategy, which has built a simple, personalised and inclusive services ecosystem and payments experience.

PayXpert is also a Payment Institution enabling it to process payments and receive funds from those payments for European merchants. The Fintech has partnerships for processing payments across national and local networks - including Visa, Mastercard, Cartes Bancaires, WeChat Pay, and Alipay - to support consumer payments from more than 170 countries and in over 150 currencies, making day-to-day management easier for merchants.

Drawing on Societe Generale's networks and subsidiaries in France and across Europe, PayXpert would pursue its geographic expansion to serve more merchants with a broader range of integrated services. Societe Generale's support would allow PayXpert to accelerate its technological and commercial developments.

Societe Generale's experience in merchant acquiring and its expertise in specialised financial services would deepen PayXpert's offering.Societe Generale's and PayXpert's merchant clients would benefit from additional payments, financing and insurance solutions to address an increasingly wider range of customer needs and optimise sales as a result. This would give Societe Generale and PayXpert's merchant clients access to a payment offering enriched with differentiating and value-added services."The acquisition of PayXpert wouldenhance our payment solutions offering by providing increasingly comprehensive and innovative services to our retail and online merchants. It reflects our determination to maintain an integrated approach to payments and is consistent with Societe Generale's long-standing and innovative policy of cooperation with fintechs," said Aurore Gaspar Colson, Deputy Head of Societe Generale Retail Banking in France.

"Our shared vision, together with the synergy of the Societe Generale and PayXpert teams, would enable us to consolidate an innovative offering for merchants of all sizes. With a modular and multi-acquirer solution geared towards cross-border and omnichannel needs, the envisaged integration would position us as a first-choice player as new specialists enter the market," stated Nicolas Riegert, Founder and CEO of PayXpert.

The execution of the transaction remains subject to the approval of the relevant authorities. It would not have a material impact on the Core Tier 1 ratio of Societe Generale group.

Disclaimer

Société Générale SA published this content on 30 September 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 30 September 2022 16:03:09 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about SOCIÉTÉ GÉNÉRALE
12:04pSociete Generale : announces the proposed acquisition of PayXpert to strengthen payment so..
PU
11:44aFactbox-Key facts about Slawomir Krupa, SocGen's next CEO
RE
11:13aSocGen confirms investment banking executive Krupa as its new CEO
RE
11:06aSociete Generale : Slawomir Krupa put forward as future CEO by the Board of Directors
GL
10:38aSociete Generale and Altalurra Ventures invest in impak ratings, a leading impact analy..
AQ
09:10aSocGen Board Said to Appoint Investment Banking Head as New Group CEO
MT
06:29aSlawomir Krupa set to become new boss of SocGen, Figaro reports
RE
05:49aSocGen Provides Latin America Macroeconomic Data, Policy Events Weekly Update
MT
05:16aSociete Generale to Acquire Majority Stake in French Fintech PayXpert
MT
09/29Maire Tecnimont, Two Banks Sued by Swiss Fertilizer Company Over Stalled Plant Construc..
MT
More news
Analyst Recommendations on SOCIÉTÉ GÉNÉRALE
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2022 26 753 M 26 131 M 26 131 M
Net income 2022 955 M 933 M 933 M
Net Debt 2022 - - -
P/E ratio 2022 22,4x
Yield 2022 8,75%
Capitalization 16 834 M 16 443 M 16 443 M
Capi. / Sales 2022 0,63x
Capi. / Sales 2023 0,62x
Nbr of Employees 117 000
Free-Float 94,0%
Chart SOCIÉTÉ GÉNÉRALE
Duration : Period :
Société Générale Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends SOCIÉTÉ GÉNÉRALE
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 22
Last Close Price 20,13 €
Average target price 33,95 €
Spread / Average Target 68,7%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Frédéric Oudéa Chief Executive Officer & Director
Claire Dumas Group Chief Financial Officer
Lorenzo Bini Smaghi Chairman
Carlos Goncalves Chief Information Officer
Gaëlle Olivier Chief Operating Officer & Deputy General Manager
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
SOCIÉTÉ GÉNÉRALE-33.37%16 443
JPMORGAN CHASE & CO.-31.80%312 252
BANK OF AMERICA CORPORATION-30.16%246 360
INDUSTRIAL AND COMMERCIAL BANK OF CHINA LIMITED-18.64%203 533
WELLS FARGO & COMPANY-15.59%153 619
CHINA CONSTRUCTION BANK CORPORATION-18.33%142 490