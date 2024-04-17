Société Générale: appointment of Antoine Jacquemin

Societe Generale announces the appointment of Antoine Jacquemin as Global Head of Fixed Income, Foreign Exchange and Investment Sales to non-financial corporates within Societe Generale's Market Activities.



He will report to Sylvain Cartier, Co-Head of Societe Generale Market Activities, and Yann Garnier, Head of Sales, Coverage and Research for Societe Generale Market Activities.



' With his teams, his mission is to support non-financial companies in their hedging, liability management and investment needs, as well as in their strategic initiatives' says the group.



In 2012, while based in London, Antoine Jacquemin was promoted to Deputy Head of Corporate Sales for Western Europe, in addition to his responsibilities within the MRA group.



In 2019, he continues his career in Paris, retaining responsibility for the MRA and taking over the management of corporate interest rate and foreign exchange sales for Europe outside France. Since 2021, Antoine Jacquemin has also been Global Head of the Structured Finance Hedging team.



