Société Générale: appointment of Isabelle Martinon

January 16, 2024

The Group announces the appointment of Isabelle Martinon as Director of SG SMC and SG Société Générale in Corsica, effective April 1, 2024.



Based in Marseille, Isabelle Martinon will be SG's representative to the various regional, economic, social and administrative bodies within her remit, and will define the bank's major orientations at regional level and the means to implement them.



' In her new role, Isabelle Martinon, surrounded by her teams, aims to provide the best possible service to individual, professional and corporate customers in all the departments she covers, and to support the economic development of the regions she will oversee', says the group.



SG SMC is the regional arm of the SG bank, covering the Alpes-de-Haute-Provence, Alpes Maritimes, Bouches-du-Rhône, Hautes-Alpes, Var and Vaucluse departments. SG Société Générale en Corse covers the departments of Haute-Corse and Corse-du-Sud.



