Société Générale: appointment of Ludovic Van de Voorde

November 23, 2023 at 06:13 am EST

Société Générale announces the appointment of Ludovic Van de Voorde to the position of Head of Consumer Credit Services, effective December 1. He will report to Delphine Garcin-Meunier, Head of Mobility and International Retail Banking & Financial Services.



Ludovic Van de Voorde has been Managing Director of CGI Finance since September 2021, and will retain this role in his new position.



Within the Mobility and International Retail Banking & Financial Services Department, he will be responsible for the entire consumer credit perimeter.



His mission will be to steer the business while defining a synergistic roadmap focused on business performance and profitability. Ludovic has a wealth of experience within the Group in both retail banking and consumer credit, which will be an asset in the success of his new missions', says the Group.



