    GLE   FR0000130809

SOCIÉTÉ GÉNÉRALE

(GLE)
12:49pSociete Generale drawn by U.S. SEC into its widening messaging probe
26.62 EUR   -5.03%
12:49pSociete Generale drawn by U.S. SEC into its widening messaging probe
RE
12:42pFrench Bourse Closes Lower Amid Flurry of Earnings Reports
MT
12:31pEuropean Equities Close Mostly Higher on Earnings Reports, Upbeat Fed
MT
Societe Generale drawn by U.S. SEC into its widening messaging probe

02/08/2023 | 12:49pm EST
FILE PHOTO: Logo of Societe Generale outside a bank office in Nantes

(Reuters) - Societe Generale, France's third biggest bank, has been drawn into a probe by the U.S. securities regulator on whether its staff had used unauthorized messaging platforms, according to the lender's annual report released on Wednesday.

The U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) sought information from SocGen's U.S. unit related to "compliance with record-keeping requirements in connection with business-related communications on messaging platforms that were not approved by the firm," the lender said in its report.

The SEC in 2021 began probing into how Wall Street banks were keeping track of employees' digital communications, Reuters reported at the time, and later the Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC) was also scrutinizing the issue, bank disclosures showed. 

The probe also impacted banking giants including JPMorgan Chase & Co and Bank of America and banks were collectively asked to pay more than $1 billion in regulatory fines for employees' use of unapproved messaging tools, including email and apps like WhatsApp.

The inquiry "follows a number of regulatory settlements in 2022 with other firms covering similar matters," SocGen's annual report said. The information related to the SEC was buried on page 209. The bank added that it is "cooperating with the investigation".

Societe Generale declined to comment further on the inquiry.

(Reporting by Jaiveer Shekhawat in Bengaluru and Saeed Azhar in New York; Editing by Shailesh Kuber)


© Reuters 2023
