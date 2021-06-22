Log in
    GLE   FR0000130809

SOCIÉTÉ GÉNÉRALE

(GLE)
Societe Generale : Appointments of Sylvain Cartier and Alexandre Fleury as Co-Heads of Global Markets activities

06/22/2021 | 02:29am EDT
Societe Generale announces today the appointments of Sylvain Cartier and Alexandre Fleury as Co-Heads of Global Markets activities as of 22 June 2021. They also become members of the Group's Management Committee. They replace Jean-François Grégoire who will pursue new projects outside the Group.

Sylvain Cartier and Alexandre Fleury were respectively Head of Credit, Fixed Income & Currencies and Head of Equities & Equity Derivatives, positions which they will retain in their new roles. They report to Slawomir Krupa, Head of Global Banking and Investor Solutions.

'In the context of the implementation of our new strategic roadmap in Global Banking and Investor Solutions, this new management structure of the market division, tighter and under my direct supervision, will allow to strengthen day-to-day cooperation, alignment and agility within Global Markets, which is essential for the proper execution of our strategic initiatives and the added value we provide to clients. Sylvain Cartier and Alexandre Fleury are uniquely qualified to carry out these initiatives, with their long experience in market businesses and their expertise, both complementary and global.

On behalf of the General Management, I would like to thank Jean-François Grégoire for his contribution to the development of our markets activities around the world these past few years and, more recently, for overseeing the successful repositioning of the product range after the impacts of the crisis in 2020' said Slawomir Krupa.

BIOGRAPHIES

Sylvain Cartier is appointed co-head of Global Markets activities on 22 June 2021, while retaining his position as Head of Fixed Income, Credit and Currencies, which he has held since Q3 2019.

Previously, Sylvain was Head of Global Markets for Americas since November 2017 and Head of Fixed Income and Currencies for Americas since 2014, both based in New-York. Prior to that, Sylvain was Head of Trading for Fixed Income and Currencies in Asia Pacific since 2012 and acted as Head of Treasury for Societe Generale in Asia, based in Hong-Kong. He held different positions in the region: he was Head of Emerging Markets Trading in Singapore since 2008 and Treasurer for Societe Generale in Tokyo in 2007. Sylvain spent three years in London from 2001 as a Senior Originator for financial institutions, and five years thereafter in Tokyo where he was a Trader on Japanese bond prior to moving to the bank side on the money market desk. He joined Societe Generale in 1993 as a trader.

Sylvain is a graduate of HEC Montreal.

Alexandre Fleuryis appointed co-head of Global Markets activities on 22 June 2021, while retaining his position as Head of Equities and Equity Derivatives which he has held since June 2018. He was previously Global Head of Equities Structured Products and Structured Financing at Bank of America Merrill Lynch since 2016.

Alexandre started his career in California working on the development of portfolio optimization software. He then spent 10 years at Societe Generale being successively based in Tokyo, New York and Paris where he carried out responsibilities in Structured Equity Derivatives Trading and Structured Credit Derivatives Trading. In 2009, he joined Credit Suisse to become Head of Quantitative Futures Trading Strategies. In 2011, he moved to Morgan Stanley where he acted as Head of Equities Structured Products for Europe and Asia, Head of European Flow Index Trading and Global Head of Hybrids Trading.

Alexandre Fleury is a graduate of the Ecole Centrale Paris, France and has a Master of Science from the University of California, Berkeley, USA.

Press Contact:

Jean-Baptiste Froville - +33 1 58 98 68 00 - jean-baptiste.froville@socgen.com

Disclaimer

Société Générale SA published this content on 22 June 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 22 June 2021 06:28:03 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
