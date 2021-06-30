Societe Generale : Appointments within Societe Generale

Societe Generale announces the following appointments, effective as of 5 July 2021:

Bertrand Cozzarolo is appointed Head of Sales and Marketing , succeeding Philippe Amestoy, and reports to Marie-Christine Ducholet, Head of Societe Generale Retail Banking in France .

Philippe Amestoy and Georges Wega are appointed Deputy Heads of International Retail Banking for Africa, the Mediterranean Basin & Overseas (AFMO), alongside Laurent Goutard, Head of the Business Unit.

In their new roles, Bertrand Cozzarolo and Georges Wega join the Societe Generale Group Management Committee, of which PhilippeAmestoyis already a member.

Mareme Mbaye Ndiaye is appointed Head of the Central and Eastern Africa region. As such, she joins AFMO's executive committee.

« With their solid experience in Retail banking and their expertise, Bertrand Cozzarolo, Philippe Amestoy, Georges Wega and Mareme Mbaye Ndiaye are uniquely qualified to support the transformation and development of the retail banking networks in France and Africa, and to further enhance synergies within the Group » said Philippe Aymerich, Group Deputy Chief Executive Officer in charge of French and International Retail Banking activities.

BIOGRAPHIES

Bertrand Cozzarolo started his career in 2000 as a General Inspector of Finance at the French Ministry of Economy and Finance. He joined Societe Generale in 2004 as a financial research officer. In 2006, he was appointed Chief Financial Officer of the Group's Egyptian retail banking subsidiary, before being appointed deputy General Manager of Societe Generale Expressbank (Bulgaria) in 2009. He returned to France in 2011 as Chief of Staff to Frédéric Oudéa, Chairman and CEO of the Group. From 2015 to 2021, he held different positions within Societe Generale French Retail Banking (BDDF) first as deputy Head of Strategy, Digital and Client Relationship, then as deputy Head of Clients, Distribution and Marketing. In January 2021 he took over as Head of Corporate Department (SMEs) in addition to his functions.

Bertrand Cozzarolo is a graduate of Sciences Po Paris and the École Nationale d'Administration in France.

Philippe Amestoy started his career at Arthur Andersen before joining the Societe Generale inspection department in 1987. In 1998, he became Vice President of Societe Generale's Argentinean subsidiary, before being appointed General Manager of Union Internationale de Banques in Tunisia in 2002, when it was privatized and acquired by Societe Generale. In 2007, he was promoted to General Director of the South West region within the French network. From 2011 to 2015, he was Deputy General Manager of Credit du Nord, in charge of marketing and sales. In 2015, he was appointed Deputy Chief Executive Officer of Credit du Nord Group. In 2017 he became Head of Operations and Transformation for the Societe Generale French network and was appointed Head of the Societe Generale Retail Banking network in France in June 2019.

Philippe Amestoy is a graduate of Sciences Po Paris and of the University of Paris-Dauphine.

Georges Wega has a long industrial and banking experience acquired during his career, first at Postes Canada (Ottawa), then General Electric (Brussels and Amsterdam), Barclays Bank PLC in London, and within United Bank for Africa (UBA) initially in Nigeria, then in Cameroon where he was during 4 years Chief Executive Officer of UBA Cameroon. He then joined Societe Generale in 2014 as Deputy CEO of Societe Generale Cameroun, before being appointed Chief Executive Officer of Societe Generale Sénégal in August 2016. Since July 2018, he has been Head of the Western Africa region.

Georges Wega holds an engineering degree and a master's degree in industrial engineering from the University of Quebec, Canada.

Mareme MBAYE NDIAYE has a 20-year experience in finance, particularly in Ecobank Group. She has successively held the positions in Wholesale banking at Ecobank Senegal, as CEO of Ecobank Gambia and later Ecobank Rwanda. Her tenure as chief of staff to the Group CEO of Ecobank Transnational Incorporated gave her oversight of strategy and business process management. In December 2018, Mareme joined Societe Generale Group and was appointed CEO of Societe Generale Cameroun.

Mareme Mbaye Ndiaye holds a bachelor's degree in business administration (BBA) and a Master's degree in Management and Financial Economics from HEC Montreal, Canada.

