    GLE   FR0000130809

SOCIÉTÉ GÉNÉRALE

(GLE)
Real-time Quote. Real-time Euronext Paris - 05/05 11:37:05 am
23.635 EUR   +1.88%
Societe Generale : RESULTS AT MARCH 31ST 2021

05/06/2021 | 01:39am EDT
SHARP REBOUND IN EARNINGS
Revenues up +21% vs. Q1 20 at EUR 6.2bn (+25%*), with a good performance in all the businesses particularly in Global Markets, Financial Services and Financing & Advisory
Continued discipline on costs, with underlying operating expenses down -2.2%(1)vs. Q1 20 despite the increase in the contribution to the Single Resolution Fund and variable charges in conjunction with the increase in revenues, leading to a very strong positive jaws effect
Doubling of underlying gross operating income vs. Q1 20 to EUR 2.1bn(1)
Underlying Group net income of EUR 1.3bn(1), reported Group net income of EUR 814 million
Profitability (ROTE) at 10.1%(1) CONFIRMATION OF THE QUALITY OF THE BALANCE SHEET and the group's financial SOLIDITY
Low cost of risk at 21 basis points in Q1 21, with provisions on performing loans stable at a high level
2021 cost of risk expected between 30 and 35 basis points
CET 1 ratio level at 13.5%(2)at end-March 2021, around 450 basis points above the regulatory requirement
Efficient capital allocation between businesses2021 PRIORITIES: SUPPORTING CUSTOMERS AND EXECUTION OF STRATEGIC INITIATIVES TOWARDS SUSTAINABLE GROWTH
Objective of supporting our customers in emerging from the crisis and their energy and digital transition
Merger of the networks in France
Expansion of growth drivers (record client onboarding at Boursorama and acquisition of the activities of Banco Sabadell by ALD)
Definition of a new roadmap for Global Banking & Investor Solutions aimed at delivering sustainable growth
Finalisation of the Group's refocusing programme following the announcement of exclusive discussions being entered into with Amundi with a view to the disposal of Lyxor's asset management activities

Frédéric Oudéa, the Group's Chief Executive Officer, commented:
'This excellent start to the year confirms, in particular, the relevance of the decisions taken in recent quarters and their successful execution. It is amajor milestone for the Group and enables us to approach 2021 with confidence and determination, confirming our ability to achieve our financial targets. In line with 2020, and in a still uncertain environment on the health and economic front, our teams have maintained their exceptional commitment to supporting our customers and economies. From a commercial and financial viewpoint, the sharp rebound in our revenues, in keeping with the two previous quarters, our continued cost discipline and good risk management have enabled a very significant recovery in our earnings and profitability. We have also provided further confirmation of the quality of our balance sheet and loan portfolio. Consequently, over the next few quarters, priority will be given firstly to supporting our customers in gradually emerging from the crisis, relaunching their activity and adjusting their business models to digital and CSR challenges and secondly, to the effective implementation of our growth, innovation and operational efficiency initiatives which are strong value creators.'

(1)underlying data. See methodology note No. 5 for the transition from accounting data to underlying data

(2)including 25 basis points in respect of IFRS 9 phasing

The footnote * in this document corresponds to data adjusted for changes in Group Structure and at constant exchange rates

Disclaimer

Société Générale SA published this content on 06 May 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 06 May 2021 05:38:03 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Financials
Sales 2021 23 180 M 27 821 M 27 821 M
Net income 2021 1 726 M 2 071 M 2 071 M
Net Debt 2021 - - -
P/E ratio 2021 11,7x
Yield 2021 4,27%
Capitalization 20 059 M 24 074 M 24 075 M
Capi. / Sales 2021 0,87x
Capi. / Sales 2022 0,85x
Nbr of Employees 126 391
Free-Float 93,0%
Chart SOCIÉTÉ GÉNÉRALE
Duration : Period :
Société Générale Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends SOCIÉTÉ GÉNÉRALE
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 22
Average target price 21,92 €
Last Close Price 23,64 €
Spread / Highest target 26,9%
Spread / Average Target -7,25%
Spread / Lowest Target -56,0%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Frédéric Oudéa Chief Executive Officer & Director
William Kadouch-Chassaing Group CFO, Deputy General manager & Head-Finance
Lorenzo Bini Smaghi Chairman
Giovanni Luca Soma Manager-Business Unit Europe
Carlos Goncalves Head-Global Technology Services
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
SOCIÉTÉ GÉNÉRALE38.85%24 074
JPMORGAN CHASE & CO.23.96%471 432
TURKIYE GARANTI BANKASI A.S.-30.09%367 167
BANK OF AMERICA CORPORATION36.56%351 342
INDUSTRIAL AND COMMERCIAL BANK OF CHINA LIMITED-0.20%269 190
CHINA MERCHANTS BANK CO., LTD.19.91%204 640