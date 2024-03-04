Société Générale: new Deputy Chief Risk Officer

Societe Generale announces the appointment of Ludivine Labarre as Group Deputy Chief Risk Officer, effective March 1, 2024.



Ludivine Labarre reports to Stéphane Landon, Group Chief Risk Officer, and becomes a member of Societe Generale's Management Committee.



' Her in-depth knowledge of the Group as well as her expertise in financing and risk management will be key assets in continuing to contribute to the development of Societe Generale's activities, while maintaining a risk profile and operational excellence that meet the highest standards in the banking industry' says the group.



In addition, the advisory and execution skills that Ludivine has developed in supporting strategic clients, in particular her in-depth knowledge of ESG challenges and opportunities, will be invaluable in supporting the Group's strategy,' adds Société Générale.



