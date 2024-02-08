On the occasion of the publication of its 2023 results, Societe Generale announces that its Board of Directors has decided on its distribution policy for the past financial year, which aims to distribute 1.25 euros per share, i.e. a total amount of around one billion euros.

This distribution will be made up of share buybacks of around 280 million euros, and a cash dividend of 0.90 euros per share. Proposed at the AGM on May 22, this dividend will be detached on May 27 and paid on May 29.

