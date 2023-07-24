SUCCESS OF THE 2023GLOBAL EMPLOYEE SHARE OWNERSHIP PROGRAMME

Press release

Paris, 24 July 2023

Societe Generale announces successful completion of its 2023 Global Employee Share Ownership Programme.

The capital increase, reserved for current and retired employees under the framework of the Global Employee Share Ownership Programme, has been completed.

Almost 50,000 current and retired employees in 40 countries have subscribed to the transaction.

The capital increase amounts to EUR 221.2 million, resulting in the issuance of 12,548,674 new shares.

Following the completion today, the share capital stands at EUR 1,025,947,048.75 euros and comprises 820,757,639 shares with a nominal value of EUR 1.25 per share.

The impact on the CET 1 ratio will be around +6 basis point and will be effective in the capital ratio at the end of Q3 23.

Details related to the number of voting rights and shares will be updated and available on the Societe Generale website under the section Monthly reports on total amount of voting rights and shares.

Employee share ownership is a collective commitment mechanism regularly implemented within Societe Generale to involve employees actively and sustainably in the development of the company and in contributing to and benefiting from long-term value creation. The 2023 programme was the 30th offered by the Bank.

Press contacts:

Jean-Baptiste Froville_+33 1 58 98 68 00_ jean-baptiste.froville@socgen.com

Fanny Rouby_+33 1 57 29 11 12_ fanny.rouby@socgen.com

Societe Generale

Societe Generale is one of the leading European financial services groups. Based on a diversified and integrated banking model, the Group combines financial strength and proven expertise in innovation with a strategy of sustainable growth. Committed to the positive transformations of the world’s societies and economies, Societe Generale and its teams seek to build, day after day, together with its clients, a better and sustainable future through responsible and innovative financial solutions.

Active in the real economy for over 150 years, with a solid position in Europe and connected to the rest of the world, Societe Generale has over 117,000 members of staff in 66 countries and supports on a daily basis 25 million individual clients, businesses and institutional investors around the world by offering a wide range of advisory services and tailored financial solutions. The Group is built on three complementary core businesses:

French Retail Banking with the SG bank, resulting from the merger of the two Societe Generale and Crédit du Nord networks, and Boursorama. Each offers a full range of financial services with omnichannel products at the cutting edge of digital innovation;

International Retail Banking, Insurance and Financial Services, with networks in Africa, Central and Eastern Europe and specialised businesses that are leaders in their markets;

with networks in Africa, Central and Eastern Europe and specialised businesses that are leaders in their markets; Global Banking and Investor Solutions, which offers recognised expertise, key international locations and integrated solutions.





Societe Generale is included in the principal socially responsible investment indices: DJSI (Europe), FTSE4Good (Global and Europe), Bloomberg Gender-Equality Index, Refinitiv Diversity and Inclusion Index, Euronext Vigeo (Europe and Eurozone), STOXX Global ESG Leaders indexes, and the MSCI Low Carbon Leaders Index (World and Europe).

In case of doubt regarding the authenticity of this press release, please go to the end of SocieteGenerale’s newsroom page where official Press Releases sent by Societe Generale can be certified using blockchain technology. A link will allow you to check the document’s legitimacy directly on the web page.

For more information, you can follow us on Twitter @societegenerale or visit our website societegenerale.com.

Attachment