|
Market Closed -
Other stock markets
|5-day change
|1st Jan Change
|23.1 EUR
|+0.46%
|-2.72%
|-3.83%
|Feb. 02
PARIS (Reuters) - French bank Societe Generale will announce 900 job cuts in France on Monday, daily Les Echos reported on Saturday. Jobs will be cut at the La Defense headquarters near Paris and in the IT department, the paper said.
It was not immediately possible to confirm the report.
(Reporting by Michel Rose; Editing by Toby Chopra)
|1st Jan change
|Capi.
|-3.83%
|19 813 M $
|+2.72%
|503 B $
|-0.59%
|264 B $
|-0.79%
|236 B $
|-0.12%
|177 B $
|-2.35%
|158 B $
|-0.86%
|151 B $
|-3.37%
|146 B $
|-2.07%
|137 B $
|-15.39%
|132 B $