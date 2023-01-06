Societe Generale_ Half-Year statement on the Liquidity agreement

HALF-YEAR STATEMENT ON THE LIQUIDITY AGREEMENT



Regulated Information

Paris, 06th January 2023

Half-year statement and information about the number of executed transactions and the exchanged volume regarding the liquidity agreement of SOCIETE GENERALE

Under the liquidity agreement signed between Societe Generale and Rothschild Martin Maurel, the following assets were held by the liquidity account as of 31 December 2022:

0 share

€ 5,016,581.00

As a reminder, on the last half-year liquidity contract statement as of 30 June 2022, the following assets were allocated to the liquidity account:

20,000 shares

€ 4,559,989.00

The following information presents the number of transactions executed on purchases and sales, as well as the volume exchanged on purchases and sales in shares number and in capital from 1st July to 31st December 2022 within the framework of the liquidity agreement signed between Societe Generale and Rothschild Martin Maurel.

DATE NUMBER OF PURCHASE TRANSACTIONS NUMBER OF SALE TRANSACTIONS QUANTITY OF PURCHASE QUANTITY OF SALE TOTAL PURCHASED AMOUNT TOTAL SOLD AMOUNT 01/07/2022 19 16 5,000 3,000 103,600.00 63,165.00 04/07/2022 8 2 1,750 500 36,109.50 10,405.00 05/07/2022 17 3 4,500 500 91,422.00 10,300.00 06/07/2022 2 2 750 1,000 14,508.00 19,776.00 07/07/2022 5 20 1,000 3,800 20,049.00 76,691.60 08/07/2022 14 31 3,250 7,200 66,192.75 147,772.80 11/07/2022 11 9 2,500 2,250 50,540.00 45,846.00 12/07/2022 16 21 3,350 3,850 67,050.25 77,477.40 13/07/2022 28 17 5,250 4,250 103,976.25 84,804.50 14/07/2022 22 4 5,750 1,250 112,631.00 24,617.50 15/07/2022 9 21 1,800 4,250 34,727.40 82,607.25 18/07/2022 8 21 2,000 3,500 40,218.00 70,245.00 19/07/2022 4 31 550 7,100 11,119.90 146,977.10 20/07/2022 15 15 3,300 3,250 68,897.40 68,519.75 21/07/2022 23 28 6,500 6,300 134,004.00 131,235.30 22/07/2022 17 7 4,200 2,050 85,923.60 42,342.75 25/07/2022 6 18 1,600 3,600 33,068.80 74,599.20 26/07/2022 5 7 1,600 2,000 32,923.20 41,412.00 27/07/2022 3 7 1,000 1,750 20,904.00 36,767.50 28/07/2022 3 5 1,500 2,750 31,498.50 58,195.50 29/07/2022 0 32 0 7,850 0 170,266.50 07/2022 235 317 57,150 72,000 1,159,363.55 1,484,023.65 01/08/2022 5 13 2,350 3,000 50,955.05 65,739.00 02/08/2022 7 11 1,750 2,250 37,567.25 48,712.50 03/08/2022 2 11 250 2,250 5,513.75 50,562.00 04/08/2022 4 11 750 2,000 16,953.00 45,378.00 05/08/2022 18 16 2,750 3,500 62,568.00 79,768.50 08/2022 36 62 7,850 13,000 173,557.05 290,160.00 TOTAL S2/2022 271 379 65,000 85,000 1,332,920.60 1,774,183.65

As a reminder, the liquidity contract has temporarily been suspended from 08th August to 31st December 2022 throughout the shares buyback period.



