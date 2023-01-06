Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. France
  4. Euronext Paris
  5. Société Générale
  6. News
  7. Summary
    GLE   FR0000130809

SOCIÉTÉ GÉNÉRALE

(GLE)
  Report
Real-time Euronext Paris  -  11:37 2023-01-06 am EST
25.51 EUR   +0.28%
11:46aSociete Generale_ Half-Year statement on the Liquidity agreement
GL
11:46aSociete Generale_ Half-Year statement on the Liquidity agreement
AQ
09:28aRheinmetall rises thanks to Marder delivery - figures barely move
DP
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Societe Generale_ Half-Year statement on the Liquidity agreement

01/06/2023 | 11:46am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

HALF-YEAR STATEMENT ON THE LIQUIDITY AGREEMENT

Regulated Information

Paris, 06th January 2023

Half-year statement and information about the number of executed transactions and the exchanged volume regarding the liquidity agreement of SOCIETE GENERALE

Under the liquidity agreement signed between Societe Generale and Rothschild Martin Maurel, the following assets were held by the liquidity account as of 31 December 2022:

  • 0 share
  • € 5,016,581.00

As a reminder, on the last half-year liquidity contract statement as of 30 June 2022, the following assets were allocated to the liquidity account:

  • 20,000 shares
  • € 4,559,989.00

The following information presents the number of transactions executed on purchases and sales, as well as the volume exchanged on purchases and sales in shares number and in capital from 1st July to 31st December 2022 within the framework of the liquidity agreement signed between Societe Generale and Rothschild Martin Maurel.

DATENUMBER OF PURCHASE TRANSACTIONSNUMBER OF SALE TRANSACTIONSQUANTITY OF PURCHASEQUANTITY OF SALETOTAL PURCHASED AMOUNTTOTAL SOLD AMOUNT
01/07/202219165,0003,000103,600.0063,165.00
04/07/2022821,75050036,109.5010,405.00
05/07/20221734,50050091,422.0010,300.00
06/07/2022227501,00014,508.0019,776.00
07/07/20225201,0003,80020,049.0076,691.60
08/07/202214313,2507,20066,192.75147,772.80
11/07/20221192,5002,25050,540.0045,846.00
12/07/202216213,3503,85067,050.2577,477.40
13/07/202228175,2504,250103,976.2584,804.50
14/07/20222245,7501,250112,631.0024,617.50
15/07/20229211,8004,25034,727.4082,607.25
18/07/20228212,0003,50040,218.0070,245.00
19/07/20224315507,10011,119.90146,977.10
20/07/202215153,3003,25068,897.4068,519.75
21/07/202223286,5006,300134,004.00131,235.30
22/07/20221774,2002,05085,923.6042,342.75
25/07/20226181,6003,60033,068.8074,599.20
26/07/2022571,6002,00032,923.2041,412.00
27/07/2022371,0001,75020,904.0036,767.50
28/07/2022351,5002,75031,498.5058,195.50
29/07/202203207,8500170,266.50
07/202223531757,15072,0001,159,363.551,484,023.65
01/08/20225132,3503,00050,955.0565,739.00
02/08/20227111,7502,25037,567.2548,712.50
03/08/20222112502,2505,513.7550,562.00
04/08/20224117502,00016,953.0045,378.00
05/08/202218162,7503,50062,568.0079,768.50
08/202236627,85013,000173,557.05290,160.00
TOTAL S2/202227137965,00085,0001,332,920.601,774,183.65

As a reminder, the liquidity contract has temporarily been suspended from 08th August to 31st December 2022 throughout the shares buyback period.


Press contact:
Jean-Baptiste Froville_+33 1 58 98 68 00_ jean-baptiste.froville@socgen.com
Fanny Rouby_+33 1 57 29 11 12_ fanny.rouby@socgen.com

Societe Generale

Societe Generale is one of the leading European financial services groups. Based on a diversified and integrated banking model, the Group combines financial strength and proven expertise in innovation with a strategy of sustainable growth. Committed to the positive transformations of the world’s societies and economies, Societe Generale and its teams seek to build, day after day, together with its clients, a better and sustainable future through responsible and innovative financial solutions.

Active in the real economy for over 150 years, with a solid position in Europe and connected to the rest of the world, Societe Generale has over 117,000 members of staff in 66 countries and supports on a daily basis 25 million individual clients, businesses and institutional investors around the world by offering a wide range of advisory services and tailored financial solutions. The Group is built on three complementary core businesses:

  • French Retail Banking with the SG bank, resulting from the merger of the two Societe Generale and Crédit du Nord networks, and Boursorama. Each offers a full range of financial services with omnichannel products at the cutting edge of digital innovation;
  • International Retail Banking, Insurance and Financial Services, with networks in Africa, Central and Eastern Europe and specialised businesses that are leaders in their markets;
  • Global Banking and Investor Solutions, which offers recognised expertise, key international locations and integrated solutions.


Societe Generale is included in the principal socially responsible investment indices: DJSI (Europe), FTSE4Good (Global and Europe), Bloomberg Gender-Equality Index, Refinitiv Diversity and Inclusion Index, Euronext Vigeo (Europe and Eurozone), STOXX Global ESG Leaders indexes, and the MSCI Low Carbon Leaders Index (World and Europe).
In case of doubt regarding the authenticity of this press release, please go to the end of Societe Generale’s newsroom page where official Press Releases sent by Societe Generale can be certified using blockchain technology. A link will allow you to check the document’s legitimacy directly on the web page.

For more information, you can follow us on Twitter @societegenerale or visit our website societegenerale.com.

Attachment


All news about SOCIÉTÉ GÉNÉRALE
11:46aSociete Generale_ Half-Year statement on the Liquidity agreement
GL
11:46aSociete Generale_ Half-Year statement on the Liquidity agreement
AQ
09:28aRheinmetall rises thanks to Marder delivery - figures barely move
DP
01/05INDEX-MONITOR/Linde delisting: SocGen expects Rheinmetall to join the Dax
DP
01/04SocGen's Wednesday Outlook for Currencies, Bonds, Macroeconomics, Policy Events
MT
01/04SocGen's Overnight Economic News Summary
MT
01/03Societe Generale : Information regarding executed transactions within the framework of a s..
GL
01/03SocGen on The Weekly Eurozone Sovereign Bonds Report Ending Friday
MT
01/03SocGen's Tuesday Outlook for Currencies, Bonds, Macroeconomics, Policy Events
MT
01/03SocGen's Overnight Economic News Summary
MT
More news
Analyst Recommendations on SOCIÉTÉ GÉNÉRALE
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2022 27 531 M 28 980 M 28 980 M
Net income 2022 1 506 M 1 585 M 1 585 M
Net Debt 2022 - - -
P/E ratio 2022 15,8x
Yield 2022 7,27%
Capitalization 21 280 M 22 400 M 22 400 M
Capi. / Sales 2022 0,77x
Capi. / Sales 2023 0,76x
Nbr of Employees 117 000
Free-Float 92,2%
Chart SOCIÉTÉ GÉNÉRALE
Duration : Period :
Société Générale Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends SOCIÉTÉ GÉNÉRALE
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 19
Last Close Price 25,44 €
Average target price 33,14 €
Spread / Average Target 30,3%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Frédéric Oudéa Chief Executive Officer & Director
Claire Dumas Group Chief Financial Officer
Lorenzo Bini Smaghi Independent Chairman
Carlos Goncalves Chief Information Officer
Alain Voiment Chief Technology Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
SOCIÉTÉ GÉNÉRALE8.35%22 400
JPMORGAN CHASE & CO.1.70%397 009
BANK OF AMERICA CORPORATION2.87%273 324
INDUSTRIAL AND COMMERCIAL BANK OF CHINA LIMITED2.99%215 696
WELLS FARGO & COMPANY3.29%161 641
CHINA CONSTRUCTION BANK CORPORATION2.05%161 543