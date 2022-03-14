Societe Generale : Climate Disclosure Report - December 2021

FOREWORD BY FRÉDÉRIC OUDÉA

FRÉDÉRIC OUDÉA

CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER

In 2021, more than 450 companies representing 40% of the world's financial assets came together in the Glasgow Financial Alliance for Net Zero (GFANZ). These institutions have collectively committed to align with net zero carbon emissions trajectories using science-based guidelines. This is a pivotal decision for the transition of the financial system to supporting a more responsible future.

For Societe Generale, pioneering science-based approaches and alliances to achieve the objectives of the Paris Agreement is part of our convictions. Hence, it felt natural to contribute to join as a founding member the Net Zero Banking Alliance (NZBA) and as a member the Net Zero Asset Owner Alliance (NZAOA), both belonging to the GFANZ.

Our world calls for change, for evolution, by placing the challenges of sustainable development as drivers of the transformations of our economies and societies. The Covid-19 pandemic has further accelerated the necessary reinvention of our business models, with rising expectations by stakeholders notably on climate commitments.

As one of the leading European financial services groups, based on a diversified and integrated banking model, the Group combines financial strength and proven expertise in innovation with a strategy of sustainable growth. The restatement of our purpose was an opportunity to allow us to put our responsibility, including our climate and environmental considerations, at the heart of our long-term vision. Committed to the positive transformations of the world's societies and economies, Societe Generale and its teams seek to build, day after day, together with its clients, a better and sustainable future through responsible and innovative financial solutions.

As a reference bank in the energy sector, Societe Generale will be a natural leader of the energy transition. We have committed to align our credit and investment portfolios with trajectories aiming for carbon neutrality by 2050, starting with highly carbon emissive sectors, as we did for the coal sector, and will support our clients in their transition. We will keep on working on defining alignment trajectories in industries such as real estate, automotive, steel and aviation. In all our activities - retail banking, corporate & investment banking, insurance or car leasing and fleet management - we are developing positive impact solutions in advisory, financing or investing services.

2021 was a time for action. We have strengthened our policies to no longer finance activities involving the exploration and production of unconventional hydrocarbons. And we are now engaged to halving our own operations carbon emissions between 2019 and 2030.

The group has decided in 2021 to further intensify its efforts to embed ESG objectives throughout the organisation and to become ESG by design.

The collective challenge of the energy transition is finding the appropriate rhythm according to the reality of the different geographies and sectors, taking social impact into account. As an institution involved in economies and societies, Societe Generale has a responsibility to support their transformation. Our 2021 Climate Disclosure report is illustrating our commitment to building a better and sustainable future.