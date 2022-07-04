Log in
  Homepage
  Equities
  Morocco
  Casablanca Stock Exchange
  Société Immobilière Balima
  News
  Summary
    BAL   MA0000011991

SOCIÉTÉ IMMOBILIÈRE BALIMA

(BAL)
End-of-day quote Casablanca Stock Exchange  -  2022-06-26
138.50 MAD   +3.36%
09:03aBAL : Payment of dividend
PU
2019SOCIÉTÉ IMMOBILIÈRE BALIMA(CBSE : BAL) added to MASI Index
CI
2019SOCIÉTÉ IMMOBILIÈRE BALIMA(CBSE : BAL) dropped from MASI Index
CI
BAL : Payment of dividend

07/04/2022 | 09:03am EDT
ENR.GOFIM.551.1

Date: 04/07/2022

Notice N° AV-2022-084

(Only the french version prevails)

Event

Payment of dividends

Involved Instrument(s)

BALIMA

- NOTICE SUBJECT

Payment of dividend by "BALIMA"

- REFERENCES

-In accordance with the Royal Decree (Dahir) N°1-16-151 of 21st Dhou al Qi`da 1437 (25th August, 2016), relating to the law N°19-14 on the Stock Exchange, Brokerage Firms and Financial Advisors, namely sections 5 and 6 ;

-Given the provisions of the Stock Exchange's General Regulation, approved by Annex of the Ministerial Order N°2208-19 of the 29th Chaoual 1440 (July 3rd, 2019),

namely sections 4.1.9, 4.1.10 and 4.3.6 ;

  • Taking into consideration the decision of the "BALIMA" general meeting held on 29/06/2022, and in particular the resolution concerning dividends ;
  • Characteristics of the operation

The characteristics of "BALIMA" dividend payment process are as follows:

Year

2021

Ticker

BAL

Ordinary dividend (MAD)

5,00

Exceptional dividend (MAD)

--

Total gross dividend (MAD)

5,00

Ex-dividend date

26/07/2022

Dividend Payment date

04/08/2022

Centralising agent

Attijariwafa Bank

1

ENR.GOFIM.551.1

Date: 04/07/2022

- Clearing and adjustment

On the ex-dividend date, the Casablanca Stock Exchange will:

  • Clear the order book for the instrument.
  • Adjust the reference price for the instrument according to the following formula: adjusted reference price = last trading price or adjusted price - the gross dividend amount.

2

Disclaimer

Société Immobilière Balima SA published this content on 04 July 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 04 July 2022 13:02:03 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials
Sales 2020 45,5 M 4,52 M 4,52 M
Net income 2020 10,1 M 1,00 M 1,00 M
Net cash 2020 43,8 M 4,35 M 4,35 M
P/E ratio 2020 17,3x
Yield 2020 4,60%
Capitalization 174 M 17,9 M 17,3 M
EV / Sales 2019 2,71x
EV / Sales 2020 2,87x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 16,1%
Chart SOCIÉTÉ IMMOBILIÈRE BALIMA
Duration : Period :
Société Immobilière Balima Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Jacqueline Mathias Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Roch de Bollardière Director
Louis Bernard Lechartier Head-Investor Relations
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
SOCIÉTÉ IMMOBILIÈRE BALIMA25.91%22
CHINA OVERSEAS LAND & INVESTMENT LTD.34.34%34 592
SUN HUNG KAI PROPERTIES LIMITED-2.01%34 234
CHINA RESOURCES LAND LIMITED11.59%33 261
POLY DEVELOPMENTS AND HOLDINGS GROUP CO., LTD.12.09%31 297
LONGFOR GROUP HOLDINGS LIMITED0.95%28 697