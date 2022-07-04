BAL : Payment of dividend

-In accordance with the Royal Decree (Dahir) N°1-16-151 of 21st Dhou al Qi`da 1437 (25th August, 2016), relating to the law N°19-14 on the Stock Exchange, Brokerage Firms and Financial Advisors, namely sections 5 and 6 ;
-Given the provisions of the Stock Exchange's General Regulation, approved by Annex of the Ministerial Order N°2208-19 of the 29th Chaoual 1440 (July 3rd, 2019),
namely sections 4.1.9, 4.1.10 and 4.3.6 ;
Taking into consideration the decision of the "BALIMA" general meeting held on 29/06/2022, and in particular the resolution concerning dividends ;
Characteristics of the operation
The characteristics of "BALIMA" dividend payment process are as follows:
Year
2021
Ticker
BAL
Ordinary dividend (MAD)
5,00
Exceptional dividend (MAD)
--
Total gross dividend (MAD)
5,00
Ex-dividend date
26/07/2022
Dividend Payment date
04/08/2022
Centralising agent
Attijariwafa Bank
1
ENR.GOFIM.551.1
Date: 04/07/2022
- Clearing and adjustment
On the ex-dividend date, the Casablanca Stock Exchange will:
Clear the order book for the instrument.
Adjust the reference price for the instrument according to the following formula: adjusted reference price = last trading price or adjusted price - the gross dividend amount.
Société Immobilière Balima SA published this content on 04 July 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 04 July 2022 13:02:03 UTC.