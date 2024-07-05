Société Immobilière et d'Exploitation de l'Hôtel Majestic specializes in operating the Hôtel Barrière Le Majestic Cannes. The group's activity is organized into 3 areas: - hospitality: owned, at the end of October 2021, the Hotel Le Majestic (349 rooms and suites); - restaurants: operates two restaurants; - other: primarily shop leasing.