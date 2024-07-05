Avis financier au 30 avril 2024

05 Jul 2024 17:41 CEST

Subscribe
Issuer

MAJESTIC CANNES(HOTEL)

See attachment(s) / Voir document(s) joint(s) / Zie bijlage / Ver documento(s) em anexo

16165_1268425_SIEHM__Avis_financier_au_30_avril_2024.pdf

Source

HOTEL MAJESTIC CANNES

Provider

Les Echos

Company Name

HOT.MAJESTIC CANNE

ISIN

FR0006226791

Symbol

MLHMC

Market

Euronext Access

Attachments

  • Original Link
  • Permalink

Disclaimer

Hotel Majestic Societe Immobiliere et d'Exploitation SA published this content on 05 July 2024 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 05 July 2024 15:48:06 UTC.