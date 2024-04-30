Société Industrielle et Financière de l'Artois is a holding company organized around the electricity storage and manufacturing of specialized terminals (access control systems, terminals, automated systems, etc.). The group is also involved in acquiring shares activity (primarily Financière de l'Odet SE, Socfinaf, Plantations des Terres Rouges, Compagnie de Pleuven and Rivaud Loisirs Communication). Net sales are distributed geographically as follows: France (47%), Europe (35.4%), Americas (16.1%) and Asia/Pacific (1.5%).

Sector Computer Hardware