29 avril 2024
SOCIÉTÉ INDUSTRIELLE ET FINANCIÈRE DE L'ARTOIS
Mise en ligne du rapport financier annuel 2023
Société Industrielle et Financière de l'Artois annonce avoir mis à la disposition du public et déposé auprès de l'Autorité des Marchés Financiers son rapport financier annuel portant sur l'exercice 2023. Le rapport financier annuel peut être consulté sur le site internet de la société à l'adresse www.sif-artois.com(Investisseurs/Informations réglementées/Rapport financier annuel).
Ce rapport financier annuel inclut notamment le rapport sur le gouvernement d'entreprise joint au rapport de gestion et les informations relatives aux honoraires des Commissaires aux comptes.
Disclaimer
Société Industrielle et Financière de l'Artois SA published this content on 29 April 2024 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 29 April 2024 22:30:50 UTC.