    FPN   FR0011277391

SOCIÉTÉ PARISIENNE D'APPORTS EN CAPITAL - SPAC

(FPN)
Real-time Quote. Real-time Euronext Paris - 12/17 10:13:06 am
0.0318 EUR   -1.85%
SPAC: Mr. Jean-François OTT appointed CEO of SPAC

12/17/2021 | 10:04am EST
SPAC
SPAC: Mr. Jean-François OTT appointed CEO of SPAC

17-Dec-2021 / 16:01 CET/CEST
Dissemination of a French Regulatory News, transmitted by EQS Group.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

 

 

Paris, 16 December 2021 - 8.50 am

 

 

Mr. Jean-François OTT appointed CEO of SPAC

 

The board of directors of Société Parisienne d'Apports en Capital (SPAC - former FPN) met on 13 December 2021 and took note of Alain Duménil's decision to step down from his position of CEO for personal reasons, and decided to appoint Mr. Jean-François OTT as new CEO.

 

Jean-François is President of OTT Properties, CEO of OTT Ventures and founder of the Velvet fund. Jean-François also founded Orco Property Group, in 1991 and made it one of the largest real estate investor and developer in Central Europe. He has overseen real estate investments of more than EUR 4 billion in the region and has launched the hotel chain MaMaison Hotels & Residences.

 

About SPAC

Société Parisienne d'Apports en Capital - SPAC (former Foncière Paris Nord) is specialized in real estate investment and asset management. At the end of 2020, the group portfolio totals 52,000 m2 of office space in Paris region.

SPAC is traded on Euronext Paris - C Compartment (ISIN : FR0011277391 - FPN).

More information on www.fonciere-parisnord.com and spacparis.biz

