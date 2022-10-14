|
EQS-News: Society Pass Incorporated
Check Out This Interview With Rokas Sidlauskas - Chief Marketing Officer At The Society Pass (NASDAQ: SOPA)
14.10.2022 / 16:20 CET/CEST
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.
14.10.2022 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.
The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.eqs-news.com
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|Society Pass Incorporated
|
|
|
|
|
|United States
|ISIN:
|US83370P1021
|EQS News ID:
|1464447
|
|End of News
|EQS News Service
1464447 14.10.2022 CET/CEST