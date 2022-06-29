|
Interview with Loic Gautier, CEO, Leflair Inc., Subsidiary of Society Pass
|
DGAP-News: Society Pass Incorporated
Interview with Loic Gautier, CEO, Leflair Inc., Subsidiary of Society Pass
29.06.2022 / 19:54
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.
29.06.2022 Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.
The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|Society Pass Incorporated
|
|
|
|
|
|United States
|ISIN:
|US83370P1021
|EQS News ID:
|1387179
|
|End of News
|DGAP News Service
1387179 29.06.2022
© EQS 2022
|
|All news about SOCIETY PASS INCORPORATED
|
|
|
|Analyst Recommendations on SOCIETY PASS INCORPORATED
|
|
|
|
|Sales 2022
|
12,9 M
-
-
|Net income 2022
|
-22,8 M
-
-
|Net Debt 2022
|
-
-
-
|P/E ratio 2022
|-2,09x
|Yield 2022
|-
|
|Capitalization
|
50,7 M
50,7 M
-
|Capi. / Sales 2022
|3,94x
|Capi. / Sales 2023
|1,33x
|Nbr of Employees
|-
|Free-Float
|59,7%
|
|Chart SOCIETY PASS INCORPORATED
|
Duration :
Period :
|
Technical analysis trends SOCIETY PASS INCORPORATED
|Short Term
|Mid-Term
|Long Term
|Trends
|Neutral
|Bearish
|Bearish
Income Statement Evolution
|
|Mean consensus
|OUTPERFORM
|Number of Analysts
|1
|Last Close Price
|2,13 $
|Average target price
|5,00 $
|Spread / Average Target
|135%