Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. Society Pass Incorporated
  6. News
  7. Summary
    SOPA   US83370P1021

SOCIETY PASS INCORPORATED

(SOPA)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Cboe BZX  -  02:14 2022-06-29 pm EDT
1.970 USD   -7.51%
01:56pInterview with Loic Gautier, CEO, Leflair Inc., Subsidiary of Society Pass
EQ
01:55pInterview with Loic Gautier, CEO, Leflair Inc., Subsidiary of Society Pass
AQ
06/27Society Pass (SoPa) Launches Society Pass (Beta Version)/Society Points Targeted at the Digital First Southeast Asia Region
AQ
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Interview with Loic Gautier, CEO, Leflair Inc., Subsidiary of Society Pass

06/29/2022 | 01:56pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

DGAP-News: Society Pass Incorporated
Interview with Loic Gautier, CEO, Leflair Inc., Subsidiary of Society Pass

29.06.2022 / 19:54
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

0.jpg
Contact Details

TJ Paige

+1 877-440-9464

tj@benzinga.com

Company Website

https://thesocietypass.com


News Source: News Direct

29.06.2022 Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
Language: English
Company: Society Pass Incorporated
United States
ISIN: US83370P1021
EQS News ID: 1387179

 
End of News DGAP News Service

1387179  29.06.2022 

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1387179&application_name=news&site_id=zonebourse_sftp

© EQS 2022
All news about SOCIETY PASS INCORPORATED
01:56pInterview with Loic Gautier, CEO, Leflair Inc., Subsidiary of Society Pass
EQ
01:55pInterview with Loic Gautier, CEO, Leflair Inc., Subsidiary of Society Pass
AQ
06/27Society Pass (SoPa) Launches Society Pass (Beta Version)/Society Points Targeted at the..
AQ
06/24SOCIETY PASS INCORPORATED(NASDAQCM : SOPA) dropped from Russell 2500 Growth Index
CI
06/24SOCIETY PASS INCORPORATED(NASDAQCM : SOPA) dropped from Russell 2000 Growth Index
CI
06/24SOCIETY PASS INCORPORATED(NASDAQCM : SOPA) dropped from Russell 2500 Value Index
CI
06/24SOCIETY PASS INCORPORATED(NASDAQCM : SOPA) dropped from Russell 2000 Dynamic Index
CI
06/24SOCIETY PASS INCORPORATED(NASDAQCM : SOPA) dropped from Russell 2000 Index
CI
06/24SOCIETY PASS INCORPORATED(NASDAQCM : SOPA) dropped from Russell 2500 Index
CI
06/24SOCIETY PASS INCORPORATED(NASDAQCM : SOPA) dropped from Russell 2000 Value Index
CI
More news
Analyst Recommendations on SOCIETY PASS INCORPORATED
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 12,9 M - -
Net income 2022 -22,8 M - -
Net Debt 2022 - - -
P/E ratio 2022 -2,09x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 50,7 M 50,7 M -
Capi. / Sales 2022 3,94x
Capi. / Sales 2023 1,33x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 59,7%
Chart SOCIETY PASS INCORPORATED
Duration : Period :
Society Pass Incorporated Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends SOCIETY PASS INCORPORATED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 1
Last Close Price 2,13 $
Average target price 5,00 $
Spread / Average Target 135%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Dennis Luan Thuc Nguyen Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Raynauld Liang Chief Financial Officer
Shashi Kant Mishra Manager-IT Security & Analytics
Neeraj Dharam Upadhyay Technology Manager
Pierre Antoine Brun Chief Technology Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
SOCIETY PASS INCORPORATED-79.54%51
ACCENTURE PLC-31.54%179 517
TATA CONSULTANCY SERVICES LTD.-11.24%153 672
AUTOMATIC DATA PROCESSING, INC.-11.46%89 423
INFOSYS LIMITED-21.59%78 569
VMWARE, INC.0.32%48 993