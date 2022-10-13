Advanced search
    SOPA   US83370P1021

SOCIETY PASS INCORPORATED

(SOPA)
Real-time Estimate Cboe BZX  -  03:18 2022-10-13 pm EDT
1.520 USD   +1.33%
02:42pSociety Pass Incorporated : Change in Certifying Accountants - Form 8-K
PU
02:39pSociety Pass Incorporated. : Changes in Registrant's Certifying Accountant, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
10/12Discover NusaTrip.Com From NusaTrip Indonesia's CEO, Johanes Chang
AQ
Society Pass Incorporated : Change in Certifying Accountants - Form 8-K

10/13/2022 | 02:42pm EDT
UNITED STATES

SECURITIES AND EXCHANGE COMMISSION

Washington, D.C. 20549

FORM 8-K

CURRENT REPORT

Pursuant to Section 13 or 15(d) of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934

Date of Report (Date of earliest event reported): October 7, 2022

SOCIETY PASS INCORPORATED

(Exact name of registrant as specified in its charter)

Nevada 001-41037 83-1019155
(State or other jurisdiction of incorporation) (Commission File Number) (IRS Employer Identification Number)

701 S. Carson Street, Suite 200Carson City, Nevada89701

(Address of principal executive offices)

(+65) 6518-9382

(Registrant's telephone number, including area code)

N/A

(Former name or former address, if changed since last report.)

Check the appropriate box below if the Form 8-K filing is intended to simultaneously satisfy the filing obligation of the registrant under any of the following provisions:

Written communications pursuant to Rule 425 under the Securities Act (17 CFR 230.425)

Soliciting material pursuant to Rule 14a-12 under the Exchange Act (17 CFR 240.14a-12)

Pre-commencement communications pursuant to Rule 14d-2(b) under the Exchange Act (17 CFR 240.14d-2(b))

Pre-commencement communications pursuant to Rule 13e-4(c) under the Exchange Act (17 CFR 240.13e-4(c))

Securities registered pursuant to Section 12(b) of the Act.

Title of each class Trading Symbol Name of each exchange on which registered
Common Stock, par value $0.0001 per share SOPA The Nasdaq Stock Market LLC

Indicate by check mark whether the registrant is an emerging growth company as defined in Rule 405 of the Securities Act of 1933 (§230.405 of this chapter) or Rule 12b-2 of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 (§240.12b-2 of this chapter).

Emerging growth company If an emerging growth company, indicate by check mark if the registrant has elected not to use the extended transition period for complying with any new or revised financial accounting standards provided pursuant to Section 13(a) of the Exchange Act.
Item 4.01 Changes in Registrant's Certifying Accountant

Resignation of Independent Registered Public Accounting Firm

On October 7, 2022, after a request by the management of Society Pass Incorporated (the "Company") in connection with the Company's efforts to reduce general and administrative expenses, RBSM LLP ("RBSM") notified the Company that it resigned as the Company's independent registered public accounting firm for the year ending December 31, 2022, effective October 7, 2022.

The reports of RBSM on the Company's consolidated financial statements for the years ended December 31, 2021 and 2020 did not contain an adverse opinion or a disclaimer of opinion and were not qualified or modified as to uncertainty, audit scope or accounting principles.

During the years ended December 31, 2021 and 2020 and the subsequent interim period through October 7, 2022, there were (i) no "disagreements" (as that term is defined in Item 304(a)(1)(iv) of Regulation S-K and the related instructions to Item 304 of Regulation S-K) between the Company and RBSM on any matter of accounting principles or practices, financial statement disclosure or auditing scope or procedure, which disagreements, if not resolved to the satisfaction of RBSM would have caused RBSM to make reference to the subject matter of the disagreements in their audit reports on the Company's consolidated financial statements for such years, and (ii) no "reportable events" (as that term is defined in Item 304(a)(1)(v) of Regulation S-K).

The Company provided RBSM with a copy of the disclosures it is making in this Current Report on Form 8-K (this "Current Report"). The Company requested that RBSM furnish a letter addressed to the Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC") stating whether or not it agrees with the statements made herein. A copy of RBSM's letter, dated October 11, 2022, is attached as Exhibit 16.1 to this Current Report.

Appointment of Independent Registered Public Accounting Firm

Effective October 12, 2022, the Company's board of directors appointed Onestop Assurance PAC ("Onestop") to serve as the Company's independent registered public accounting firm until the appointment of an independent registered public accounting firm at the Company's 2022 Annual Meeting of Shareholders.

During the years ended December 31, 2021 and 2020 and the subsequent interim period through October 7, 2022, neither the Company nor anyone acting on its behalf has consulted with Onestop with respect to (i) the application of accounting principles to a specified transaction, either completed or proposed, or the type of audit opinion that might be rendered on the Company's consolidated financial statements, and neither a written report nor oral advice was provided to the Company that Onestop concluded was an important factor considered by the Company in reaching a decision as to any accounting, auditing or financial reporting issue, or (ii) any matter that was either the subject of a "disagreement" or "reportable event" (as those terms are defined in Item 304(a)(1) of Regulations S-K, including the related instructions to Item 304 of Regulation S-K).

Item 9.01 Financial Statements and Exhibits.

(d) Exhibits.

Exhibit No. Description of Exhibit
16.1 RBSM LLP letter, dated October 11, 2022.
SIGNATURES

Pursuant to the requirements of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, the registrant has duly caused this report to be signed on its behalf by the undersigned hereunto duly authorized.

Society Pass Incorporated
By: /s/ Dennis Nguyen
Name: Dennis Nguyen
Title: Chief Executive Officer
Date: October 12, 2022
Disclaimer

Society Pass Inc. published this content on 13 October 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 13 October 2022 18:41:04 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
