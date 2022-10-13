Society Pass Incorporated : Change in Certifying Accountants - Form 8-K

UNITED STATES

Date of Report (Date of earliest event reported): October 7, 2022

SOCIETY PASS INCORPORATED

Nevada 001-41037 83-1019155

Item 4.01 Changes in Registrant's Certifying Accountant

Resignation of Independent Registered Public Accounting Firm

On October 7, 2022, after a request by the management of Society Pass Incorporated (the "Company") in connection with the Company's efforts to reduce general and administrative expenses, RBSM LLP ("RBSM") notified the Company that it resigned as the Company's independent registered public accounting firm for the year ending December 31, 2022, effective October 7, 2022.

The reports of RBSM on the Company's consolidated financial statements for the years ended December 31, 2021 and 2020 did not contain an adverse opinion or a disclaimer of opinion and were not qualified or modified as to uncertainty, audit scope or accounting principles.

During the years ended December 31, 2021 and 2020 and the subsequent interim period through October 7, 2022, there were (i) no "disagreements" (as that term is defined in Item 304(a)(1)(iv) of Regulation S-K and the related instructions to Item 304 of Regulation S-K) between the Company and RBSM on any matter of accounting principles or practices, financial statement disclosure or auditing scope or procedure, which disagreements, if not resolved to the satisfaction of RBSM would have caused RBSM to make reference to the subject matter of the disagreements in their audit reports on the Company's consolidated financial statements for such years, and (ii) no "reportable events" (as that term is defined in Item 304(a)(1)(v) of Regulation S-K).

The Company provided RBSM with a copy of the disclosures it is making in this Current Report on Form 8-K (this "Current Report"). The Company requested that RBSM furnish a letter addressed to the Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC") stating whether or not it agrees with the statements made herein. A copy of RBSM's letter, dated October 11, 2022, is attached as Exhibit 16.1 to this Current Report.

Appointment of Independent Registered Public Accounting Firm

Effective October 12, 2022, the Company's board of directors appointed Onestop Assurance PAC ("Onestop") to serve as the Company's independent registered public accounting firm until the appointment of an independent registered public accounting firm at the Company's 2022 Annual Meeting of Shareholders.

During the years ended December 31, 2021 and 2020 and the subsequent interim period through October 7, 2022, neither the Company nor anyone acting on its behalf has consulted with Onestop with respect to (i) the application of accounting principles to a specified transaction, either completed or proposed, or the type of audit opinion that might be rendered on the Company's consolidated financial statements, and neither a written report nor oral advice was provided to the Company that Onestop concluded was an important factor considered by the Company in reaching a decision as to any accounting, auditing or financial reporting issue, or (ii) any matter that was either the subject of a "disagreement" or "reportable event" (as those terms are defined in Item 304(a)(1) of Regulations S-K, including the related instructions to Item 304 of Regulation S-K).

SIGNATURES

Society Pass Incorporated By: /s/ Dennis Nguyen Name: Dennis Nguyen Title: Chief Executive Officer Date: October 12, 2022