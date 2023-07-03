UNITED STATES

SECURITIES AND EXCHANGE COMMISSION

Washington, D.C. 20549

FORM 8-K

CURRENT REPORT

Pursuant to Section 13 or 15(d) of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934

Date of Report (Date of earliest event reported): June 27, 2023

SOCIETY PASS INCORPORATED

(Exact name of registrant as specified in its charter)

Nevada 001-41037 83-1019155 (State or other jurisdiction of incorporation) (Commission File Number) (IRS Employer Identification Number)

701 S. Carson Street, Suite 200Carson City, Nevada89701

(Address of principal executive offices)

( +65 ) 6518 - 9385

(Registrant's telephone number, including area code)

N/A

(Former name or former address, if changed since last report.)

Check the appropriate box below if the Form 8-K filing is intended to simultaneously satisfy the filing obligation of the registrant under any of the following provisions:

☐Written communications pursuant to Rule 425 under the Securities Act (17 CFR 230.425)

☐Soliciting material pursuant to Rule 14a-12 under the Exchange Act (17 CFR 240.14a-12)

☐Pre-commencement communications pursuant to Rule 14d-2(b) under the Exchange Act (17 CFR 240.14d-2(b))

☐Pre-commencement communications pursuant to Rule 13e-4(c) under the Exchange Act (17 CFR 240.13e-4(c))

Securities registered pursuant to Section 12(b) of the Act.

Title of each class Trading Symbol Name of each exchange on which registered Common Stock, par value $0.0001 per share SOPA The Nasdaq Stock Market LLC

Indicate by check mark whether the registrant is an emerging growth company as defined in Rule 405 of the Securities Act of 1933 (§230.405 of this chapter) or Rule 12b-2 of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 (§240.12b-2 of this chapter).

Emerging growth company ☒ If an emerging growth company, indicate by check mark if the registrant has elected not to use the extended transition period for complying with any new or revised financial accounting standards provided pursuant to Section 13(a) of the Exchange Act. ☐

1

Item 5.07 Submission of Matters to a Vote of Security Holders.

Results of the Annual Meeting of Stockholders

Society Pass Incorporated (the "Company") held its Annual Meeting of Stockholders (the "Annual Meeting") on June 27, 2023. An aggregate of 45,284,722 votes, or 71.69% of the Company's 63,171,523 votes that were eligible to vote on each matter that came before the Annual Meeting, based on the record date of May 8, 2023 for the Annual Meeting, were present or voted at the Annual Meeting, constituting a quorum.

The following proposals were voted upon at the Annual Meeting, with the results of such voting as set forth below. The proposals are described in greater detail in the Company's most recent definitive proxy statement on Schedule 14A, filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission on May 17, 2023 (the "Proxy Statement").

Proposal No. 1: Election of Directors Proposal

Nominee For Withheld % Voted For % Voted Withheld Dennis Nguyen 39,471,288 234,810 99.41 % 0.59 % Tan Bien Kiat 39,436,946 268,152 99.32 % 0.68 % Jeremy Miller 39,351,574 354,524 99.11 % 0.89 % Linda Cutler 39,515,703 190,395 99.52 % 0.48 % John Mackay 39,491,802 214,296 99.46 % 0.54 %

Proposal No. 2: Auditor Ratification Proposal

For Against Abstain 45,080,661 171,214 32,277

2

SIGNATURES

Pursuant to the requirements of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, the registrant has duly caused this report to be signed on its behalf by the undersigned hereunto duly authorized.

Society Pass Incorporated By: /s/ Dennis Nguyen Name: Dennis Nguyen Title: Chief Executive Officer Date: July 3, 2023