Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. Socket Mobile, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    SCKT   US83368E2000

SOCKET MOBILE, INC.

(SCKT)
  Report
Delayed Nasdaq  -  04:00:00 2023-05-01 pm EDT
1.720 USD   -1.73%
06:01aSocket Mobile Announces CIPURSE Support for SocketScan S550
PR
04/27Transcript : Socket Mobile, Inc., Q1 2023 Earnings Call, Apr 27, 2023
CI
04/27Earnings Flash (SCKT) SOCKET MOBILE Reports Q1 Revenue $4.3M
MT
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancialsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Socket Mobile Announces CIPURSE Support for SocketScan S550

05/02/2023 | 06:01am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

FREMONT, Calif., May 2, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Socket Mobile, Inc. (NASDAQ: SCKT), a leading provider of data capture and delivery solutions designed to enhance workplace productivity, is excited to announce that the SocketScan S550 is compatible with the CIPURSE™ card standard.

CIPURSE is an open international security standard defined by the Open Standard for Public Transport (OSPT) Alliance to ensure transit system and payment interoperability. CIPURSE addresses the problem of single-vendor proprietary standards used in transport ticketing systems, which limits the competition among system component suppliers.

All CIPURSE-certified products offer secured, hardware-based storage of AES-128 keys enabling 3-pass mutual authentication and secured communication. Now, Socket Mobile's SocketScan S550 NFC Mobile Wallet Reader meets the ISO 14443 Type A and ISO 14443 Type B requirements under the CIPURSE standards.

"Socket Mobile has always been devoted to creating certified products that meet international data capture standards. Gaining CIPURSE certification for the SocketScan S550 has ensured a new level of quality and simplified support for our developers creating contactless applications," said Dave Holmes, Chief Business Officer at Socket Mobile. "Our goal is to seek certification and provide support for all card standards, as this allows developers to support the broadest contactless portfolio with a single reader with no support gaps. We'll continue seeking additional certifications in the future and upholding a high level of quality and support for our developers."

Socket Mobile's S550 underwent a series of tests conducted by the OSPT Alliance Lab to ensure it meets the CIPURSE standard. Infineon, a member of the OSPT Alliance, is a world leader in providing security solutions that serve applications providing contactless technology. The company creates solutions for rising security demands surrounding smart card applications for mobile communication, payment, government identification, and transport ticketing. With the OSPT Alliance's testing and support, Socket Mobile's S550 has been certified under CIPURSE's open international security standards.

The SocketScan S550 combines the latest 13.56 MHz contactless technology with Bluetooth Low Energy connectivity and is built for easy and painless integration into apps. The S550 is NFC Forum, Apple VAS, Google Pay, and now CIPURSE certified and is the ideal reader for numerous loyalty programs, closed-loop payments, age verification via mobile driver's licenses (mDL), ticket verification systems, and countless other applications.  

Developer access to the S550 is through CaptureSDK, which allows app providers to offer any of Socket Mobile's data capture devices (barcode scanners or NFC reader/writers) interchangeably and give their end users the freedom to choose the best data reader for each customer's requirements. If your app already uses CaptureSDK, S550 can be utilized immediately. 

Learn More about the SocketScanS550 NFC Mobile Wallet Reader

CIPURSE™ is a trademark of OSPT (Open Standard for Public Transport) Alliance. To learn more about CIPURSE™, visit the OSPT™ Alliance webpage.

About Infineon

Infineon Technologies AG is a global semiconductor leader in power systems and IoT. Infineon drives decarbonization and digitalization with its products and solutions. The company has around 56,200 employees worldwide and generated revenue of about €14.2 billion in the 2022 fiscal year (ending 30 September). Infineon is listed on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange (ticker symbol: IFX) and in the USA on the OTCQX International over-the-counter market (ticker symbol: IFNNY). Further information is available at https://www.infineon.com/.

Media Contact:
David Holmes
David.holmes@socketmobile.com

Cision
View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/socket-mobile-announces-cipurse-support-for-socketscan-s550-301812531.html

SOURCE Socket Mobile, Inc.


© PRNewswire 2023
All news about SOCKET MOBILE, INC.
06:01aSocket Mobile Announces CIPURSE Support for SocketScan S550
PR
04/27Transcript : Socket Mobile, Inc., Q1 2023 Earnings Call, Apr 27, 2023
CI
04/27Earnings Flash (SCKT) SOCKET MOBILE Reports Q1 Revenue $4.3M
MT
04/27Socket Mobile Reports First Quarter 2023 Results
PR
04/27Socket Mobile, Inc. Reports Earnings Results for the First Quarter Ended March 31, 2023
CI
04/20Socket Mobile Announces Q1 2023 Results Release Date and Conference Call
PR
03/31SOCKET MOBILE, INC. Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Re..
AQ
03/31Tranche Update on Socket Mobile, Inc.'s Equity Buyback Plan announced on February 16, 2..
CI
03/31Socket Mobile, Inc.'s Equity Buyback announced on February 16, 2022, has expired.
CI
02/22Transcript : Socket Mobile, Inc., Q4 2022 Earnings Call, Feb 22, 2023
CI
More news
MarketScreener: Created by Investors for Investors!
100% Free Registration
fermer