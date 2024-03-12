FREMONT, Calif., March 12, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Socket Mobile, Inc. (NASDAQ: SCKT), a leading provider of data capture and delivery solutions designed to enhance workplace productivity, is excited to announce the addition of SocketCam C860 camera scanning support for its React Native CaptureSDK.

React Native is a popular open-source framework created by Meta Platforms (Facebook) that developers use to build multi-platform applications from a single codebase. Since its launch in 2015, React Native has gained popularity with developers thanks to its cross-platform design, fast iteration speed, and ability to be integrated into existing projects. It's used in thousands of popular applications, including Facebook, Instagram, Tesla, Uber Eats and Walmart. Now, Socket Mobile is adding advanced camera scanning support for its React Native developers.

SocketCam C860 is the newest version of the SocketCam product family that turns any mobile device into a robust scanning solution capable of reading damaged and other difficult-to-read barcodes in all conditions. SocketCam C820, released last year by Socket Mobile, offers excellent scanning capabilities in good conditions and is completely free to integrate and use. It's an excellent choice for budget-conscious users with basic scanning requirements in normal conditions. Socket Mobile is now introducing a more advanced, subscription-based version that enables React Native developers to serve users with more demanding scanning requirements.

"We are thrilled to help our React Native partners serve their end users throughout their data capture journey, providing them with an upgrade to our more robust software scanner," said Dave Holmes, Chief Business Officer at Socket Mobile. "The introduction of SocketCam C860 for React Native is a transformative shift that enables our developers to support users at every end of the spectrum, from basic scanning requirements to the most advanced.

"To simplify and streamline switching from camera-based to hardware scanning, we've built SocketCam into our CaptureSDK. App providers only have to manage and maintain a single, free SDK integration in their app. This one-time integration ensures all work seamlessly, from free scanning to enhanced software scanning to dedicated hardware scanners. End users can easily move from a free camera scanner to an enhanced version and then to dedicated hardware scanners as their needs change, making their data capture journey smooth and effortless."

SocketCam C860's best-in-class technology leads the industry for software decoding, bringing a competitive edge against even the best commercial scanners on the market. A key strength of the C860 is its ability to swiftly and accurately read damaged barcodes. This, combined with its speed and proficiency in capturing barcodes even in poor lighting conditions, sets the C860 apart from others in the industry. The result is enhanced productivity and efficiency, as users can now easily manage more complex daily scanning needs.

The challenge for application developers is to service a wide range of customers with various data capture requirements, from the price-sensitive to the performance-sensitive, and even multiple data types. CaptureSDK with SocketCam enables consistent data capture performance across these diverse requirements. C820 and C860 bring the data capture benefits of CaptureSDK to all end users instead of only those who purchase a physical scanner. Integrating CaptureSDK is entirely free for app developers, simplifying their development process by providing a one-stop solution to all Socket Mobile products (hardware and software) via a single, easily maintainable integration.

To take advantage of its capabilities, React Native developers must ensure that their applications use the latest version of CaptureSDK with SocketCam enabled. From there, the flexibility extends to the app's end users as they now have the power to leverage the C820 for free or easily switch to the C860 if they choose. The decision is solely in the end users' hands, keeping Socket Mobile's technology accessible to all.

Media Contact: David Holmes, David.holmes@socketmobile.com

