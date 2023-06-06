Advanced search
  Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. Socket Mobile, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    SCKT   US83368E2000

SOCKET MOBILE, INC.

(SCKT)
  Report
Delayed Nasdaq  -  03:59:49 2023-06-05 pm EDT
1.395 USD   -3.79%
06:01aSocket Mobile Launches DuraScan Wear DW930, Wearable Laser Barcode Scanner
PR
05/30Socket Mobile Completes $1.6 Million Convertible Note Financing
MT
05/30Socket Mobile Strengthens Balance Sheet with a Secured Subordinated Convertible Note Financing of $1.6 Million
PR
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancialsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Socket Mobile Launches DuraScan Wear DW930, Wearable Laser Barcode Scanner

06/06/2023 | 06:01am EDT
FREMONT, Calif., June 6, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Socket Mobile, Inc. (NASDAQ: SCKT), a leading provider of data capture and delivery solutions designed to enhance workplace productivity, is excited to announce the launch of the DuraScan Wear DW930, the first wearable addition to its DuraScan product line.

The DW930 is a state-of-the-art, wearable laser barcode scanner designed to meet the growing demands of industries such as warehousing, manufacturing, and distribution.

Offering immediate compatibility with Apple iOS devices, the DW930 is ideal for those using iPhone or iPad models as their main computing platform. For the thousands of iOS apps that already utilize Socket Mobile's CaptureSDK for scanning, the DW930 will work right out of the box with no app updates required.

The DuraScan Wear DW930 is optimal for scanning scenarios that require the use of both hands for speed, flexibility, and precision. Its wearable design increases productivity, allowing workers to continue scanning without having to put the scanner down when moving items or operating machinery.

Small, light, comfortable, and configurable, the DW930 was designed to be worn all day right over a user's preferred work gloves and can be either right or left-handed. Designed for long shifts, the DW930 boasts extended battery life, ensuring uninterrupted operation throughout the day. The modular design allows workers to easily remove the scanner module during breaks and provides rapid assembly when it's time to return to work. The DW930's ergonomic style ensures comfort during extended use, aligning perfectly with the demands of rigorous work environments.

"The launch of the DuraScan Wear DW930 opens up new avenues for us to support our customers and enhance their productivity," said Dave Holmes, Chief Business Officer at Socket Mobile. "Many of our end-users in warehousing, manufacturing, and distribution have traditionally relied on handheld companion scanners. Now, the DW930 offers them a hands-free alternative that increases efficiency, as they no longer need to put their scanners down while working. This launch is a testament to Socket Mobile's commitment to constantly innovating and providing our customers with the right tools to succeed in their unique work environments."

With the introduction of the DuraScan Wear DW930, Socket Mobile continues to push the boundaries of what's possible in data capture technology. By offering a wearable solution that combines efficiency, comfort, and precision, Socket Mobile reaffirms its dedication to developing products that meet the evolving needs of the industry.

Application developers who wish to integrate the DuraScan Wear DW930 can do so through Socket Mobile's CaptureSDK. It gives app providers the most reliable and consistent data capture performance, enabling the app to efficiently capture data in the physical world and utilize it in-app to maximize the value of their solution and increase their customers' overall productivity and satisfaction. CaptureSDK gives app providers the ability to offer any of Socket Mobile's data capture devices interchangeably and gives end-users the freedom to choose the right device for each customer's requirements. CaptureSDK's free camera-based scanning also empowers partners to cater to an even wider customer base, from the most budget-conscious to those prioritizing performance, with a single integration. If your app already uses CaptureSDK, the DW930 will work out of the box and can be utilized immediately.

The DuraScan Wear DW930 will be available for delivery in Q3 through distribution partners and the Socket Mobile Store with an MSRP of $499. Requests for early samples can be submitted to sales@socketmobile.com.  

Media Contact: David Holmes, David.holmes@socketmobile.com

 

Cision
View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/socket-mobile-launches-durascan-wear-dw930-wearable-laser-barcode-scanner-301843195.html

SOURCE Socket Mobile, Inc.


© PRNewswire 2023
