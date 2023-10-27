Socket Mobile, Inc. is a provider of data capture and delivery solutions in workforce mobilization. The Company's data capture solutions are incorporated into mobile applications used in point of sale (POS), commercial services (field workers), asset tracking, manufacturing process and quality control, transportation, and logistics (goods tracking and movement), event management (ticketing, entry, access control, and identification), medical and education. Its primary products are cordless data capture devices incorporating barcode scanning or RFID/Near Field Communications (NFC) technologies that connect over Bluetooth. Its products work with applications running on smartphones, mobile computers and tablets. It offers software developer kit (Capture-SDK) to application providers, which enables them to provide their consumers its advanced barcode scanning features. Its products are integrated by the application providers and are marketed by the application providers or their resellers.