Soda Nikka : Notice of the 76th Annual General Meeting of Shareholders
05/25/2023 | 11:05am EDT
Note: This document has been translated from a part of the Japanese original for reference purposes only. In the event of any discrepancy between this translated document and the Japanese original, the original shall prevail. The Company assumes no responsibility for this translation or for direct, indirect or any other forms of damages arising from the translation.
(Securities code: 8158) June 2, 2023 (Date of commencement of measures for electronic provision: May 26, 2023)
To Shareholders with Voting Rights:
Ryuji Mezaki
President and Chief Executive Officer
SODA NIKKA CO., LTD.
3-6-2, Nihonbashi, Chuo-ku,
Tokyo, Japan
Notice of the 76th Annual General Meeting of Shareholders
We are pleased to inform you that the 76th Annual General Meeting of Shareholders (the "Meeting") of SODA NIKKA CO., LTD. (the "Company," or collectively with its subsidiaries, the "Group") will be held for the purposes described below.
When convening the Meeting, the Company has taken measures for providing information in electronic format (the "measures for electronic provision") and has posted matters subject to the measures for electronic provision as "Notice of the 76th Annual General Meeting of Shareholders" on the following Company website:
To view the information, please access the website above, input the Company name or securities code, and click on "Search," and then click on "Basic information" and select "Documents for public inspection/PR information."
If you are not attending the Meeting, you may exercise your voting rights in writing or via the
internet, so please review the Reference Documents for the General Meeting of Shareholders posted on matters subject to the measures for electronic provision and exercise your voting rights by 5:20 p.m. on Wednesday, June 21, 2023 (Japan time) following the guidance below.
1.
Date and time:
Thursday, June 22, 2023 at 10:00 a.m. Japan time
2.
Venue:
4F, Conference Center, Bellesalle Tokyo Nihonbashi, Tokyo
Nihonbashi Tower at 2-7-1, Nihonbashi, Chuo-ku, Tokyo, Japan
* Please note the floor is different from the last year.
3. Purpose of the Meeting:
Matters to be reported: 1. Business report, consolidated financial statements for the 76th
fiscal year (April 1, 2022 to March 31, 2023) and results of audits of the consolidated financial statements by the accounting auditor and the Audit and Supervisory Board
2. Non-consolidated financial statements for the 76th fiscal year (April 1, 2022 to March 31, 2023)
Matters to be resolved:
Proposal 1:
Election of 7 Members of the Board
Proposal 2:
Election of 1 Audit and Supervisory Board Member
Proposal 3:
Revision of Amount of Remuneration for Members of the Board
Proposal 4:
Determination of Amount and Details of Performance-linked
Stock Remuneration for Members of the Board
Effective from the Meeting, in consideration of fairness to those shareholders who are able to attend the Meeting and those who are not, we have decided to discontinue the distribution of souvenirs to those shareholders who attend the Meeting. We would appreciate your understanding in this matter.
The staff members who will be running the venue on the day of the Meeting will continue to wear masks after thoroughly checking their physical condition, including body temperatures, before responding to you.
If you are attending the Meeting in person, please hand in the enclosed Voting Rights Exercise Form at the reception desk.
You can also exercise your voting rights for the General Meeting of Shareholders in writing or via the internet, etc.
If you exercise your voting rights using both the Voting Rights Exercise Form and the internet, etc., the exercise of your voting rights via the internet, etc. shall prevail regardless of the arrival date of the Voting Rights Exercise Form.
In addition, if you exercise your voting rights multiple times via the internet, etc., only the last voting right exercised shall be deemed as valid.
[Disclosure on the Company website]
Any revisions to the matters subject to the measures for electronic provision will be posted on the websites stated above.
Reference Documents for the General Meeting of Shareholders
Proposals and References
Proposal 1: Election of 7 Members of the Board
The terms of office of all Members of the Board (6 in all) will expire at the conclusion of this Meeting. In order to further strengthen the management structure, the Company proposes to increase the number of Members of the Board by one and to elect 7 Members of the Board.
The candidates of Members of the Board are as follows:
No.
1
Name
Takahiko Nagasu
Positions, responsibilities at the
Attendance at
the Board of
Company and significant concurrent
Directors
positions
meetings
Chairman
Chairman of Member of the Board
100%
Reappointment
(Part-time), Notsu Zensuke Shoten,
(15/15 times)
Co., Ltd.
2
3
4
5
6
7
Ryuji Mezaki
Yasuyuki Matsuo
Jun Ikeda
Yuji Furukawa
Yoshihiro Nishiyama
Mariko Matsumura
President and Chief Executive Officer
100%
Reappointment
(11/11 times)
Senior Managing Executive Officer
Division Manager, Corporate Planning
-
New appointment
Division and responsible for
Corporate Unit
Outside Member of the Board
Reappointment
100%
Outside Director, Nishimatsu
Outside
(15/15 times)
Construction Co., Ltd.
Independent
Outside Member of the Board
Chairman, The Resona Foundation
Reappointment
For Small And Medium Enterprise
100%
Outside
Promotion
(15/15 times)
Independent
Outside Director, WATANABE SATO
CO., LTD.
New appointment
Corporate Adviser, TOHO TITANIUM
-
Outside
CO., LTD.
Independent
Partner, Shinwa Sogo Law Offices
New appointment
Outside Statutory Auditor, Fund
Creation Group Co., Ltd.
-
Outside
Outside Member of the Board, Meiji
Independent
Holdings Co., Ltd.
The Board of Directors of the Company shall elect candidates of Members of the Board after consulting with the Nomination and Remuneration Committee. In consideration of personalities and insights possessed by each individual from among a broad range of diverse human resources, the Board elects those who are deemed capable of fulfilling the roles and responsibilities of Members of the Board as qualified candidates. Candidates of Outside Members of the Board shall satisfy the requirements for independent directors as stipulated by the Companies Act and Tokyo Stock Exchange, Inc. In addition, the Company emphasizes their deep insight and abundant experience necessary for supervising over and providing advice to the Company's management in a candid, active and constructive manner. They are also required to be judged as involving no risk of conflict of interest with general shareholders.
Name
Career summary, positions, responsibilities and
Number of
No.
shares of the
(Date of birth)
significant concurrent positions
Company held
April 1982
Joined the Company
April 2005
General Manager, Chemical Materials
Department I
June 2010
Member of the Board and Operating Officer,
Deputy Director, Chemical Materials Sales
Division
April 2011
Member of the Board and Operating Officer,
Deputy Director, Corporate Planning Division
April 2012
Member of the Board and Operating Officer,
Reappointment
Deputy Director, Corporate Planning Division
Takahiko Nagasu
and General Manager, Overseas Group,
Business Strategy Unit
(December 22, 1957)
May 2012
President
127,700
Attendance at the Board
April 2018
President
of Directors meetings in
Supervisor of Overseas Business and General
Manager, Overseas Division
the fiscal year under
1
June 2021
President and Chief Executive Officer
review
May 2022
Chairman of Member of the Board (part-time),
100%
(15/15)
April 2023
Notsu Zensuke Shoten, Co., Ltd. (to present)
Term of office as
Chairman, the Company (to present)
June 2023
Chairman of Member of the Board (part-time),
Member of the Board
NIHON HOWSOW Co., Ltd. (to be appointed)
(at the conclusion of
Significant concurrent positions
this Meeting)
Chairman of Member of the Board (part-time),
13 years
Notsu Zensuke Shoten, Co., Ltd.
Reasons for candidacy as Member of the Board
Takahiko Nagasu has abundant experience and achievements in a wide range of fields including the chemical materials business, overseas business, corporate planning and business strategies. He has the personality and insight fit for a manager of the Company and has fulfilled his responsibilities as President since May 2012 and as Chairman since April 2023. The Company has decided to renominate him as a candidate for Member of the Board based on the judgment that he would be able to utilize his experience and insight to appropriately supervise the management of the entire Group and contribute to sustainable growth and increased corporate value.
Name
Career summary, positions, responsibilities and
Number of
No.
shares of the
(Date of birth)
significant concurrent positions
Company held
April 1987
Joined the Company
April 2011
General Manager, Paper Pulp Sales Department
April 2016
Branch Manager, Osaka Sales Office
April 2019
Operating Officer, General Manager, Corporate
Planning Office and in charge of IR
April 2020
Operating Officer, General Manager, Corporate
Planning Division , General Supervisor of Go
forward Project and in charge of promoting the
Medium-term Management Plan
Reappointment
April 2021
Senior Managing Officer
Ryuji Mezaki
Director, Corporate Planning Division, General
Supervisor of Go forward Project and in charge
(July 8, 1963)
18,657
of promoting the Medium-term Management
Attendance at the Board
Plan Go forward Stage 2
of Directors meetings in
April 2022
Operating Officer
the fiscal year under
Director, Finance and Accounting Division and
2
review
in charge of formulating the next Medium-term
100%
Management Plan and promoting Go forward
(11/11)
June 2022
Member of the Board, Operating Officer
Term of office as
Director, Finance and Accounting Division and
in charge of formulating the next Medium-term
Member of the Board
Management Plan and promoting Go forward
(at the conclusion of
April 2023
President and Chief Executive Officer (to
this Meeting)
present)
1 year
Reasons for candidacy as Member of the Board
Ryuji Mezaki has abundant experience and achievements in a wide range of fields including chemical materials business, corporate planning, business strategies and financial policy. He has the personality and insight fit for a manager of the Company, and has fulfilled his responsibilities as President and Chief Executive Officer since April 2023. The Company has decided to renominate him as a candidate for Member of the Board based on the judgment that he would be able to utilize his experience and insight to appropriately supervise the management of the entire group and contribute to sustainable growth and increased corporate value.