Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Japan
  4. Japan Exchange
  5. Soda Nikka Co., Ltd.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    8158   JP3431400005

SODA NIKKA CO., LTD.

(8158)
  Report
Delayed Japan Exchange  -  02:00:00 2023-05-25 am EDT
791.00 JPY    0.00%
11:05aSoda Nikka : Notice of the 76th Annual General Meeting of Shareholders
PU
05/10Soda Nikka Co., Ltd. Announces Dividend for the Fiscal Year Ending March 31, 2023, Payable on June 23, 2023
CI
05/10Soda Nikka Co., Ltd. Provides Dividend Guidance for the Fiscal Year Ending March 31, 2024
CI
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancialsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Soda Nikka : Notice of the 76th Annual General Meeting of Shareholders

05/25/2023 | 11:05am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Note: This document has been translated from a part of the Japanese original for reference purposes only. In the event of any discrepancy between this translated document and the Japanese original, the original shall prevail. The Company assumes no responsibility for this translation or for direct, indirect or any other forms of damages arising from the translation.

(Securities code: 8158) June 2, 2023 (Date of commencement of measures for electronic provision: May 26, 2023)

To Shareholders with Voting Rights:

Ryuji Mezaki

President and Chief Executive Officer

SODA NIKKA CO., LTD.

3-6-2, Nihonbashi, Chuo-ku,

Tokyo, Japan

Notice of the 76th Annual General Meeting of Shareholders

We are pleased to inform you that the 76th Annual General Meeting of Shareholders (the "Meeting") of SODA NIKKA CO., LTD. (the "Company," or collectively with its subsidiaries, the "Group") will be held for the purposes described below.

When convening the Meeting, the Company has taken measures for providing information in electronic format (the "measures for electronic provision") and has posted matters subject to the measures for electronic provision as "Notice of the 76th Annual General Meeting of Shareholders" on the following Company website:

The Company website: https://www.sodanikka.co.jp/english/ir/meeting.html

In addition to the website shown above, the Company also has posted this information on the following website:

Tokyo Stock Exchange (TSE) website (Listed Company Search): https://www2.jpx.co.jp/tseHpFront/JJK020010Action.do?Show=Show

To view the information, please access the website above, input the Company name or securities code, and click on "Search," and then click on "Basic information" and select "Documents for public inspection/PR information."

If you are not attending the Meeting, you may exercise your voting rights in writing or via the

internet, so please review the Reference Documents for the General Meeting of Shareholders posted on matters subject to the measures for electronic provision and exercise your voting rights by 5:20 p.m. on Wednesday, June 21, 2023 (Japan time) following the guidance below.

1.

Date and time:

Thursday, June 22, 2023 at 10:00 a.m. Japan time

2.

Venue:

4F, Conference Center, Bellesalle Tokyo Nihonbashi, Tokyo

Nihonbashi Tower at 2-7-1, Nihonbashi, Chuo-ku, Tokyo, Japan

* Please note the floor is different from the last year.

3. Purpose of the Meeting:

Matters to be reported: 1. Business report, consolidated financial statements for the 76th

fiscal year (April 1, 2022 to March 31, 2023) and results of audits of the consolidated financial statements by the accounting auditor and the Audit and Supervisory Board

2. Non-consolidated financial statements for the 76th fiscal year (April 1, 2022 to March 31, 2023)

1

Matters to be resolved:

Proposal 1:

Election of 7 Members of the Board

Proposal 2:

Election of 1 Audit and Supervisory Board Member

Proposal 3:

Revision of Amount of Remuneration for Members of the Board

Proposal 4:

Determination of Amount and Details of Performance-linked

Stock Remuneration for Members of the Board

  • Effective from the Meeting, in consideration of fairness to those shareholders who are able to attend the Meeting and those who are not, we have decided to discontinue the distribution of souvenirs to those shareholders who attend the Meeting. We would appreciate your understanding in this matter.
  • The staff members who will be running the venue on the day of the Meeting will continue to wear masks after thoroughly checking their physical condition, including body temperatures, before responding to you.
  • If you are attending the Meeting in person, please hand in the enclosed Voting Rights Exercise Form at the reception desk.
    You can also exercise your voting rights for the General Meeting of Shareholders in writing or via the internet, etc.
    If you exercise your voting rights using both the Voting Rights Exercise Form and the internet, etc., the exercise of your voting rights via the internet, etc. shall prevail regardless of the arrival date of the Voting Rights Exercise Form.
    In addition, if you exercise your voting rights multiple times via the internet, etc., only the last voting right exercised shall be deemed as valid.

[Disclosure on the Company website]

Any revisions to the matters subject to the measures for electronic provision will be posted on the websites stated above.

2

Reference Documents for the General Meeting of Shareholders

Proposals and References

Proposal 1: Election of 7 Members of the Board

The terms of office of all Members of the Board (6 in all) will expire at the conclusion of this Meeting. In order to further strengthen the management structure, the Company proposes to increase the number of Members of the Board by one and to elect 7 Members of the Board.

The candidates of Members of the Board are as follows:

No.

1

Name

Takahiko Nagasu

Positions, responsibilities at the

Attendance at

the Board of

Company and significant concurrent

Directors

positions

meetings

Chairman

Chairman of Member of the Board

100%

Reappointment

(Part-time), Notsu Zensuke Shoten,

(15/15 times)

Co., Ltd.

2

3

4

5

6

7

Ryuji Mezaki

Yasuyuki Matsuo

Jun Ikeda

Yuji Furukawa

Yoshihiro Nishiyama

Mariko Matsumura

President and Chief Executive Officer

100%

Reappointment

(11/11 times)

Senior Managing Executive Officer

Division Manager, Corporate Planning

-

New appointment

Division and responsible for

Corporate Unit

Outside Member of the Board

Reappointment

100%

Outside Director, Nishimatsu

Outside

(15/15 times)

Construction Co., Ltd.

Independent

Outside Member of the Board

Chairman, The Resona Foundation

Reappointment

For Small And Medium Enterprise

100%

Outside

Promotion

(15/15 times)

Independent

Outside Director, WATANABE SATO

CO., LTD.

New appointment

Corporate Adviser, TOHO TITANIUM

-

Outside

CO., LTD.

Independent

Partner, Shinwa Sogo Law Offices

New appointment

Outside Statutory Auditor, Fund

Creation Group Co., Ltd.

-

Outside

Outside Member of the Board, Meiji

Independent

Holdings Co., Ltd.

The Board of Directors of the Company shall elect candidates of Members of the Board after consulting with the Nomination and Remuneration Committee. In consideration of personalities and insights possessed by each individual from among a broad range of diverse human resources, the Board elects those who are deemed capable of fulfilling the roles and responsibilities of Members of the Board as qualified candidates. Candidates of Outside Members of the Board shall satisfy the requirements for independent directors as stipulated by the Companies Act and Tokyo Stock Exchange, Inc. In addition, the Company emphasizes their deep insight and abundant experience necessary for supervising over and providing advice to the Company's management in a candid, active and constructive manner. They are also required to be judged as involving no risk of conflict of interest with general shareholders.

3

Name

Career summary, positions, responsibilities and

Number of

No.

shares of the

(Date of birth)

significant concurrent positions

Company held

April 1982

Joined the Company

April 2005

General Manager, Chemical Materials

Department I

June 2010

Member of the Board and Operating Officer,

Deputy Director, Chemical Materials Sales

Division

April 2011

Member of the Board and Operating Officer,

Deputy Director, Corporate Planning Division

April 2012

Member of the Board and Operating Officer,

Reappointment

Deputy Director, Corporate Planning Division

Takahiko Nagasu

and General Manager, Overseas Group,

Business Strategy Unit

(December 22, 1957)

May 2012

President

127,700

Attendance at the Board

April 2018

President

of Directors meetings in

Supervisor of Overseas Business and General

Manager, Overseas Division

the fiscal year under

1

June 2021

President and Chief Executive Officer

review

May 2022

Chairman of Member of the Board (part-time),

100%

(15/15)

April 2023

Notsu Zensuke Shoten, Co., Ltd. (to present)

Term of office as

Chairman, the Company (to present)

June 2023

Chairman of Member of the Board (part-time),

Member of the Board

NIHON HOWSOW Co., Ltd. (to be appointed)

(at the conclusion of

Significant concurrent positions

this Meeting)

Chairman of Member of the Board (part-time),

13 years

Notsu Zensuke Shoten, Co., Ltd.

Reasons for candidacy as Member of the Board

Takahiko Nagasu has abundant experience and achievements in a wide range of fields including the chemical materials business, overseas business, corporate planning and business strategies. He has the personality and insight fit for a manager of the Company and has fulfilled his responsibilities as President since May 2012 and as Chairman since April 2023. The Company has decided to renominate him as a candidate for Member of the Board based on the judgment that he would be able to utilize his experience and insight to appropriately supervise the management of the entire Group and contribute to sustainable growth and increased corporate value.

4

Name

Career summary, positions, responsibilities and

Number of

No.

shares of the

(Date of birth)

significant concurrent positions

Company held

April 1987

Joined the Company

April 2011

General Manager, Paper Pulp Sales Department

April 2016

Branch Manager, Osaka Sales Office

April 2019

Operating Officer, General Manager, Corporate

Planning Office and in charge of IR

April 2020

Operating Officer, General Manager, Corporate

Planning Division , General Supervisor of Go

forward Project and in charge of promoting the

Medium-term Management Plan

Reappointment

April 2021

Senior Managing Officer

Ryuji Mezaki

Director, Corporate Planning Division, General

Supervisor of Go forward Project and in charge

(July 8, 1963)

18,657

of promoting the Medium-term Management

Attendance at the Board

Plan Go forward Stage 2

of Directors meetings in

April 2022

Operating Officer

the fiscal year under

Director, Finance and Accounting Division and

2

review

in charge of formulating the next Medium-term

100%

Management Plan and promoting Go forward

(11/11)

June 2022

Member of the Board, Operating Officer

Term of office as

Director, Finance and Accounting Division and

in charge of formulating the next Medium-term

Member of the Board

Management Plan and promoting Go forward

(at the conclusion of

April 2023

President and Chief Executive Officer (to

this Meeting)

present)

1 year

Reasons for candidacy as Member of the Board

Ryuji Mezaki has abundant experience and achievements in a wide range of fields including chemical materials business, corporate planning, business strategies and financial policy. He has the personality and insight fit for a manager of the Company, and has fulfilled his responsibilities as President and Chief Executive Officer since April 2023. The Company has decided to renominate him as a candidate for Member of the Board based on the judgment that he would be able to utilize his experience and insight to appropriately supervise the management of the entire group and contribute to sustainable growth and increased corporate value.

5

Disclaimer

Soda Nikka Co. Ltd. published this content on 25 May 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 25 May 2023 15:04:00 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
All news about SODA NIKKA CO., LTD.
11:05aSoda Nikka : Notice of the 76th Annual General Meeting of Shareholders
PU
05/10Soda Nikka Co., Ltd. Announces Dividend for the Fiscal Year Ending March 31, 2023, Paya..
CI
05/10Soda Nikka Co., Ltd. Provides Dividend Guidance for the Fiscal Year Ending March 31, 20..
CI
05/10Soda Nikka Co., Ltd. Provides Dividend Guidance for the Second Quarter of 2024
CI
05/10Oda Nikka Co., Ltd. Provides Consolidated Earnings Guidance for the Second Quarter and ..
CI
03/30SODA NIKKA CO., LTD. : Ex-dividend day for extraordinary dividend
FA
03/30SODA NIKKA CO., LTD. : Final dividend
FA
02/21Japan shares close lower as factory activity shrinks
RE
02/08Soda Nikka Co., Ltd. Provides Year End Dividend Guidance for the Fiscal Year Ending Mar..
CI
02/08Soda Nikka Co., Ltd. Provides Consolidated Earnings Guidance for the Fiscal Year Ending..
CI
More news
Financials
Sales 2022 55 508 M 399 M 399 M
Net income 2022 1 367 M 9,83 M 9,83 M
Net cash 2022 4 716 M 33,9 M 33,9 M
P/E ratio 2022 11,0x
Yield 2022 2,48%
Capitalization 18 160 M 131 M 131 M
EV / Sales 2021 0,09x
EV / Sales 2022 0,18x
Nbr of Employees 381
Free-Float 69,2%
Chart SODA NIKKA CO., LTD.
Duration : Period :
Soda Nikka Co., Ltd. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends SODA NIKKA CO., LTD.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Takahiko Nagasu Director & Executive Officer
Atsuhiko Shiseki Finance Manager
Tsuyoshi Totani Executive Officer & GM-Administration
Jun Ikeda Independent Outside Director
Yuji Watari Independent Outside Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
SODA NIKKA CO., LTD.10.63%131
LINDE PLC8.79%173 739
AIR LIQUIDE19.21%88 549
SAUDI BASIC INDUSTRIES CORPORATION1.57%72 636
AIR PRODUCTS & CHEMICALS, INC.-12.14%60 160
THE SHERWIN-WILLIAMS COMPANY-3.60%59 020
-40% off: Our subscriptions help you unlock hidden opportunities!
Subscribe
fermer