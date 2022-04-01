Log in
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. France
  4. Euronext Paris
  5. Sodexo
  6. News
  7. Summary
SODEXO

04/01 05:05:56 am EDT
67.88 EUR   -8.02%
Financial report for First half Fiscal 2022 available

04/01/2022 | 04:44am EDT
Issy-les-Moulineaux, April 1, 2022

Financial Report for First half Fiscal 2022 available

Sodexo announces that its First half Fiscal 2022 Financial report is available online and filed with the Autorité des marchés financiers (AMF).

This document is available on Sodexo’s website, www.sodexo.com, under “Regulated information” in the Finance section. It includes the condensed consolidated financial statements for First half Fiscal 2022, the First half activity report, the statement of responsibility for the First half financial report as well as the auditors’ report on the limited review of the above-mentioned financial statements.

About Sodexo

Founded in Marseille in 1966 by Pierre Bellon, Sodexo is the global leader in services that improve Quality of Life, an essential factor in individual and organizational performance. Operating in 55 countries, Sodexo serves 100 million consumers each day through its unique combination of On-site Services, Benefits & Rewards Services and Personal & Home Services. Sodexo provides clients an integrated offering developed over more than 50 years of experience: from foodservices, reception, maintenance and cleaning, to facilities and equipment management; from services and programs fostering employees’ engagement to solutions that simplify and optimize their mobility and expenses management, to in-home assistance, child care centers and concierge services. Sodexo’s success and performance are founded on its independence, its sustainable business model and its ability to continuously develop and engage its 412,000 employees throughout the world.

Sodexo is included in the CAC Next 20, CAC 40 ESG, FTSE 4 Good and DJSI indices.

Key Figures

  • 17.4 billion euro in Fiscal 2021
    consolidated revenues
  • 412,000 employees as at August 31, 2021
  • #1 France-based private employer worldwide
  • 55 countries (as at February 28, 2022)
  • 100 million consumers served daily
  • 10,9 billion euro in market capitalization
    (as at March 31, 2022)

All news about SODEXO
03:28aSodexo reduces growth guidance as uncertainties weigh
RE
01:22aSodexo's Fiscal H1 Profit Soars As Segments Recover From COVID-19 Impact
MT
01:01aSODEXO : First half Fiscal 2022 Results up strongly
GL
03/30Sodexo launching autonomous grocery stores, ramen vending, food delivery
AQ
03/28Sodexo Campus Innovation Takes Major Leap Forward with Eat NOW Autonomous Grocery Store..
GL
03/28Sodexo Expands Nutrition and Wellness Center to Provide National Telehealth Service
AQ
03/23Tata Consultancy Services Secures Contract from Sodexo for Software Consolidation
MT
Analyst Recommendations on SODEXO
Financials
Sales 2022 20 531 M 22 807 M 22 807 M
Net income 2022 588 M 653 M 653 M
Net Debt 2022 1 684 M 1 871 M 1 871 M
P/E ratio 2022 18,4x
Yield 2022 2,93%
Capitalization 10 784 M 11 979 M 11 979 M
EV / Sales 2022 0,61x
EV / Sales 2023 0,57x
Nbr of Employees 356 662
Free-Float 54,8%
Technical analysis trends SODEXO
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 22
Last Close Price 73,80 €
Average target price 91,39 €
Spread / Average Target 23,8%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Sophie Clamens Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Marc Rolland Finance Director-Africa, Europe & Eurasia Regions
Françoise Brougher Independent Director
Emmanuel Andre Marie Babeau Independent Director
Cécile Tandeau de Marsac Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
SODEXO-4.23%11 979
STARBUCKS CORPORATION-22.23%104 712
COMPASS GROUP PLC-0.06%39 289
DARDEN RESTAURANTS, INC.-11.74%16 816
MINOR INTERNATIONAL PUBLIC COMPANY LIMITED16.52%5 127
JOLLIBEE FOODS CORPORATION3.97%4 784