How Citigroup Can Avoid Another False Dawn

The bank's stock has outperformed in recent months, but coming reports may be key.

TA Associates Joins Backers of Computer Services in a Bet on Community Banks

Growth investor TA Associates is joining backers of financial technology company Computer Services, betting on the growing importance of digital products and support for community banks.

The Fed Launched a Bank Rescue Program Last Year. Now, Banks Are Gaming It.

Borrowing at the bank term funding program is up to record highs, but not because of new stresses.

Pro Take: Cash in Circulation Has Surged by Over $500 Billion Since the Pandemic

Social isolation didn't quash the demand for cold hard cash often seen during times of turmoil.

Sodexo's Pluxee Sets Targets Ahead of Listing

Sodexo's spinoff Pluxee set short-term and midterm targets ahead of its February 1 listing, aiming to grow revenue in the low double digits in fiscal 2024 and for 2026.

Financial Services Roundup: Market Talk

Jupiter Fund Management, JO Hambro Capital Management and more in the latest Market Talks covering Financial Services.

Article on Ackman's Wife Triggers Tensions Between Business Insider and Owner

Axel Springer said it is reviewing motivations and procedures behind an article detailing plagiarism accusations against Neri Oxman, who has apologized for some instances BI cited.

SEC's Decision on Spot Bitcoin ETFs Could Go a Few Different Ways

The agency is widely expected to OK the first funds to hold the token, but there are no guarantees.

Fed will let emergency bank-loan program expire, top official says

The Federal Reserve has no plans to extend an emergency loan program it launched last year to bolster the capacity of the banking system in the wake of the collapse of Silicon Valley Bank.

BlackRock to cut 3% of its staff amid a 'rapidly changing' market environment

Investment-management giant BlackRock Inc. plans to lay off around 3% of its staff, or around 600 employees, the company said on Tuesday, amid what executives described as a "rapidly changing" economic backdrop and shifts in client demands.

