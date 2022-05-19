Log in
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. France
  4. Euronext Paris
  5. Sodexo
  6. News
  7. Summary
    SW   FR0000121220

SODEXO

(SW)
Real-time Euronext Paris  -  05/19 11:35:23 am EDT
70.82 EUR   -2.13%
Norwegian oil drilling labour unions seek mediation as wage talks falter
RE
05/11Caterer Compass boosted by post-pandemic return to work
RE
05/05Adecco Chairman says CEO had said he wanted to step down
RE
Norwegian oil drilling labour unions seek mediation as wage talks falter

05/19/2022 | 05:43pm EDT
OSLO (Reuters) - Wage talks involving around 8,000 oil drilling workers in Norway broke down on Thursday, labour unions said, raising the risk of strike action that would disrupt oil and gas exploration.

The talks between the Norwegian Shipowners' Association (NSA) and the Safe, Industri Energi and DSO unions will resume at a later date under the leadership of a state-appointed mediator, and could end in a strike if those negotiations fail.

Any industrial action would most likely have only a marginal impact on production of oil and gas in the short-term, but could have a greater impact in the medium- to long-term as expansion projects and the start-up of new fields would be delayed.

Companies affected by the talks include Transocean, Saipem, Odfjell Drilling, Maersk Drilling, Archer, Seadrill and others.

The unions represent workers on mobile offshore units as well as platform drilling on permanent installations.

Under Norway's tightly regulated collective bargaining system, workers are only eligible to go on strike if the mediation also fails.

(Reporting by Terje Solsvik, editing by Gwladys Fouche)


© Reuters 2022
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
A.P. MØLLER - MÆRSK A/S -4.71% 19505 Delayed Quote.-12.71%
LONDON BRENT OIL 1.93% 111.33 Delayed Quote.44.70%
ODFJELL DRILLING LTD. 0.20% 25.55 Real-time Quote.26.24%
ODFJELL SE 1.08% 47 Real-time Quote.38.39%
SAFE S.A. -6.05% 0.0761 Real-time Quote.-67.73%
SAIPEM S.P.A. 2.18% 1.124 Delayed Quote.-40.38%
SEADRILL LIMITED -6.74% 345.05 Real-time Quote.0.00%
SODEXO -2.13% 70.82 Real-time Quote.-6.10%
TRANSOCEAN LTD. 0.50% 3.99 Delayed Quote.43.84%
WTI 0.97% 109.13 Delayed Quote.50.98%
