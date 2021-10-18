Sodexo : A comprehensive roadmap to net zero and decarbonisation of the business in the United Kingdom and Ireland

In October 2021, Sodexo has announced a comprehensive roadmap to net zero and decarbonisation of the business in the United Kingdom and Ireland.

The team has been working with international experts, the Science Based Targets Initiative (SBTi), to ensure that its net zero strategy is thorough, impactful and transparent. The Science Based Targets initiative (SBTi) drives ambitious climate action by enabling companies to set science-based emissions1 reduction targets, in line with a 1.5 degree future.

Worldwide, we have set a target - validated by SBTi - to reduce carbon emissions by 34% by 2025 (compared to a 2017 baseline).

The United Kingdom and Ireland having already exceeded this, will now set its sights on becoming Carbon Neutral2 in its direct operations by 2025.

The next step will be to reduce carbon emissions3 across all three scopes by 55% by 2030. The inclusion of every single component of the business' operations across scope 1, 2 and 3 emissions has enabled Sodexo United Kingdom and Ireland to achieve SBTi validation once again for this near-term target.

The final step is a decarbonisation of the entire United Kingdom and Ireland business, with 90% of all carbon emissions4 cut across all three scopes - accounting for suppliers and client sites, not just direct operations. This long-term target and Net Zero commitment, to be achieved no later than 2045, will be submitted for review by the SBTi with validation to be confirmed and announced in early 2022.

Sean Haley, Chairman, Sodexo United Kingdom and Ireland said:

"The commitments we make today are the culmination of an extraordinary amount of work from our world-class team of sustainability experts. Their unswerving dedication to developing, not just a set of targets, but a detailed action plan to achieve them, gives me absolute confidence in our future ability to not just meet but to exceed our net zero goals. This will enable us to continue to support and improve the communities in which we live, work and serve."

Claire Atkins-Morris, Director of Corporate Responsibility, Sodexo UK & Ireland said:

"Not all net zero commitments are created equal. This is a hugely complex topic, and it has been critically important to us throughout the process of creating this carbon reduction roadmap that we are committing to something that is truly meaningful, and that we are absolutely transparent in this. It may seem cautious, but we want to be crystal clear in how we are tackling climate change, setting an achievable target that we can be confident we can monitor and measure. We would rather be conservative today and exceed our goals tomorrow - and this is what our roadmap ensures."



At the heart of Sodexo's United Kingdom and Ireland commitment to net zero is the aim to reduce its own carbon footprint, leaving a maximum of 10% emissions, before neutralising the impact of any source of residual emissions that cannot be eliminated through permanent carbon dioxide removals.

Sodexo's United Kingdom and Ireland carbon reduction plan includes:

The launch of a 100% hybrid and Electric Vehicle Company Car Policy

Ongoing membership of the Climate Group's RE100 initiative and procuring 100% renewable electricity by 2022

Switching to 100% reusable, recyclable and compostable packaging by 2025.

Increasing the number of plant-based meals and recipes to 33% by 2025

Tackling food waste at all appropriate sites through our WasteWatch programme and reducing food waste by 50% by 2025.

A thorough responsible sourcing strategy that facilities better working with suppliers

Working with clients to achieve net zero collaboratively

1. Reduce absolute Scope 1, 2 and 3 GHG emissions 34% by 2025 (against a 2017 baseline)

2. High quality carbon offsets that are strategically aligned to Sodexo's core business model will be purchased to compensate for any remaining Scope 1 and 2 GHG emissions.

3. Reduce absolute Scope 1, 2 and 3 GHG emissions 55% by 2030 (against a 2017 baseline).