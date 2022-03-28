Sodexo Campus Innovation Takes Major Leap Forward with Eat NOW Autonomous Grocery Stores Powered by AiFi, Ramen-Making Robots, Mariah Carey's Cookies, and MrBeast Burger

Adds eat>NOW Autonomous Campus Grocery Stores, High-Tech Vending, and Virtual Dining Concepts to Robot Delivery on Campus This Semester

Gaithersburg, Md., March 28, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Sodexo makes a massive play to innovate campus foodservice by bringing eat>NOW autonomous grocery stores, high tech vending, and virtual dining concepts delivered by robots to campuses across the U.S. this spring.



“Students want three things: convenience, choice, and quality – often in that order,” explained Kevin Rettle, Global Vice President, Sodexo Innovation and Digital, Universities. “Sodexo is in the business of helping our clients meet those needs head on, so we’re introducing campuses to the latest in innovative foodservice with eat>NOW autonomous grocery stores, high-tech vending, partnering with the top brands that students are looking for, and delivering it to their doors.”



Eat>NOW Autonomous Campus Grocery Stores



In partnership with AiFi, the most flexible AI platform enabling autonomous shopping solutions, Sodexo introduces eat>NOW, a frictionless, checkout-free grocery and convenience offer. Among the first campuses to host this AI-powered retail is the University of Denver with a grand opening on April 6.



“We’re proud to partner with Sodexo, a leader in innovating campus foodservice,” said Steve Gu, AiFi’s CEO and co-founder. “This partnership allows AiFi to bring our leading technology to campuses across the country with a proven leader in food services. With Sodexo, we can bring today’s students the ultimate convenience they’re looking for.”



Autonomous Restaurants

In partnership with Yo Kai Express, Sodexo clients will now be able to offer students high-tech vending machines, with 80-plus ramen and udon noodle bowl combinations. Already on campuses, including New Mexico State University in Las Cruces, NM, Yo Kai Express kiosks allow guests to place their orders and make payments via touch screen. With this technology, Sodexo is able to provide students with 24/7 access to delicious meals, particularly late at night when demand is highest and options are limited.

Virtual Dining Concepts

In Partnership with Virtual Dining Concepts, Sodexo will now offer campuses three delivery-only options available on Sodexo’s Bite App for Universities. Virtual Dining Concepts is a collection of concepts such as MrBeast Burger, Mariah’s Cookies, and Buddy V’s Cake Slice. Already in place on Sodexo campuses like Gonzaga University in Spokane, WA, these concepts bring the brands students are asking for delivered to their dorm rooms.

“Virtual Dining Concepts is excited to be part of Sodexo’s mission to further innovate the college dining experience,” said Trish Giordano, Co-Founder of Virtual Dining Concepts. “Our MrBeast Burger, Mariah’s Cookies, and Buddy V’s Cake Slice concepts offer students great variety and convenience since they are delivered via existing delivery robots on Sodexo’s campuses.”



