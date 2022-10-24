Advanced search
    SW   FR0000121220

SODEXO

(SW)
Real-time Euronext Paris  -  11:29 2022-10-24 am EDT
85.84 EUR   +1.30%
11:01aSodexo Celebrates Ten-Year Anniversary of WasteLESS Week
GL
Sodexo Celebrates Ten-Year Anniversary of WasteLESS Week

10/24/2022 | 11:01am EDT
Wastewatch by Leanpath Powers Food Loss Reduction

GAITHERSBURG, Md., Oct. 24, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --  Sodexo, a leader in quality, multichannel, and flexible food experiences, celebrates the 10th anniversary of WasteLESS week, October 24-28, 2022. Sodexo uses WasteWatch powered by Leanpath, which allows Sodexo teams to easily capture food waste data—whether food waste is generated in the kitchen or discarded by consumers—and take action to drive cultural and behavioral change. Since the partnership with WasteWatch by Leanpath began in 2008, Sodexo has saved 9,716,393 meals in North America.

“Food waste is a global crisis, squandering precious resources and driving climate change, all while putting unnecessary financial pressure on foodservice organizations,” Leanpath Executive Director Dave Britton said. “Sodexo is a global leader in addressing the food waste crisis and setting an example for the industry at large. We are proud to partner with Sodexo to reach the goal of cutting food waste in half by 2030 through our tailored solution, WasteWatch powered by Leanpath.”

“Everyone should care about food loss and waste. People around the globe are facing food insecurity and the effects of climate change,” Sodexo Manager, Sustainable Operations Jude Medeiros said. “Let’s do our part by focusing on operational efficiency to reduce food loss and waste at our sites.”

Sodexo is focused on preventing all forms of waste through changes in processes, consumer education, and collaboration with external partners. Sodexo aims to follow the principles of the circular economy to ensure all waste has a beneficial use and by promoting reuse, recycling, and composting to eliminate avoidable waste going to landfills. 

Globally, WasteWatch powered by Leanpath is deployed in 30 countries at 2,025 sites. In North America since 2015, Sodexo has avoided and saved approximately:

  • Total carbon emissions avoided: More than 37,000 metric tons of CO2
  • Total amount of food saved: About 12 million pounds 
  • Total number of meals saved: About 10 million meals saved 
  • Total amount of water saved: About 131 million bathtubs of water saved 

 

About Sodexo North America

Sodexo North America is part of a global, Fortune 500 company with a presence in 55 countries. Sodexo provides quality, multichannel and flexible food experiences, but also designs attractive and inclusive workplaces and shared spaces, manages and maintains infrastructure in a safe and environmentally friendly way, offers personalized support for patients or students and even creates programs fostering employee engagement. The company employs 90,066 people at thousands of sites in all 50 U.S. states, Canada, Puerto Rico and Guam, and indirectly supports tens of thousands of additional jobs through its annual purchases of $20B in goods and services from small to large businesses. Sodexo North America is committed to focusing on tangible everyday gestures and actions through its integrated services to create a better every day for everyone and build a better life for all.


All news about SODEXO
Financials
Sales 2022 20 724 M 20 326 M 20 326 M
Net income 2022 617 M 605 M 605 M
Net Debt 2022 2 061 M 2 021 M 2 021 M
P/E ratio 2022 20,3x
Yield 2022 2,62%
Capitalization 12 389 M 12 151 M 12 151 M
EV / Sales 2022 0,70x
EV / Sales 2023 0,62x
Nbr of Employees 412 000
Free-Float 54,8%
Technical analysis trends SODEXO
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 21
Last Close Price 84,74 €
Average target price 90,42 €
Spread / Average Target 6,70%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Sophie Clamens Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Marc Rolland Finance Director-Africa, Europe & Eurasia Regions
Françoise Brougher Independent Director
Cécile Tandeau de Marsac Independent Director
Sophie Isabelle Stabile Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
SODEXO11.37%12 151
STARBUCKS CORPORATION-24.25%101 671
COMPASS GROUP PLC10.33%35 873
DARDEN RESTAURANTS, INC.-11.50%16 317
JUBILANT FOODWORKS LIMITED-17.76%4 705
JOLLIBEE FOODS CORPORATION4.16%4 275